Inflation is expected to weaken holiday sales this year. According to an Oct. 11 article on News Nation, “46% plan to spend less this holiday season.” However, that wasn’t what happened during the Prime Early Access Sale. According to yesterday’s press release from Amazon, “Tens of millions of Prime members shopped Amazon’s holiday kick-off event.” Now that the event is over, we have insight on what products were trending and why.

What was trending during the Prime Early Access Sale?

When customers are faced with finding the best deals when over 100 thousand products are on sale, the task can be a little overwhelming.

Dana Baardsen, E-Commerce Content Manager at BestReviews, shared insight on what the company saw over the 48 hours of purchasing.

“During Amazon’s first Prime Early Access Sale event, consumers enjoyed discounts on popular holiday gifts of the season and saved money on everyday essentials, like at-home COVID-19 rapid testing kits. Holiday gifting was the central focus of the Prime Early Access Sale. The discounts on robot vacuums were some of the best we’ve seen yet, plus big brands like Peloton and Apple ran price cuts on their most coveted offerings ahead of the holidays. Toy brands like Magic Mixies discounted brand-new releases during the Prime Early Access Sale, which opened up new purchase opportunities for parents gifting on a budget this holiday season.”

Observations from the Sr. Editor for Testing and Research

Meredith Gallo runs the Testing Lab at BestReviews. She shared her observations about what to expect during such a huge event. She also revealed how BestReviews is able to predict which products will trend during the sale.

“During a sale like the Prime Early Access Sale, you’re going to find deep discounts on Amazon-branded products,” Gallo informed. “Throughout this first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, we also saw considerable discounts on popular tech brands including Samsung, Sony and Anker. We also saw notable discounts, above 25%, on countertop kitchen appliances and smart home equipment.”

“Ahead of large sales events like the Prime Early Access Sale, the BestReviews Testing Lab reviews products we expect to see on sale. We examine consumer trends and past sales to determine which products we test. This year we correctly anticipated sales on golf rangefinders, massage guns and steam mops, among other products.”

Trending products you can still get after the Prime Early Access Sale

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

Talk about magic! Your kid can conjure up their own toy with this fun kit. When they follow the directions, the crystal ball will fill with mist, lights will flash and a toy will appear. The crystal ball can be used over and over.

Sold by Amazon

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian

These hugely popular earbuds come in three neutral shades and have three listening modes: active noise-canceling, transparency and adaptive EQ. The secure-fit wingtips ensure these devices stay where they’re supposed to be: in your ears.

Sold by Amazon

Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip

If you want the best, this laptop should top your list. It features the remarkable Apple M1 chip with an eight-core CPU to deliver better performance, while also increasing battery life. It has 8GB of unified memory and a 13.3-inch Retina display for crisper images with more vibrant colors.

Sold by Amazon

Original Peloton Bike

This is the game-changing bike that turned homes into gyms, complete with training classes. This model has a compact footprint and features a resistance knob, speakers and a 10-point multi-touch touchscreen.

Sold by Amazon

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

Remember when it was nearly impossible to get tested for COVID-19? With the iHealth Rapid Test, you can get results in 15 minutes. The test involves a brief nasal swab. It’s comfortable and can be performed by individuals 15 and older. However, an adult should help children who are 2 to 14.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+

The Roomba s9+ is the company’s smartest and most powerful vacuum to date. The three-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts and eliminates dirt. It learns your home, can perform spot cleaning and even knows how to empty itself.

Sold by Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

These remarkable over-ear headphones offer a comfortable fit and 11 levels of active noise canceling. More importantly, Bose technology delivers a robust yet crisp sound with a full bass so you can hear every detail of your music.

Sold by Amazon

Shark HyperAIR Hair Dryer Bundle

Besides the ultra-fast hair drying technology offered by Shark, this bundle includes clips, accessories and a silicone mat. It’s suitable for all hair types and uses high-velocity heated air and ionized air to provide damage-free drying.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung’s smartwatch is the first model to offer body composition analysis. It also provides advanced sleep tracking, heart monitoring and tracks six popular workout activities. Beyond that, the watch lets you stay connected without taking your phone out of your pocket.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

Anker promises these headphones can reduce ambient noises by up to 90%. This not only gives you a better listening experience, but it also protects your ears from damage that occurs from listening to loud music. Anker offers quality at an affordable price, which means you get value.

Sold by Amazon

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.

