Which distressed jean jacket is best?

With a history going back almost 150 years, people have been wearing jeans for generations. It wasn’t until the 1950s though, that they became popular as casual wear, mostly thanks to Marlon Brando, Steve McQueen and James Dean films. We can also thank these iconic movie stars for making denim jackets cool..

These days, a denim jacket should be a staple garment in every person’s wardrobe, but for those who want something a bit edgy and with more stylish flair, a distressed jean jacket like the Levi’s Men’s Denim Trucker is the way to go. This particular option stands out as a top choice because it has just enough distressing to create that casually cool lived-in look, but without so many rips and tears that they become the focal point of the jacket.

What to know before you buy a distressed jean jacket

Fit

Just like jean pants, distressed jean jackets come in a variety of fits. There are plenty of both tight- and loose-fitting jackets for sale, which means you should have no trouble finding one in your preferred style. Fitted jackets have a more refined or fashion-forward look, while loose-fitting jackets often foster a more grunge-like or sloppy chic style.

Warmth

Distressed jean jackets are usually worn mostly for style reasons. While they will help provide a little extra warmth, they rarely feature any kind of insulation or cozy lining. This means they are generally best for mild climates. If you are looking for something to wear on colder days, you may be better off with a regular denim jacket. These are available with flannel, sherpa and other types of linings that add additional warmth.

Durability

Though denim is lauded as a highly durable fabric, it should be noted that distressed jean jackets won’t offer the same level of durability as non-distressed garments. This is because distressing the jean material adds weak points where it will be more likely to fray or rip in the future. That said, you should still find a distressed jean jacket to be more durable than jackets made from most other fabrics.

What to look for in a quality distressed jean jacket

Wash

Along with different colors, denim garments come in different washes, most commonly light, medium and dark. The washing process is what gives jeans and denim garments their signature faded look. As a general rule of thumb, the lighter the wash, the more casual denim garments appear. There is also unwashed or raw denim, which is very dark and tends to feel a bit stiff.

Fabric

Distressed jean jackets may be made from 100% denim or blended with other fabrics. The former tends to be slightly more durable, since denim is known for being very tough, but blended fabrics can offer properties that pure denim doesn’t. For example, adding a small percentage of Spandex to the denim gives it a bit of stretch, which can make it more comfortable to wear and allow it to better conform to your body. This is especially true for tight-fitting distressed jean jackets. Adding some rayon or polyester can make the denim feel softer and more lightweight.

Distress detailing

Distressed jean jackets vary in the type and amount of distressing, both of which determine its aesthetics. The three main types of distressing in jean jackets are holes, shreds and abrasion. Holes are exactly what they sound like, large holes in the fabric. Shreds are horizontal tears that still have intact threads of fabric running across them. Abrasions are essentially scuff marks on the denim that look like it was scratched against something but not hard enough to cause a rip or tear.

If you want something with a very edgy look, you’ll want to opt for a heavily distressed jacket with a lot of large holes or horizontal shreds. If you prefer something a little more refined, but still stylish, choose a jacket with some abrasion, but without any large holes or shreds.

Pockets

Almost all distressed jean jackets will have two breast pockets. These are often only suitable for carrying slips of paper, a wallet and similarly small items. If you want the ability to carry more than that or somewhere to keep your hands warm, choose a jacket that also has pockets somewhere in the waist area.

How much you can expect to spend on a distressed jean jacket

You can find stylish distressed jean jackets as low as $30, but you can expect to spend anywhere from $50 to well over $100 for some brand names.

Distressed jean jacket FAQ

How should I wash my distressed jean jacket?

A. Right off the bat, it should be mentioned that the less frequently you wash your distressed jean jacket, or any denim for that matter, the better. If possible, consider spot cleaning or hand washing it rather than tossing it in the machine. When machine washing is inevitable, turn your jacket inside out and, ideally, wash it alone to reduce the wear and tear on it from other garments in the machine. Set your washing machine to a gentle cycle and use cold water. After washing, lay it flat to dry to avoid the risk of it shrinking in a dryer.

Is it OK to wear a distressed jean jacket with jeans?

A. Wearing denim on denim seems to be a very divisive topic, with some people all for it and others arguing vehemently against it. That said, most people can make the denim on denim style work as long as they keep a couple of things in mind. It is best not to wear the exact same shade of denim from head to toe, so consider wearing a lighter jacket with darker jeans or vice versa. You’ll also want to make sure that whatever T-shirt you are wearing underneath the jacket contrasts the color of both denim garments.

What are the best distressed jean jackets to buy?

Top distressed jean jacket

Levi’s Men’s Denim Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: Offering a classic cut and subdued distressing, this type of jacket has been in style for decades and will likely continue to be.

What you’ll love: The differences between sizes is minimal, so you can purchase one true to your normal size for a tailored fit, or one size larger if you prefer a more relaxed fit or want to layer it. The denim holds up well to repeated machine washing too.

What you should consider: It may not be edgy enough for those looking for something with heavy distressing.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top distressed jean jacket for money

Floerns Women’s Distressed Jean Denim Jacket

What you need to know: The jacket offers both style and quality, despite its low, wallet-friendly price.

What you’ll love: The company publishes a detailed size chart that makes it easy to find the perfect fit. Plus, it is light enough that you can easily wear it in most seasons without feeling hot.

What you should consider: It needs to be hand washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Celebrity Pink Women’s Juniors’ Ripped Dark Wash Denim Jacket

What you need to know: Boasting a nice lived-in look and feel with minimal distressing, this style of denim jacket should be a staple in every woman’s closet.

What you’ll love: It has breast and side pockets, and it hits at the hips to allow you to flaunt your curves if you want.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have any distressing on the back.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

