FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Alerting all social studies teachers! The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is looking for members for a social studies standards review in order to fulfill the requirements of Section 4(3)(a) of Senate Bill 1 (2022).

School officials said social study teachers of all grade levels are eligible to apply through June 22. Applicants are required to meet two to five times starting in July 2022.

The meetings will take place in person though virtual meetings may be needed occasionally. Those selected team members will receive reimbursement for travel expenses. When applicable, teacher’s school districts will be reimbursed for substitute teacher expenses as well.

Reports state that members will be notified on or before July 8 if they are accepted.

If you have any questions they can be emailed to the KDE Division of Program Standards here.