Luxury Beauty

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
36°
Evansville
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Remarkable Women
Road to Recovery
Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Your Local Election HQ
Black History Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
EPD: Man aims gun in bar, wishes death upon police
Top Stories
Pain in the asphalt: why so many potholes?
Increasing fuels prices creates challenges away from …
Video
Owensboro neighborhood flooding fix studied
Video
Falling Covid numbers give hope for ‘endemic’ status
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
VanVleet, Raptors delay Popovich’s record in win …
Top Stories
Henderson Co. falls in opening round of Kentucky …
Bosse advances to 3A regional
Video
Booker has 23 points in return, Suns roll past Heat …
Woman sues Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, says he’s biological …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Guns and Hoses 2022
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Medical Minute
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Love Your Teeth (03/09/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Reitz Theatre Presents …
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Granted 7th Annual Dishes …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Charles Ford Retirement …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Christian Life …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (03/09/2022)
Video
Contests
Guns and Hoses 2022
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Luxury Beauty
Best Saie beauty product
Top Luxury Beauty Headlines
Rihanna’s entire Fenty collection is now available …
Anastasia Beverly Hills comparison: Is this popular …
The 7 most popular high end makeup brands on Sephora
6 most popular Korean makeup brands at Sephora
Latest Video
Former IU basketball player back home from Ukraine
EPD: Three arrested on suspected neglect charges
Engineers study potential flooding fixes in Owensboro …
Gas prices impacting everyday life
Wildlife park gets fined for several alleged violations
Covid metrics fall as ‘endemic’ possibility increases
More Videos
Trending Stories
Owensboro High School Students being sent home for …
EPD: Three arrested on suspected neglect charges
Man faces 36 charges in child molestation case
EPD: Man gives false name, also gets busted for drugs
America’s biggest rock festival returning to Kentucky