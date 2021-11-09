Nurses spend so much time caring for others that it makes sense to choose gifts to help them care for themselves.

Which self-care gift for nurses is best?

Nurses work extremely hard caring for others, so it makes sense to choose self-care gifts for nurses who could do with looking after themselves for a change. Although pampering and relaxation is a form of self-care, it isn’t the be-all, end-all of it. Self-care can be about looking after physical and mental health, as well as setting healthy boundaries.

A carefully chosen self-care gift can make a big impact on the recipient’s wellbeing. A few ideas for inspiration can help you find the very best self-care gifts for the nurse in your life.

Best self-care gifts for nurses

Bearaby Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket

If you’re buying a gift for a nurse who suffers from stress or anxiety and needs some help relaxing after work, this luxury weighted blanket could be the perfect gift. The even pressure from weighted blankets can reduce feelings of anxiety and aid with relaxation and sleep. This blanket has a stylish, chunky knit design, so it won’t look out of place folded over the back of a couch or spread over the bottom of a bed.

Sold by Bearaby

“Paint This Book!: Watercolor for the Artistically Undiscovered“

For some people, finding time to be creative is the ultimate form of self-care. This book is perfect for anyone who wants to try more creative pursuits, but hasn’t discovered their artist talents yet. It walks readers through a series of beginner watercolor techniques and exercises in a fun and engaging way. It comes as a set with watercolors and a brush, so everything’s ready to go.

Sold by Amazon

Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil

Although rewarding, nursing can be a stressful job. An important part of self-care for nurses is finding techniques to deal with daily stresses. Although it’s derived from the cannabis plant, CBD oil has natural relaxative properties without psychoactive properties. It’s an excellent choice of gift for a nurse who’s looking for new ways to help themselves relax.

Sold by Cornbread CBD

Burt’s Bees Hand Cream Trio Gift Set

It might seem like a basic gift, but hand cream is a lifesaver for nurses. They must wash and sanitize their hands continually throughout the day, which often leads to dryness and cracking. This gift set includes three high-moisturizing, great-smelling hand creams, in scents like lavender and honey, orange blossom and pistachio, and rosemary and lemon. They’re made using high-quality ingredients from a company that forgoes animal testing.

Sold by Amazon

Matcha DNA Matcha Tea Gift Set

Self-care can be as simple as taking the time to make yourself a hot drink then sitting down and enjoying it without other distractions. This matcha tea gift set contains everything needed to make Japanese matcha tea, so it’s great for individuals who like to experiment with different hot beverages. The process of making matcha is fairly meditative in itself, making it particularly conducive to self-care and relaxation.

Sold by Amazon

The School of Life “Who Am I?“

If you’re buying for a nurse who is interested in self-understanding, this book is an excellent choice. It contains a series of questions and exercises to aid self-discovery. Some prompts are fairly challenging, whereas others are more playful. All in all, it gives users a richer sense of self and may help them make some useful discoveries.

Sold by Amazon

Hemlock Park Artisanal Spa Collection

This selection of artisanal goods helps create a spa experience at home for the ultimate in self-care pampering. The set includes a bath bomb, bath salts, handcrafted soap and a scented candle to set the mood. You can select from a range of fragrances, including lavender, bergamot and cedar, and blood orange and sage.

Sold by Amazon

Purple Carrot Meal Kit Box

Taking care of the body by making healthy meals is a form of self-care, but tired, often overworked nurses don’t always have the time or energy to put into meal planning and shopping. This meal kit box is a thoughtful gift for the nurse in your life who loves cooking or wants to eat more nutritious meals, but lacks the time. Each box contains all the ingredients and recipe cards to make two or three different dishes of either two or four servings. You can gift people with one, two or four weeks of delicious plant-based meals.

Sold by Purple Carrot

“Practicing Mindfulness” by Matthew Sockolov

Mindful meditation is an excellent form of self-care. Simply taking time out to commit to meditating is a great way to care for oneself, and it can also have far-reaching mental wellbeing benefits. This book is perfect for someone who has expressed an interest in meditation or mindfulness, but doesn’t yet have the tools. It contains 75 essential meditations that anyone can try.

Sold by Amazon

Revlon Bubbling Toe Touch Foot Spa

Foot spas might seem like a gift from back in the 1990s, but most nurses spend the majority of their working day on their feet and would greatly appreciate giving them a soak at the end of a long shift. This model creates bubbles for a relaxing and refreshing effect. Just add water at the desired temperature and the spa can maintain its heat for as long as the user wants to soak their feet. It features toe-touch operation, so users won’t need to lean down to adjust it.

Sold by Amazon

Hydro Flask Water Bottle With Straw Lid

Making an effort to drink enough water each day is a type of self-care. This water bottle will help nurses stay properly hydrated during a long shift. The insulated design keeps drinks nicely chilled, and the integrated straw makes it easier to drink from while bustling around the ward or doctor’s office.

Sold by Amazon

