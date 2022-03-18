Which Sun Bum lip balms are best?

Lips are often one of the most neglected parts of the body. You regularly apply sunscreen to your arms and back when you’re in the sun, and you have a nightly skincare regimen for your face. Luckily, taking care of your lips is much easier than your 10-step skincare routine.

Sun Bum is known for its protective and hydrating products, including a full line of lip balms. So, if you’re looking for a lip balm that provides a little color and protects against the sun, Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm SPF 15 is a top choice.

What to know before you buy Sun Bum lip balm

What’s unique about Sun Bum lip balm?

Sun Bum is known for creating a full range of products that protect against the sun, including body lotion, face cream, scalp mist, body oil and sunscreen lip balms. Sun Bum says they care about families, the planet and animals. As a result, Sun Bum’s products are vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, reef-friendly, sulfate-free and paraben-free.

Why do I need sunscreen on my lips?

Because lips don’t produce natural oils like the face and scalp, lips are more susceptible to getting chapped or burnt. Also, unlike other areas of the body that have up to 16 protective layers, the mouth only has about three, making it hard for your lips to withstand the wind, cold or sun. When you’re not in the sun, you need to use a lip balm with nourishing ingredients. But if you’re in the sun, lip balm with SPF is a must-have.

How to use SPF lip balm

According to Sun Bum, here’s how to properly use a lip balm with SPF.

Apply before going out in the sun to allow maximum absorption and protection.

Reapply every two hours or more frequently if eating, drinking, sweating or going in the water.

Limit your time in the sun when possible, even when using an SPF lip balm.

What to look for in a quality Sun Bum lip balm

Ingredients

While it’s always important to look at the ingredients in any product you put on your face or body, the ingredients in a lip balm are even more important since you will probably taste and ingest the product. Here are some common good ingredients in a lip balm and some to avoid.

Good: Mineral sun protection ingredients, like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, sit on top of the skin and block UV rays.

Avoid: Chemical sun protection ingredients, including oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene and homosalate. These ingredients are not reef-friendly and absorb the sun's UV rays.

Good: Moisturizing ingredients, including petroleum, beeswax and lanolin.

Avoid: Ingredients with a cooling sensation, like menthol, camphor or phenol, which can be irritating and drying.

Color

If you want the best lip balm and lipstick, opt for a tinted lip balm. Some offer sheer coverage, while others are opaque and deliver powerful color.

Fragrance and flavor

While not all fragrance or flavor is bad, some people may be sensitive to these ingredients. However, some people love having a flavor or smell to their lip balm.

How much you can expect to spend on Sun Bum lip balm

Sun Bum lip balms are affordable and range from $2-$6 per lip balm. You can also find Sun Bum lip balms in packs of two or three that are generally priced lower than buying one at a time.

Sun Bum lip balm FAQ

Can I use a lip balm containing SPF at night?

A. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with wearing an SPF lip balm at night, it’s not necessary. Plus, most lip balms with SPF are designed to protect against the sun and may not be as hydrating as other lip balms. For nighttime, you may want to consider a moisturizing lip balm.

Does lip balm expire?

A. All Sun Bum lip balms with active ingredients, including SPF, have an expiration date listed at the bottom that varies depending on the batch. For lip balms without SPF that don’t have an expiration date, Sun Bum recommends discontinuing use about six months to a year after opening.

What’s the best Sun Bum lip balm to buy?

Top Sun Bum lip balm

Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm SPF 15

What you need to know: Those who don’t want to sacrifice their favorite lip color will appreciate this tinted lip balm that also offers sun protection.

What you’ll love: Along with receiving SPF 15 to protect against the sun, this lip balm also features a natural and subtle tint. They also have several neutral shade options to choose from, including pinks and nudes.

What you should consider: A few users have noted that the fragrance is fairly strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Top Sun Bum lip balm for the money

Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30

What you need to know: With SPF 30, this balm offers excellent protection against the sun.

What you’ll love: This lip balm offers SPF 30, which is high when compared to other sunscreen lip balms. It’s formulated with vitamin E and aloe to moisturize and comes in several flavor options.

What you should consider: Because its primary purpose is a sunscreen lip balm, it’s not as hydrating as other lip balms.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Sun Bum CocoBalm Hydrating Lip Balm with Aloe

What you need to know: This moisturizing and hydrating lip balm keeps lips soft and soothes chapped lips.

What you’ll love: There are several flavor options, like strawberry, mint, banana, pina colada and aloe. It’s formulated with a soothing blend of coconut oil and aloe vera to keep lips soft and smooth.

What you should consider: While this lip balm is hydrating, it doesn’t offer any protection against the sun.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

