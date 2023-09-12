Switch it up

The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing extra moisture, now is a great time to switch up your beauty routine.

Whether you’re looking for makeup brushes, hair dryers or face washes, you’re sure to love these 15 Amazon deals on popular beauty products.

Skin care

When the temperature and humidity start to drop, it can cause significant changes to our skin. Dry skin needs more hydration, which can easily be remedied with products like moisturizers and oils. It’s also important to remember that the sun can still harm our skin, even when it’s cloudy, so don’t forget to use sunscreen and antioxidants.

Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil

Enriched with pure seed and fruit oils like nourishing avocado and apricot kernel, this organic facial oil is the key to replenishing dry skin. The ingredients help to soften, moisturize and nourish your skin. This facial oil is also formulated without silicones, dyes, parabens and synthetic fragrances.

Clean and Clear Two-Pack Day and Night Face Cleanser

This set includes two facial cleansers. The morning cleanser features bursting beads, vitamins and an invigorating citrus fragrance that help you wake up. The nighttime cleanser’s soothing formula includes deep sea minerals and kelp extract that wash away dirt and grime.

Eclat Vitamin C Face Serum

This Vitamin C serum enriches the skin and gives it a healthy glow. The anti-aging formula has a rejuvenating effect and minimizes breakouts.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Aquaphor isn’t just for babies and injuries. This versatile product should be in every beauty lover’s routine, especially during the dry winter months. Use it for chapped lips or dry hands, or top off your evening skin care routine by putting this occlusive over especially dry areas.

Makeup

Fall and winter bring a plethora of holidays and, more specifically, holiday parties. If you’re looking for new makeup products to switch up your look, highlighting and contouring can add a dramatic change with just a few swipes of a brush. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a lighter touch, adding a pop of lipstick is an ideal choice.

Nyx Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette

This popular eyeshadow palette features 16 warm neutral shades, including matte, satin, shimmery and metallic options.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara

This multi-tasking mascara volumizes, lengthens, defines and curls lashes. It washes off easily and the formula is buildable, so you can apply it for natural to intense looks.

Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with Sponge Blender

Whether you’re looking for your very first makeup brush set or need to replace your worn-out brushes, this kit will suit anyone’s needs. It has four brushes to help you flawlessly apply your blush, bronzer, highlighter and concealer, plus a complexion sponge to give you smooth application and an airbrushed look.

Revlon Super Lustrous Three-piece Matte Lipstick

Revlon’s matte lipstick set comes in three shades: nude/mauve, pink/mauve and red/coral. Infused with cupuacu butter, moringa oil and agave, these lipsticks keep lips moisturized all day long.

Hair care products

Winter is the best time to stock up on leave-in conditioner and hair masks, which can add much-needed hydration back into dry hair. Using less heat will also keep your hair from drying out — so if you normally use several hot tools, switching to one tool that can do it all, like a hot air brush, is a great idea.

Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer With Ionic Conditioning

This reliable Conair hair dryer emits infrared heat for fast drying and less damage to hair. Conditioning ions help minimize frizz and enhance shine.

Nexxus Shampoo and Conditioner

Nexxus is one of the most sought-after professional hair care brands. This salon-worthy set moisturizes and repairs dry hair with a smoothing effect that leaves your hair looking shiny.

It’s a 10 Hair Care Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray

If you struggle with tangles and your hair is frizzy or lacks moisture, a leave-in conditioner is a must. Its spray-on application prevents you from applying too much, and the formula provides thermal protection against heated tools.

Beauty accessories

From mirrors to organizers to hair scrunchies, the right beauty tools and accessories can make your beauty routine that much easier. These items also make excellent gifts for friends and family members, since they don’t require knowledge of someone’s makeup shade or skin type.

Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tools

Not only do jade rollers and gua sha tools feel nice and massage your skin, but they also help blood flow circulation, assist in lymphatic drainage and make skin look more dewy. If you also want to reduce puffiness, keep these tools in the refrigerator overnight.

Deweisn Dresser Mount Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror

Pick up this LED makeup vanity mirror and you’ll never have to apply your makeup with dull lighting again. This lighted makeup mirror features three magnification levels for different tasks, from tweezing to detailed eye makeup application. It has a bottom tray for storing small accessories and a battery-operated design for taking the mirror on the go.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish

Instead of spending excess time and money at the nail salon, do your nails at home with this gel nail polish that lasts up to eight days. It’s formulated to be chip-resistant and doesn’t require a UV/LED light system.

Sanipoe 360 Spinning Makeup Organizer

If you’re tired of searching through baskets or makeup bags to find the product you’re looking for, you’ll love this spinning makeup organizer. It can hold at least 30 makeup brushes, 20 skincare products and other accessories, including lipstick, nail polish and eyeliner.

