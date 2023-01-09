Which Buxom product is best?

Known for its plumping formulas, Buxom Cosmetics offers face, eye and, most notably, lip products. Founded in 2007, this U.S.-based company has branded itself as a provocative makeup retailer with a mission to help consumers embrace their sensuality.

Most Buxom products focus on boldness, using eye-catching pigment and a notable lip-plumping formula. The best Buxom product is the Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss, which includes two vitamins and hydrates while plumping.

What to know before you buy a Buxom product

Your undertones

Undertone is the color beneath your skin that contributes to your skin tone. There are generally three undertones in skin:

Cool undertones: If your veins are blue or purple, you likely have cool undertones.

If your veins are blue or purple, you likely have cool undertones. Warm undertones: Green veins indicate a warm undertone.

Green veins indicate a warm undertone. Neutral undertones: A combination of green and blue veins means you have a neutral undertone.

With this knowledge, you can seek out shades that work best for your skin tone. Orange, peach and beige lip shades will suit a warm or neutral undertone and lip shades with blue, purple and deep maroon shades will best fit cool undertones.

Your skin concerns

Skin can become stressed when you use new products or ones that don’t meet your skin concerns. Makeup can double as a treatment for these concerns while delivering coverage. For instance, if your skin is dry or your lips are often chapped, choose a lip product with hydrating ingredients and an enriching formula. Powder formulas do not usually lay well on dry skin, so a cream formula may suit you more.

Getting what’s needed

To avoid product waste or letting products expire due to lack of use, assess your makeup collection and review what needs to be replaced. By slowing your purchases, you’ll save money and keep your other products collecting dust. Makeup typically expires after six to 18 months, so keep this in mind when looking for products you won’t use daily.

What to look for in a quality Buxom product

Vitamins

The inclusion of vitamins in cosmetics indicates an elevated, thoughtful product and Buxom offers a few items with these enriching elements. Vitamin E, a component of two of the best Buxom products, is an antioxidant that soothes and hydrates skin. In addition, Vitamin A is a luxury ingredient that promotes skin renewal and improves skin elasticity. It is generally used to treat acne, pore reduction and absorb oil.

Plumping feature

Buxom offers a unique plumping formula in its Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss and Power Line Plumping Lip Liner. This formula enlarges your natural lip shape to create full, plush lips while they stay hydrated and glowing. It leaves a slight tingle and invigorates your normal lip routine.

Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is a component of human connective tissue, responsible for your skin’s bounciness and hydrated appearance, and necessary for maintaining our skin. Its benefits in cosmetics include hydration and reduction of redness and fine lines.

How much you can expect to spend on a Buxom product

Buxom’s product line ranges between $2-$48, depending on the selected formula and size.

Buxom products FAQ

Are all Buxom products vegan-friendly?

A. Some do use animal products. Buxom uses carmine, an extract from the shells of insects, in some formulas to achieve a red pigment. The company also sometimes uses beeswax. Check the item’s ingredient list for specific details, as this varies among products.

Are Buxom products gluten-free?

A. Buxom hires a third-party laboratory to produce all of its collections. While no formula in Buxom’s product line includes gluten-rich ingredients, the brand can’t confirm that there aren’t any trace amounts from the manufacturer. Proceed with caution if you have a severe allergy.

Do Buxom products contain parabens?

A. Parabens are artificial preservatives that prevent bacteria from growing in makeup products that use natural ingredients but have been suggested to cause severe health and reproductive issues. Cosmetics made without parabens are higher-quality and reduce these potential health risks. Buxom pledges that it uses no parabens in any of its formulas.

What’s the best Buxom product to buy?

Top Buxom product

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss

What you need to know: Buxom’s bestseller, this lip gloss uses peptides and nourishing vitamins A and E to both hydrate and plump lips.

What you’ll love: Available in three finishes and 20 shades, this lip gloss leaves a fine shimmer on top of natural lips or a lipstick base.

What you should consider: This gloss is exclusively shimmery, metallic or pearlescent, so if you prefer an understated lip design, choose another product.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s and Ulta Beauty

Top Buxom product for the money

Buxom Power Line Plumping Lip Liner

What you need to know: It lasts up to eight hours while remaining waterproof, matte and smudge-proof.

What you’ll love: Vitamin E and peptides plump the lips while conditioning them. It glides softly along the outer lips with the chisel tip design.

What you should consider: It’s only available in five shades, so you’ll have to do some blending work between the liner and lipstick you choose to apply on top.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Worth checking out

Wanderlust Primer-Infused Blush

What you need to know: Available in six pink and neutral shades, it’s formulated for 12-hour wear and durability.

What you’ll love: Its base is hyaluronic acid to ensure your skin locks in hydration. It has a dewy finish to prevent a caked appearance.

What you should consider: Because of its high pigment concentration, a little will go a long way. You should start with a small amount to build the shade of your choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

