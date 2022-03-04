Which Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter is best?

It shouldn’t take much to garner the best Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter title, so long as whichever model you buy gets the job done. And while users do need to buy a Switch adapter to make their beloved Bluetooth headphones work with the console, fortunately, there are many models and options to choose from.

Of all the options, the UGREEN Headphone Jack Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter offers the best ease-of-use and overall color scheme while allowing the user to charge the console during use — a feature that’s relatively uncommon with Switch adapters.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter

Specific device connectivity

While most Switch Bluetooth transmitters work with just about any device, you’ll want to be careful not to purchase a Switch adapter that only works with a specific brand of speakers or headphones — unless you plan to use them with only those headphones or speakers. Instead, be sure that the device lists a range of potential Bluetooth connections, and you’ll save yourself some time and frustration down the road.

Multiple device connectivity

Some Bluetooth adapters only pair with one device at a time although most offer the ability to connect to multiple simultaneously. This can be especially helpful for users that plan to use multiple speakers or headphone pairs while playing their favorite Nintendo Switch game.

How you plan to use your Switch adapter

Since Nintendo Switch Bluetooth is mainly used to connect to the controllers, it requires an adapter to use Bluetooth audio with the console. Knowing how you plan to use your adapter when playing your device is especially helpful in determining which one you go with. For example, if you plan to use Bluetooth headphones when playing in handheld mode, it’s of no importance whether your adapter plugs into the console’s charging port. On the other hand, if you need to be able to charge the Switch while using Bluetooth headphones or speakers, make sure you get an adapter that plugs into the unit’s headphone port.

What to look for in a quality Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter

Headphone port vs. charging port

The most important specification to check on when looking for the best Nintendo Switch adapter is how the adapter plugs into the console. While the vast majority of Switch Bluetooth adapters plug directly into the console’s charging port, which is also known as a USB-C port, you can find a few models that plug into the console’s headphone port as well. Many users prefer this because it allows them to charge the console while using the adapter since it doesn’t need to be plugged into the device’s charging port.

Overall design

Functionality for most Switch Bluetooth adapters is more or less the same, with some obvious differences in latency and quality, so most buyers elect to go with Switch adapters for their overall design. As a result, you can find a handful of different styles, though most are outfitted with colors that match the red and blue of the classic Nintendo Switch. Still, other models can be found in black, grey or a wide range of other colors.

Indicator light

Having an indicator light to know when your Nintendo Switch Bluetooth device is running or is connected to other devices is a useful feature to look for in an adapter. Many include a small LED indicator, which may turn on when the unit is operating, flash when pairing or change colors to convey other sets of information.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter

In general, Bluetooth adapters for the Nintendo Switch are pretty affordable. You can find a wide variety of models ranging between about $15-$35, with some pricier models coming with headphones for around $50-$60.

Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter FAQ

Can you use Bluetooth headphones with the Nintendo Switch?

A. Without getting an adapter, you can’t use Bluetooth headphones for the Switch. However, many companies make a Bluetooth adapter for Nintendo Switch, allowing users to pair their Bluetooth headphones with the console’s audio.

How do Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapters let you use headphones with the console?

A. Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapters simply use a small transmitter to send audio wirelessly to whatever Bluetooth device you choose, be it headphones or speakers. These transmitters either plug into the console’s headphone port or the USB-C charging port.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter to buy?

Top Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter

UGREEN Headphone Jack Wireless Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Adapter

What you need to know: This simple and affordable Switch Bluetooth adapter is one of the few you can use with the headphone jack, and it’s also decorated to match the console’s aesthetic.

What you’ll love: Inexpensive. Plugs into the unit’s headphone jack. Low latency audio makes it perfect for online and single-player gaming. Includes a small light to signify power and pairing settings. Decorated with red and blue like the Nintendo Switch.

What you should consider: Some users prefer a Switch adapter that plugs into the unit’s USB-C port.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter for the money

Friencity USB Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Adapter with Optional Headphones

What you need to know: This affordable Switch adapter plugs directly into the Switch’s charging port with a USB-C plug, and it also features a Switch-themed decorative color scheme.

What you’ll love: Very affordable. Plugs into the USB-C port, otherwise called the console’s charging port. Pairs with up to two devices simultaneously. Can be upgraded and purchased in a bundle with an automatically pairing wireless headset.

What you should consider: This unit can’t be plugged into the headphone port, and thus, can’t be used while charging the console.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HomeSpot Low-Latency Audio Transmitting Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Adapter

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a specific color scheme, this model offers a wide range of Switch-themed colors, and it gets the job done with low-latency Bluetooth audio.

What you’ll love: Features strong Bluetooth connectivity with little to no lag. Very user-friendly. Plugs into the Switch’s charging USB-C port. Includes internal mic. The display shows connections. Available in 11 different colors as well as Switch Lite colors.

What you should consider: This model is more expensive than most Switch Bluetooth adapters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Zachary Visconti writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.