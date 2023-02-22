What is the best charcoal toothpaste?

Finding the right toothpaste can be tricky, especially when you have a combination of things you’re looking for, whether it be teeth sensitivity or cavity protection. Charcoal toothpaste offers all those benefits and more.

There are a few types of charcoal toothpaste available, each with different benefits: powder, paste and capsules. If you like to maintain a quick morning routine with little fuss, then the Crest 3D White Whitening Therapy Deep Clean Toothpaste is a top choice.

What to know before you buy charcoal toothpaste

Types

Paste: Charcoal toothpaste is similar to more traditional toothpaste but with activated charcoal. If you prefer a paste form, use it as regular toothpaste. Only use a small amount, due to the abrasiveness of the charcoal.

Charcoal toothpaste is similar to more traditional toothpaste but with activated charcoal. If you prefer a paste form, use it as regular toothpaste. Only use a small amount, due to the abrasiveness of the charcoal. Powder: Loose activated charcoal powder usually comes in a small canister in which you can dip your toothbrush. When you’re ready to brush your teeth, wet the toothbrush, dip it in the canister and apply the powder to your teeth. This form is fairly messy because loose powder is easier to spill.

Loose activated charcoal powder usually comes in a small canister in which you can dip your toothbrush. When you’re ready to brush your teeth, wet the toothbrush, dip it in the canister and apply the powder to your teeth. This form is fairly messy because loose powder is easier to spill. Capsules: Charcoal toothpaste capsules are similar to powder form except that you break open each one. To use the powder, wet your toothbrush before dipping it in the powder and applying it to your teeth. This form usually has a grittier texture than its counterparts.

What to look for in a quality charcoal toothpaste

Ingredients

Despite its name, charcoal toothpaste usually contains a wide variety of other ingredients that can affect the overall health of your teeth.

All-natural formulas: Charcoal toothpastes with organic ingredients don’t contain harsh chemicals, and manufacturers usually substitute them for more natural compounds such as aloe vera, peppermint oil, coconut oil and baking soda.

Charcoal toothpastes with organic ingredients don’t contain harsh chemicals, and manufacturers usually substitute them for more natural compounds such as aloe vera, peppermint oil, coconut oil and baking soda. Harsh chemicals: Be aware of charcoal toothpaste that has hydrogen peroxide, especially if you’ve had major dental work done. Peroxide-free paste is a better option so your gums won’t grow more irritated with each subsequent use. Avoid charcoal toothpaste that contains sulfates. A concentration of fluoride could be harmful but helps protect you from tooth decay.

Be aware of charcoal toothpaste that has hydrogen peroxide, especially if you’ve had major dental work done. Peroxide-free paste is a better option so your gums won’t grow more irritated with each subsequent use. Avoid charcoal toothpaste that contains sulfates. A concentration of fluoride could be harmful but helps protect you from tooth decay. Flavor: Activated charcoal has a stronger flavor compared to traditional brands. Most charcoal toothpastes add flavoring so the product is more palatable. Popular flavors include peppermint, anise, cinnamon, peach, lime, coconut and clove.

How much you can expect to spend on charcoal toothpaste

Charcoal toothpaste is priced differently based on the type and quality of the ingredients. Most brands cost $3-$30. Inexpensive formulas usually contain less activated charcoal, while pricier options have all-natural formulas with a variety of organic ingredients.

Charcoal toothpaste FAQ

Is it safe to use charcoal toothpaste?

A. Although ingesting activated charcoal doesn’t pose any serious risks, some forms of the toothpaste, such as powder, can cause damage to tooth enamel. Speak with your dentist beforehand to make sure your teeth are healthy enough to use such a product. Avoid charcoal toothpaste if you have any sores or cuts in your mouth.

How long should you brush with charcoal toothpaste?

A. Unlike traditional toothpastes, most products with charcoal in them can be abrasive to your teeth and gums. To prevent damage, lightly brush your teeth for about 60 seconds instead of a full 2 minutes. Let the toothpaste sit there for about 3 minutes so it can bind with any surface stains you may have. After waiting, thoroughly rinse your mouth.

Can you use charcoal toothpaste with traditional toothpaste?

A. Charcoal toothpaste is fine to use with traditional toothpaste. It’s actually recommended that you follow up with a traditional toothpaste so any leftover charcoal residue is removed and your gumline and tongue don’t develop black stains.

Which charcoal toothpaste is best?

Top charcoal toothpaste

Crest 3D Whitening Therapy Deep Clean Toothpaste

What you need to know: This product comes from a trusted brand with all the additives to maintain healthy teeth and a bright smile.

What you’ll love: Its unique formula contains fluoride, which helps strengthen teeth and fight the abrasive qualities inherent to charcoal toothpastes.

What you should consider: A small amount goes a long way for whitening. You’ll also want to make sure you lessen your typical dollop of toothpaste to prevent adverse reactions if you have a sensitive mouth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top charcoal toothpaste for the money

Neutripure Peasant Charcoal All-Natural Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

What you need to know: This product has an all-natural formula that doesn’t contain chemicals found in other leading brands. It contains activated charcoal to help combat stains from a variety of drinks, such as coffee and wine.

What you’ll love: It’s one of the most affordable products on the market for charcoal teeth whitening. Its organic formula doesn’t irritate gums and provides a clean, fresh feeling after each use.

What you should consider: Results vary based on how stained teeth may be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Twin Lotus Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

What you need to know: This product is made with a mixture of coconut charcoal that acts like a natural teeth-whitening agent.

What you’ll love: The coconut and mint combo has this toothpaste tasting great without any noticeable difference from regular toothpaste.

What you should consider: Visible results take some time, so don’t expect white teeth overnight. Be prepared to clean out your sink after use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

