Which 16-person tents are best?

A 16-person tent is great for outdoor camping excursions with large groups of family and friends. Having a tent that can accommodate all of your group in one space will no doubt lead to a memorable camping experience.

Most larger tents are advertised as being able to fit 16 people, but in reality, some 12-person or 16-person tents are even able to house up to 20 people comfortably. Our top pick, the Tahoe Gear Ozark 3-Season Family Cabin Tent, is a great choice for a family outing thanks to its easy setup and spacious interior.

What to know before you buy a 16-person tent

Types of 16-person tents

Most 16-person tents that are on the market are made from a light and breathable water-resistant polyester or nylon material. This fabric is great for keeping cool air in while keeping the elements out.

The most common 16-person tents are cabin-style tents or L-style tents, where the tent is composed of several rooms that are arranged in an L-shape. Larger tents are often advertised with the word base camp. This doesn’t reflect the style so much as it does the purpose of the tent.

Size and occupancy

Tent size, or tent occupancy, is normally determined by how many queen-sized air mattresses can fit into the space. It assumes that one queen-size air mattress will sleep two people.

A tent with a smaller occupancy can turn from crowded to spacious if you are willing to play around with your use of space. For example, the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 16-person family cabin tent is advertised as fitting four queen-sized air mattresses but can comfortably sleep 16 people in sleeping bags.

Consider swapping out large air mattresses with inflatable sleeping pads or sleeping bags to maximize space for your large group. If you’re interested in family tents with smaller occupancy sizes, check out our full family tent buying guide from BestReviews.

Setting up large tents vs. small tents

Most 12-person to 16-person tents, fortunately, are very easy to set up as they are designed with this in mind. A lot of larger tents, such as the CORE 12-person instant cabin tent, come with pre-attached poles.

While setting up and taking down a larger tent may be a breeze, some larger tents can be difficult to put back into their carrying bag.

What to look for in a quality 16-person tent

Sturdiness

The sturdiness of large tents comes from the poles. This is important to remember, especially if you are planning on camping in an area that is subject to high winds, like a beach.

Room options

Even though the goal of a big tent is to enable large groups of people to camp in the same space, the option to have some privacy is always welcome. A lot of large family tents will come with three or four-room dividers to ensure that everyone has their own private sleeping space.

Multiple entrances

Many family-style cabin tents have multiple entrances. This is handy for when the tent is divided into separate rooms, as each sleeping compartment will have its own entrance. Having multiple doorways is also great for extra ventilation.

How much you can expect to spend on a 16-person tent

A 16-person tent will cost $300-$600.

16-person tent FAQ

Can I set up my 16-person tent alone?

A. Most 16-person tents can be set up alone, especially those that are advertised as being an instant tent or pop-up tent.

What is the difference between a 3-season tent and a 4-season tent?

A. A 3-season tent is a tent that should work in all seasons except winter, while a 4-season tent will be effective at keeping out the elements year-round. The key here is winter, as some tents cannot handle snow and ice.

What’s the best 16-person tent to buy?

Top 16-person tent

Tahoe Gear Ozark 3-Season Family Cabin Tent

What you need to know: The Tahoe Gear is notable for its easy assembly, all thanks to its color-coded poles. This tent is great for any large group.

What you’ll love: With its spacious interior and excellent ventilation, you will be kept cool and comfortable. The tent comes with a water-resistant rain fly and guy straps for securing the tent in windy weather.

What you should consider: This is a 3-season tent, so be wary of snow and ice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 16-person tent for the money

Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 16-Person Tent

What you need to know: Great for a large group outing, this tent is sturdy and has a very spacious interior.

What you’ll love: The layout of this tent is what makes it notable, with its large central area and two separate wings that can be turned into private rooms with entrances.

What you should consider: You may encounter some trouble with the zippers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fortunershop Base Camp Cabin Tent

What you need to know: The base camp tent from Fortunershop has an interesting layout that is sure to please any large group of campers. The tent is essentially comprised of four 4-person tents connected by a central space in the middle.

What you’ll love: The layout of the tent is a great plus, but what really makes the layout special are the sewn-in room dividers and four separate entrances.

What you should consider: Be sure to waterproof this tent before camping, as the water-resistant material may leak in downpours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

