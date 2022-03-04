Which coatigan is best?

A cross between a cardigan and a coat, coatigans are the perfect piece to complement nearly any outfit. They’re warm enough to wear in the winter, but they’re also lightweight enough for cool spring or fall evenings. If you’re looking for a chic coatigan you can wear anywhere, check out Lands’ End Women’s Lofty Plaid Coatigan Blazer.

What to know before you buy a coatigan

Occasion

When the weather is too warm for a coat and too chilly for a cardigan or sweater, you need a coatigan. Some are more formal, but most are better suited for everyday wear. This is because they emphasize comfort and style and don’t usually have a tailored look.

Since a coatigan isn’t as restricting as a traditional coat or jacket, it’s also ideal for activities such as driving, dining outside, remote work and walking around town. Plus, since it’s usually unlined, it’s lighter and more breathable than most coats or heavy jackets.

Fabric

Similar to traditional cardigans, many coatigans consist of wool. You can also find cotton, lightweight wool blends and synthetic fibers such as acrylic, rayon or nylon. These fabrics lend warmth without causing the wearer to overheat. Another common material is spandex, which helps the coatigan keep its shape while providing a bit of stretch for mobility.

Size and fit

Coatigans are either oversized or somewhat form-fitting. Most follow standard sizing conventions from extra-small to extra-extra-large, but some use numerical sizes ranging from 00 or extra-extra-small to 18 or extra-large.

Some manufacturers also have plus-size, petite and petite plus size charts. Typically, these rely on measurements of the bust, waist and hips. If you don’t know your measurements, use a tape measure to determine your size before referring back to the chart. If you’re in between sizes, size up.

Length

Due to their style, most coatigans are on the longer side. Some stop at the waist, while others fall somewhere just below the knees. Those that stop at the mid-thigh often have a casual, chic look. Extra-long ones, especially if they’re more form-fitting, tend to have a more elegant appearance.

If you have a shorter or more petite stature, go for a medium-length option. Taller individuals should choose one with a longer hemline.

What to look for in a quality coatigan

Colors and patterns

Popular colors include beige, black, burgundy, red, blue, gray, pink, olive and tan. The most common patterns are plaid or a solid color.

Texture

The garment’s texture depends on two things: the fabric or fabrics used and the production process. Most coatigans are soft to the touch, but some are plush with a faux shearling look and feel.

Pockets

Similar to some cardigans and most coats, coatigans usually have at least two front pockets. These pockets are typically large enough to fit things like your hands, phone, wallet or keys.

Other design features

When it comes to style and design, there are plenty of options, including:

Hood: A hood provides extra comfort and warmth but is also perfect for lounging around the house.

A hood provides extra comfort and warmth but is also perfect for lounging around the house. Full-length zipper: A zipper makes a coatigan easy to put on and take off.

A zipper makes a coatigan easy to put on and take off. Buttons: Some buttons are functional, while others are for looks only.

Some buttons are functional, while others are for looks only. Buttoned cuffs or collar: These details offer a more sophisticated look.

These details offer a more sophisticated look. V-neck or funnel neckline: There are various collar and neckline options, but these are two of the most common ones.

Similar to coats or jackets, most coatigans are single-breasted, which gives the wearer a slimmed-down look. You can find ones that have a straight or loose fit, and a few of them are wraparound.

How much you can expect to spend on a coatigan

For a casual option, expect to spend around $40. If you’re looking for a more elegant, tailored fit, especially if it’s made from wool, expect to spend $50-$100.

Coatigan FAQ

How do you wash a coatigan?

A. There are two main ways to care for and clean a coatigan. One way is to dry clean it. The other way is to wash it on a cold, gentle cycle and let it air dry. When in doubt, check the tag for instructions.

Are coatigans waterproof or windproof?

A. Coatigans can help keep you warm on chilly days or in a light breeze. However, they won’t keep out the wind entirely, nor will they keep the rain off your skin for long.

How do I style a coatigan?

A. For a casual look, combine your coatigan with a pair of form-fitting jeans and a T-shirt or light sweater. If you’re going for a more elegant or sophisticated style, wear a long dress and high-heeled boots with it.

What are the best coatigans to buy?

Top coatigan

Lands’ End Women’s Lofty Plaid Coatigan Blazer

What you need to know: This classic plaid coatigan is cozy, long and perfect for chilly days or nights.

What you’ll love: It has a front button closure, two deep pockets and is long enough to keep your arms and thighs warm. It has a slightly tailored look and is elegant enough for semiformal occasions. It’s also a great final layer for most outfits.

What you should consider: It’s dry clean only, and it’s a little bulky when layered with thicker clothes underneath.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top coatigan for money

Daily Ritual Women’s Cozy Boucle Coatigan Sweater

What you need to know: Soft, comfortable and extra-cozy, this coatigan is perfect for lounging around the house or a casual day out.

What you’ll love: Made from a nylon, acrylic and wool blend, it’s stretchy, non-itchy and breathable. It comes in 10 different colors, including black, cloud heather, pale mauve and olive. It falls just below the thighs on most wearers.

What you should consider: It’s hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nine West Women’s Sweater Coatigan

What you need to know: Great for casual use, this coatigan works as either a heavy sweater or a lightweight coat.

What you’ll love: This long-sleeve, button-down coatigan has two deep pockets for carrying valuables. It looks great on those with a slim or curvy figure. It comes in two solid colors and six plaid options. Plus, it’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: The knit is on the heavier side.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

