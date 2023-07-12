BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

With discounts on everything from cleaning supplies to electric toothbrushes, Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on home essentials and other necessities. However, you can also score major savings on pricier items you may have had your eye on.

Whether you’re in the market for electronics like a TV or laptop or something fun like an inflatable hot tub, check out these Prime Day deals on big-ticket items that are worth the splurge — including products we tested in the BestReviews Testing Lab. Plus, take a look at some other deals available now.

Shop this article: Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker, Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum and Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV

BEST BIG-TICKET ITEMS TO BUY AHEAD OF PRIME DAY

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones 54% OFF

Score a great deal on these high-performance wireless headphones, which are compatible with both Apple and Android devices. They offer up to 22 hours of battery life and a pure adaptive noise-canceling feature to prevent external noise from disturbing you. You can also take calls and control your audio on the earphones.

Sold by Amazon

Aura Mason Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame 10% OFF

This digital frame has a color-calibrated HD display and automatically adjusts the brightness to ensure your photos and videos look as good as possible. Our testing revealed that it is also super easy to set up and comes with a well-designed, user-friendly app. It features a built-in speaker for video playback, too.

Sold by Amazon

Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker 22% OFF

With this margarita machine, you can enjoy restaurant-quality frozen drinks with the press of a button. It has an extra-large ice reservoir that can make up to two and a half pitchers without needing a refill. The pre-programmed drink settings take all the guesswork out of preparing your favorite cocktails, and it even offers manual blend-only and shave-only cycles.

Sold by Amazon

Anker 521 Portable Power Station 12% OFF

Whether you want to be prepared for power outages or need a way to charge your phone during camping trips, this portable power station can be a lifesaver. It requires only two and a half hours to recharge and offers two AC ports, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port and a car outlet.

Sold by Amazon

Mattel Power Wheels Ride-On Toy Jeep Wrangler SOLD OUT

Start your holiday shopping early by picking up this child-size Jeep that will make any kid’s day. Designed for children ages 3 to 7, this battery-powered ride-on vehicle can travel over grass and hard surfaces at a maximum speed of 5 miles per hour. The power-lock brakes and parent-controlled, high-speed lockout also ensure your little one rides safely.

Sold by Amazon

Coolwave Inflatable Floating Dock $30 COUPON

Enjoy your time out on the lake with this inflatable floating dock made of durable polyvinyl chloride. It can hold up to 500 pounds and provides a stable, nonslip surface that can hold lounge chairs and a cooler. It even comes with a carrying bag for easy transport.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 28% OFF

With plenty of health- and fitness-tracking features, this smartwatch is the perfect accessory for a healthy lifestyle. In addition to monitoring your heart rate, activity and sleep, it also offers fall detection to automatically contact emergency services in the event of a hard fall or car accident. It’s crack-resistant and water-resistant to hold up to vigorous workouts, too.

Sold by Amazon

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum 29% OFF

This handy robot vacuum can hold up to 45 days’ worth of dirt and even features a self-emptying base to make vacuuming a breeze. Its powerful suction ensures that even your carpeting gets a deep cleaning. It’s also compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can use voice controls to send it cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa 20% OFF

Relax at the end of a long day in this convenient inflatable hot tub. The digital control panel makes it easy to adjust the water temperature, which can heat up to 104 degrees. You can also set the power-saving timer to automatically adjust the temperature and save energy.

Sold by Amazon

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine 19% OFF

With this premium espresso machine, you can make espresso, iced coffee and other milk-based coffee drinks. The built-in ceramic grinders ensure the best-tasting coffee, while the user-friendly display makes it easy to brew your favorite beverage with the press of a button. You can also choose from different brew strengths and milk-to-coffee ratios to get the perfect cup.

Sold by Amazon

Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop 12% OFF

Whether you need a gift for a recent graduate or just want to upgrade your work-from-home setup, this laptop has a 12th Gen Intel Core processor that provides enough power for multiple tasks. Its screen also boasts a colorful FHD+ display that ensures the brightest images, and the ExpressCharge feature lets you charge the battery to 80% in just an hour.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV 20% OFF

With its bright, vivid 4K Quantum Dot Display, this TV will bring all your favorite TV shows and movies to life. It allows you to access popular streaming apps like Netflix and Max and use Alexa for hands-free operation. It also has four HDMI inputs to connect your cable or satellite, gaming consoles and other gear.

Sold by Amazon

Vloxo Cordless Tattoo Transfer Printer $15 COUPON

Achieve the perfect tattoo with this popular cordless transfer printer that’s compatible with any smartphone or PC. Simply download the app to access all the tools you need to edit and refine your stencil before printing.

Sold by Amazon

PRODUCTS TO WATCH THIS PRIME DAY

