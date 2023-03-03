When the weather warms up in spring, no one wants to wear heavy makeup that can melt and run down their face. Swapping out your usual foundation for a full-coverage face concealer can lighten up your routine because you only have to apply it where you need it.

If you want to simplify your spring makeup look, here are the best full-coverage face concealers to give you a flawless complexion.

In this article: NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer, Dermablend Cover Care Concealer and Surratt Surreal Skin Concealer.

What can full-coverage face concealer cover?

Full-coverage concealer is highly pigmented, so it can cover most discolorations and blemishes on your face. That includes acne, sun damage, hyperpigmentation, redness, dark circles and rosacea.

A little bit goes a long way with a full-coverage concealer because of its intense pigmentation. It’s best to start with a small amount of concealer to avoid drawing attention to the spot you’re trying to conceal. You can then add more product if your discoloration is still visible.

It’s also crucial to choose a face concealer in a shade that matches your skin tone as closely as possible. If you go too light or dark, you’ll only emphasize the area you want to conceal.

What’s the best way to apply full-coverage concealer?

For more precise application, it’s best to apply full-coverage concealer with a brush, so you can pinpoint where you place it. If you’re covering a larger area, though, you may prefer to use clean fingers. Full-coverage concealer is typically thicker than other formulas, and the heat from your skin helps warm it up, so it blends in seamlessly.

If you aren’t a fan of using your fingers for makeup application, a makeup brush or sponge also works well to blend out a full-coverage concealer. Just be careful not to blend out the concealer too much, or it may no longer provide full coverage.

Best full-coverage face concealers under $20

Almay Clear Complexion Concealer

This affordable drugstore concealer is ideal for acne-prone skin because it offers full coverage to hide breakouts and contains salicylic acid to help treat blemishes. It also has aloe and chamomile to soothe redness and irritation.

Sold by Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer

This versatile concealer is perfect for covering up dark circles, blemishes and more but also works well for contouring and highlighting around the face. It has a matte finish, won’t transfer onto clothing and lasts all day.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer

This long-wearing, full-coverage concealer comes in 25 shades, making it easy to find a color match. It also offers a waterproof formula that won’t transfer or fade, and works well for concealing imperfections and contouring or highlighting.

Sold by Amazon

Best full-coverage face concealers for $20-$30

Clinique Even Better All-Over Concealer

This concealer offers full coverage for up to 12 hours, but it has a lightweight formula to cover dark circles, acne and other spots without looking cakey. It also contains good-for-your-skin ingredients, like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and caffeine, that help brighten, smooth and plump.

Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

This creamy concealer features a botanical blend that helps hydrate and mineral powder to soften fine lines. The moisturizing formula is ideal for dry skin and blends easily into the skin without creasing.

Sold by Amazon

Dermablend Cover Care Concealer

This full-coverage concealer boasts a waterproof formula with a soft matte finish that works beautifully for oily skin. It is also transfer-resistant, allergy-tested and certified cruelty-free. It’s available in 14 shades.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

This full-coverage concealer is packed with ingredients that are good for your skin, including hyaluronic acid, peptides and antioxidants. It is ideal for covering dark circles but also works well to hide redness, hyperpigmentation, sun damage, broken capillaries and other skin issues.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer

This versatile formula works as both a foundation and a concealer, so it’s perfect if you want to streamline your makeup routine. It has a lightweight formula and a natural matte finish that lasts all day.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Best full-coverage face concealers for $30+

Dermaflage Full Coverage Concealer Palette

This easy-to-use concealer palette lets you blend the perfect shade to match your skin. Each palette has three matte shades, which are smudge-proof and waterproof. The concealer sets quickly.

Sold by Amazon

Clinique Beyond Perfect Super Concealer Camouflage + 24-Hour Wear

If you need a long-wearing concealer, this full-coverage formula lasts all day without creasing or fading. It is also oil-free and blends easily across the skin. It won’t dry out your skin.

Sold by Amazon

Make Up For Ever Full-Coverage Concealer

This long-lasting, waterproof concealer offers full coverage with a matte finish, making it perfect for acne, dark spots and other blemishes. It also contains oil-controlling powders that help reduce shine.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer

This creamy concealer is suitable for all skin types and contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and peptides to help smooth and plump your skin. It also has a natural matte finish and an oil-free formula to help reduce shine. Best of all, it doesn’t get cakey or settle in fine lines or pores.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Dior Forever Skin Correct Full-Coverage Concealer

This creamy liquid concealer provides full coverage that lasts up to 24 hours. The formula is hydrating and works well to cover blemishes, dark spots and redness in a single application. It has a flattering natural finish.

Sold by Sephora

Surratt Surreal Skin Concealer

This creamy, full-coverage stick concealer has a skin-like finish that covers blemishes, dark circles and other discolorations. The formula is also oil-free and works well even for sensitive skin. It’s ideal for taking on the go for touch-ups.

Sold by Amazon

