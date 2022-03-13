Which aluminum-free deodorant is the best?

For those looking for a more natural way to eliminate body odors, aluminum-free deodorants are a fantastic option. It is crucial to consider the list of ingredients when purchasing underarm deodorant because it is used directly on the skin. Other vital considerations include application, scent and odor protection.

A top choice, the Native natural deodorant is a favorite among many due to its natural list of ingredients, various scents and powerful odor-eliminating technology.

What to know before you buy aluminum-free deodorant

Application

Spray deodorants dry easily and leave fewer marks on the skin and clothing when applying. The application process is faster than using stick deodorant but is less discrete due to the sound of the spray and the mist that forms when applying. Spray deodorants contain chlorofluorocarbons that are not good when released into the environment. These products are less travel-friendly than stick deodorants.

dry easily and leave fewer marks on the skin and clothing when applying. The application process is faster than using stick deodorant but is less discrete due to the sound of the spray and the mist that forms when applying. Spray deodorants contain chlorofluorocarbons that are not good when released into the environment. These products are less travel-friendly than stick deodorants. Stick deodorant has a higher chance of leaving residue onto clothes because it takes longer to dry than spray deodorant. Due to being directly applied to the skin, this product can cause irritation and block pores over time. Despite these drawbacks, stick deodorant provides a more controlled application, is travel friendly and is easy to apply.

Ingredients

Like many other beauty products on the market, deodorant has a long list of ingredients. Aluminum-free deodorant eliminates any aluminum in the product, but that does not mean that the deodorant is all-natural and safe for sensitive skin. When buying deodorant, look for brands that claim to be eco-friendly and cruelty-free, as it is less likely that these brands will use harsh chemicals. Paraben-free and sulfate-free are also significant keywords to find on the packaging before purchasing.

Scent

Some aluminum-free deodorants have a strong scent, and some are purposely unscented. Those containing essential oils include scents without the use of dyes or fragrances that irritate the skin. If you do not enjoy products with a strong smell, consider looking for an unscented brand of deodorant. Unscented products tend to be better for those with sensitive skin or allergies to certain fragrances or oils.

Aluminum-free deodorant features

Odor protection

The purpose of a good deodorant is to eliminate the smell of odor. Many aluminum-free deodorant products out there do a great job of masking the scent of odor with unique fragrances. The product will say on the side of the package how many hours it masks an odor before you have to reapply.

Cruelty-free

A reliable and trusted aluminum-free deodorant will also be cruelty-free. The chances of a product being all natural, organic and safe on the skin increases if it is also cruelty-free. This means that the product was tested on humans rather than animals. Being tested on humans gives a greater success rate than testing on other mammals with different skin qualities. If a deodorant is cruelty-free, it will be noted on the package.

Portable

Aluminum-free stick deodorant is extremely portable and easy to travel with due to its small structure and lack of ounces. Some companies make deodorant small enough to fit in bags for on-the-go use.

Aluminum-free deodorant cost

Aluminum-free deodorant is available in a variety of price ranges. For shoppers on a budget, buyers will find cheap aluminum-free deodorant between $3-$5. Mid-range aluminum-free deodorant in the $6-$8 price range provides customers with natural, cruelty-free elements and odor-blocking technology. Premium aluminum-free deodorant that includes all of the best features costs between $9-$13.

Aluminum-free deodorant FAQ

Is there a difference between deodorants and antiperspirants?

A. The primary difference between antiperspirants and deodorants is their purpose. A deodorant’s sole purpose is to block or mask the odor, while antiperspirants strictly eliminate sweat.

What ingredients should I look for if I have sensitive skin?

A. If you have sensitive skin, look for packing that includes words such as organic, all-natural and soothing to prevent irritation. Unscented options are more beneficial to those who have sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Which aluminum-free deodorant should I get?

Best of the best aluminum-free deodorant

Native Natural Deodorant

Our take: This deodorant is highly effective at controlling odors naturally and has a loyal customer following.

What we like: The product goes on smoothly, is free of synthetic additives, is cruelty-free and is vegan. It comes in several scents.

What to consider: This deodorant can leave stains on clothing and is pricey.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best bang for your buck aluminum-free deodorant

Toms of Maine Natural Deodorant

Our take: This product contains sustainably sourced, all-natural ingredients for a good price.

What we like: This deodorant comes in many scents and is not tested on animals.

What to consider: The formula can cause underarm irritation in some cases and dry the underarm.

Where to buy: Amazon

Honorable mention aluminum-free deodorant

Dove 24 Hour Protection Deodorant

Our take: This formula has a very distinct smell that blocks odor for hours and is one of America’s leading skincare brands.

What we like: It does not leave white streaks on the clothing and feels silky on the skin. This product is not expensive.

What to consider: The formula can become sticky under the arms after prolonged wear.

Where to buy: Amazon

