Which Wonder Woman hoodie is best?

Everyone loves a good hoodie. They are warm and soft and can be worn for many events and activities. They’re also easy to have designs added to, with superhero iconography — and Wonder Woman in particular — is among the most popular options.

The best Wonder Woman hoodie is the Popfunk Classic Wonder Woman Logo Pullover Hoodie and Stickers. It uses a vivid vintage comic symbol that pops against a dark gray background, and it includes two large stickers so you can represent your fandom elsewhere, too.

What to know before you buy a Wonder Woman hoodie

Type

There are two main types of hoodies: pullovers and zip-ups.

Pullovers are more common. They have bigger pouches and more space for designs, and they drape better across the body. However, they can be difficult to put on and take off, plus it’s easy to overheat.

Zip-ups use a zipper. While their pouches and designs do get bisected, to the detriment of both, they are much easier to put on and take off, and they can be unzipped to help you cool off if you get too hot.

Wonder Woman source

Wonder Woman has a long history that begins with her first comic-book appearance in the early 1940s, so there’s a massive range of designs and eras to choose from. That said, it’s possible to break it down into four main sources: vintage and modern comics, as well as vintage and modern films.

Vintage comics: Evocative of the 1940s through ’70s, these designs feature the colors red, white and blue, with images of Wonder Woman in short skirts and leotards.

Modern comics: These designs are less brightly colored and feature armor-like costume designs.

Vintage film: These designs center on Lynda Carter's television portrayal in the mid-to-late '70s. Like the comics, there are plenty of bright reds, whites and blues.

Modern film: These designs center on Gal Gadot's portrayal since 2016. They use muted colors with lots of brass.

What to look for in a quality Wonder Woman hoodie

Hood size

Most hoods are just big enough to fit around your head, but the best ones are larger. This makes them feel less restricting, makes them more adjustable and gives you space to wear a hat.

Cuffs

Quality Wonder Woman hoodies offer cuffs at the wrists and waist that serve two purposes. First, they help form the hoodie around you for a better and less baggy-looking fit. Secondly, they help prevent your body heat from escaping to keep you warmer.

Pockets

Pockets are always handy for carrying your keys or phone or keeping your hands warm. Most zip-up hoodies come with two front pockets, while pullovers typically feature one large front pocket.

Material

Wonder Woman hoodies are usually made with a durable cotton-polyester blend, so the fabric is less likely to wrinkle or fade in the wash.

How much you can expect to spend on a Wonder Woman hoodie

Wonder Woman hoodies typically cost $20-$100. Hoodies for $30 or less are usually thin, with low-quality designs, while hoodies that are $60-plus are usually thick, soft and warm. The average Wonder Woman hoodie costs $40-$50.

Wonder Woman hoodie FAQ

How should I care for a Wonder Woman hoodie?

A. Most can be washed and dried in a machine, so just follow all the usual machine-washing instructions. You also need to check your hoodie’s tag for specific care instructions, such as what temperatures and cycles to wash and dry it on. Finally, you can help make the design printed on the front last longer by cleaning the hoodie inside-out.

Can I reinsert the drawstrings of the hood if they get pulled out?

A. Yes. All you need is a safety pin and some patience.

Start by attaching the safety pin to one end of the drawstring. Then, insert it through one of the hood’s holes before slowly inching the safety pin through the loop until it comes out the other side. The best way to inch it through is to scrunch the hoodie past the edge of the safety pin, grab the tip of the pin and un-scrunch the hoodie moving past the pin.

Once it’s out the other side, remove the safety pin and tie double knots big enough at each end of the drawstring that it never gets pulled out again.

What’s the best Wonder Woman hoodie to buy?

Top Wonder Woman hoodie

Popfunk Classic Wonder Woman Logo Pullover Hoodie and Stickers

What you need to know: This hoodie and sticker combo is perfect for vintage-comic Wonder Woman fans.

What you’ll love: The hoodie is made of a pre-shrunk cotton-and-polyester mix that’s machine washable. It has cinches around the hood and a front pouch. The stickers are big enough to place on your laptop or car. There are also alternate designs to choose from.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues with the logo wearing off sooner than expected. Others had issues with pilling on the fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Wonder Woman hoodie for the money

DC Comics “Justice League” Movie Wonder Woman Emblem Hoodie

What you need to know: This is a great choice for fans of the recent “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League” films.

What you’ll love: It has shaped side seams to better fit slimmer body types. It’s a pullover with a roomy front pouch and cinches at the base of the hood. It’s mainly cotton with 20% polyester for softness. It comes in four colors and five sizes.

What you should consider: Some purchasers were unhappy that the hoodie looks slightly different in person than the image. Others felt that it isn’t as shaped at the sides as it should be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Seven Times Six Wonder Woman Tiara Zip-Up Costume Hoodie

What you need to know: This costume hoodie is a great choice for parties and super fans.

What you’ll love: It’s a zip-up hoodie with two small pockets at the front and a plush tiara-fronted hood with cinches. The starry red-white-and-blue design evokes the classic Wonder Woman design and the Wonder Woman logo uses gold foil to shimmer and catch your eye.

What you should consider: Some purchasers felt the material was too thin to let them stay warm. Others had issues finding a size that fit, finding them to run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



