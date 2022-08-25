Which Alterna product is best?

Alterna products address many hair concerns for all hair types and textures with luxury formulas free of harsh chemicals. Whether you want to maintain your hair’s health with vegan solutions or need targeted treatments that bring dull or damaged hair back to life, the Alterna brand is apt to have something for you.

The best is the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Hair Care Set. It comes with a gentle shampoo and conditioner that restores your hair’s moisture as it protects against further damage.

What to know before you buy Alterna products

About Alterna products

Alterna is a luxury hair care brand launched in 1997 to serve discerning industry professionals. The brand’s formulas are science-based and eco-certified.

Alterna products do not contain parabens, phthalates, harsh sulfates, mineral oil or other harsh chemicals. Its solutions are safe to use on colored or chemically treated hair. The products are not tested on animals, and while not all Alterna formulas are vegan, the brand does sell a line that is.

The main Alterna product lines

Alterna has three main product lines for your consideration.

My Hair My Canvas : This vegan line lets you experience luxury ingredients such as vegan botanical caviar to elevate your hair care routine without involving animals.

: This vegan line lets you experience luxury ingredients such as vegan botanical caviar to elevate your hair care routine without involving animals. The Alterna Collection : These products concentrate on your scalp’s health to get rid of dryness as they moisturize your skin.

: These products concentrate on your scalp’s health to get rid of dryness as they moisturize your skin. The Caviar Collection: This luxury-focused line uses sustainably sourced caviar from black sturgeon in France to deliver anti-aging formulas that restore, moisturize and style your hair.

Know your hair care needs

Consider narrowing your list of concerns down to two or three items, so you can more easily select the formulas that will deliver your desired results. There are 10 common hair issues that Alterna products can help you address.

Oily

Dry

Frizzy

Flat

Dull

Damage

Tangling

Excess buildup

Thinning

Color fading

What to look for in quality Alterna products

Made for your hair type

There are four main hair types, and Alterna products serve each one.

Straight : This mane naturally falls straight with minimal to no waves. While it is hard to damage, it also struggles to hold a curl and is apt to get oily.

: This mane naturally falls straight with minimal to no waves. While it is hard to damage, it also struggles to hold a curl and is apt to get oily. Wavy : This pattern sits between curly and straight. While it often holds curls and other styles made with heated tools, it can also get dry and frizzy.

: This pattern sits between curly and straight. While it often holds curls and other styles made with heated tools, it can also get dry and frizzy. Curly : This coif is usually voluminous with naturally curled strands, but it is prone to dry out and frizz easily.

: This coif is usually voluminous with naturally curled strands, but it is prone to dry out and frizz easily. Coiled: Whether loose or tight, each beautifully coiled strand needs moisture-rich products as they are often fragile and easily damaged.

Helps you achieve your hair goals

Whether you want to maintain your naturally amazing hair or need to achieve defined goals, look for Alterna products that will help you do at least one of these things:

Maintain : You want a clean and simple solution without any fuss.

: You want a clean and simple solution without any fuss. Add volume : If your hair tends to fall flat at the root, you might need a little product to give it some lift.

: If your hair tends to fall flat at the root, you might need a little product to give it some lift. Increase texture : If your strands land straight and you would like some tousled waves for a little added dimension.

: If your strands land straight and you would like some tousled waves for a little added dimension. Boost shine : If your hair has lost its luster and you want to revive it.

: If your hair has lost its luster and you want to revive it. Repair damage : If you struggle with breakage and split ends from chemical, heat or color damage, it needs some serious solutions.

: If you struggle with breakage and split ends from chemical, heat or color damage, it needs some serious solutions. Second-day hair : If you need your mane to settle into that perfect second-day look from Day One.

: If you need your mane to settle into that perfect second-day look from Day One. Natural and air-dried hair: You want to ditch the styling tools for an easier but no less beautiful, natural look.

Several benefits in one

Take note of your hair care goals and go for the Alterna products that address as many of them in as few products as possible. That will help you develop a routine that is not only sustainable but affordable.

How much you can expect to spend on Alterna products

Full-size items typically range between $25-$55, depending on the product’s line, size and ingredients.

Alterna products FAQ

Which Alterna products are best for curly or textured hair?

A. The Caviar Replenishing Moisture Collection is a great fit. It is also a fantastic solution for those with dry hair.

Which Alterna product line is best for those with damaged hair?

A. The Restructuring Bond Repair Collection is a good fit for those with damage caused by coloring, chemical treatments and heat.

What are the best Alterna products to buy?

Top Alterna product

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Hair Care Set

What you need to know: This shampoo/conditioner set gives your hair the hydration it needs for optimal shine, balance and manageability.

What you’ll love: The shampoo softens and adds shine to your hair. It also locks in moisture and protects against damage. The conditioner contains lipids and sea silk for even more locked-in hydration.

What you should consider: It might be a little costly for some to use daily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Alterna product for the money

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Anti-Frizz Nourishing Oil

What you need to know: This formula smooths your frizz and flyaways while adding shine.

What you’ll love: This lightweight oil is ideal for loose or tightly coiled, straight, wavy and curly hair. It protects your frizz-prone mane for up to 72 hours as it adds shine and vital nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, minerals and vitamins without leaving greasy buildup behind.

What you should consider: It also comes in a dry oil mist for those who prefer that to the oil.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dermstore, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Alterna Caviar Restructuring Bond Repair Leave-In Heat Protection Spray

What you need to know: This solution provides heat protection as it repairs and reduces breakage and split ends.

What you’ll love: It is ideal for wavy, curly, tightly coiled, loosely coiled or straight hair. It uses Alterna’s exclusive caviar bond-enforcing technology to help restore your hair as its vitamins and nutrients protect it from further damage.

What you should consider: It comes in a serum and cream for those who prefer those formulas to the mist.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dermstore, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

