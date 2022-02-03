Money & Investing

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Road to Recovery
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Icy conditions hit communities hit by December tornado
Video
Top Stories
Bitter cold could cause roads to flash freeze
Video
Winter storm cleanup continues in Illinois
Winter weather creates another messy commute
Video
KSP investigate officer involved shooting in Providence
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
USI women win again, knocking off Rockhurst
Video
Top Stories
30-foot SoFi Stadium to be built with Lego bricks
Memorial girls comfortable with postseason pressure
Video
The Denver Broncos are up for sale: What are they valued at?
Video
Washington NFL team announces ‘Commanders’ as new name
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Military Greetings
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Winter Escapes (02/04/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – IRS Predicts Messy Tax Season (02/04/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Fix It Friday (02/04/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (02/04/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – The Village at Hamilton Pointe (02/03/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Trashed It! Podcast (02/03/2022)
Video
Contests
Warm Up Their Winter
5 Days of Love Giveaway
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Money & Investing
Best bitcoin for dummies book
Latest Video
Wayne's Detailed Forecast - February 4, 2022
Video
Icy conditions hit communities hit by December tornado
Video
EPD releases body camera video from fatal standoff
Video
UK officials hit PM Boris Johnson with resignations
Video
Bitter cold could cause roads to flash freeze
Video
Louisville firefighter saves lives while on his way to work
Video
Trending Stories
Public asked to help find a 4-yr-old girl from KY
EPD releases body camera video from fatal standoff
Video
KSP investigate officer involved shooting in Providence
PPD: Drug trafficking case tied to Sebree, jail
Video
Icy conditions lead to power outages, accidents in western Kentucky
Video