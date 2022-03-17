Jump Starters, Batteries & Chargers

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
44°
Evansville
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Remarkable Women
Road to Recovery
Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Your Local Election HQ
Black History Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Evansville church working to help Ukrainians
Video
Top Stories
Moped hit-and-run leads to Jasper man’s arrest
EFD responds to apartment fire on Culver Drive
Video
Local outcry pushes on against high CenterPoint bills
Video
Jasper police arrest man for domestic battery
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Mathurin, top-seeded Arizona survive TCU upset bid …
Top Stories
South Dakota women shock Baylor 61-47 at No. 2 seed’s …
Raptors win 6th straight road game, top 76ers 93-88
Miami dominates No. 2 seed Auburn 79-61 to reach …
Double-digit seeds continue winning in women’s NCAAs
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Guns and Hoses 2022
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Medical Minute
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Franklin St. Pizza Factory …
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – U-Vet (03/18/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – The Great Gatsby with Silver …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – ZeroCarb LYFE (03/18/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (03/18/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (03/17/2022)
Video
Contests
Guns and Hoses 2022
Disney On Ice- Mickey’s Search Party
Basketball Challenge 2022
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Jump Starters, Batteries & Chargers
Best jumper cables
Top Jump Starters, Batteries & Chargers Headlines
Latest Video
Cody’s 10pm Forecast – March 20, 2022
Jasper police arrest man for domestic battery
Man found passed out leads police on wild chase in …
EFD responds to apartment fire on Culver Drive
Evansville church sends financial, spiritual help …
Mater Dei’s Nick Lee wins NCAA wrestling
More Videos
Trending Stories
Indiana giving rebates for safe room construction
Illinois man charged with drug induced homicide
EPD: Three arrested on suspected neglect charges
Evansville man arrested for child molestation
3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana