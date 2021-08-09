Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Destination Indiana
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Masks to be required in Evansville Civic Center, Vanderburgh County Courts building
Top Stories
Madisonville man charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse
Back to school continues in the Tri-state
One in custody after shooting outside Lamasco
Newburgh teen wins softball nationals
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Mile High Matchup
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Harrison continues to build for long-term success
Video
Top Stories
Newburgh teen wins softball nationals
Video
Top Stories
Randall Parmley goes one-on-one with Lilly King
Video
Julian Norris transfers from Bosse to Missouri prep school
Video
Longtime Indy 500, ESPN racing announcer Bob Jenkins dies at 73
Dodgers’ ball girl tackles fan running on field during game
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – North Park Shopping Center (08/10/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Civic Theatre New Season (08/10/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – MoneyWise Guarding Against Identity Theft (08/10/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mesker Park Zoo Penguins of Patagonia (08/10/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Boys & Girls Club Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament (08/10/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Emily Fife (08/09/2021)
Video
Contests
Hoosier Lottery Power up your Day
3 Degree Guarantee
Pawfect Summer Selfie
Guns and Hoses 2021
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Car Care
Best car cover
Latest Video
Wayne's Detailed Forecast - August 10, 2021
Video
Newburgh Teen Wins Softball Nationals
Video
Commissioners approve ordinance to annex site of future paper mill
Video
Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws
Video
One dead after motorcycle crash in Ohio County
Video
Brad Byrd inDEPTH: Statewide mask mandate in Kentucky schools
Video
Trending Stories
One in custody after shooting outside Lamasco
Rokita launches investigation into Valparaiso University’s association with the Confucius Institute
CDC reports new case of rare, potentially fatal infectious disease observed in four US states
Evansville Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
Gallery
Masks to be required in Evansville Civic Center, Vanderburgh County Courts building