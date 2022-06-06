Which ‘Beauty and the Beast’ purses are best?

“Beauty and the Beast” has been capturing the imaginations of children and adults alike for over 20 years now and continues to be an enchanting Disney favorite all over the world. Whether it’s the castle, the clothing, the music or the books, one thing is certain: The fairytale of Beauty and the Beast is much beloved and the legacy continues to expand with a merchandising line of gorgeous accessories and purses for fans.

The Loungefly Disney Beauty and the Beast shoulder-bag purse is a beautiful double-strap faux-leather purse with soft, subtle colors, a zippered front pocket and two side pockets with a top handle for convenient carrying.

What to know before you buy a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ purse

Shoulder bag

For shorter distances and commutes, the shoulder bag is a fabulous and timeless look. Shoulder bags usually have slightly more classic or higher-end vibes, hold your necessities easily and allow for quick access to credit cards or cosmetics.

Backpack

For longer excursions and day trips, backpack purses and mini backpack purses are better. They allow you to be hands-free; they distribute the weight of what you’re carrying more evenly across your shoulders and back; they often have more storage space; and are fully enclosed at the top, which prevents the loss of personal items and keeps your things from getting wet during light rain.

Dress-up and cosplay

Some Disney Beauty and the Beast purses are less about the print and more about being on theme in a way that feels totally authentic, as though you’re in the world rather than representing it. These purses are ideal for dressing up as Belle for costume parties or Halloween, for cosplaying at conventions or for trips to Disney world as a must-have accessory. Dress your kids up in these Disney costumes to match for a whole family event.

What to look for in a quality ‘Beauty and the Beast’ purse

Material

Purses can be made from a number of materials and fabrics, from leather and vegan leather to denim, cotton canvas, nylon, neoprene and more. Faux- or vegan-leather purses are excellent choices in fabric for durable purses that can withstand longer use. Faux leather is more weather resistant than fabrics such as cotton or denim, can generally carry heavier items and also looks higher-end than other popular purse materials.

Dimensions

If you’re intending to wear your Beauty and the Beast purse to Disney World or to a convention, you might need a little extra room for carrying your belongings than a smaller purse can handle. Look for a height of at least 10 inches, with 10.5 or 11 inches being more ideal for greater storage capacity.

Additional accessories

Many Disney Beauty and the Beast purses, particularly by Loungefly, have matching or coordinated wallets you can purchase separately to complete the look. If you are planning to store banking cards, cash and IDs in your new Beauty and the Beast purse, purchasing the wallet is a good idea to keep things safe and organized.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ purse

Beauty and the Beast purses are made of faux leather, are fully lined and have gorgeous print work. As such, they are slightly more of a cost investment. Expect to spend $75-$95 at least for most officially licensed Belle purses.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ purse FAQ

Are Disney purses waterproof for rain or rides at Disney World?

A. They are not advertised as being fully waterproof; however, due to their faux leather exterior, they should provide a measure of protection for your clothing and devices against rain. Never submerge or machine wash these purses.

Can mini backpack purses fit a tablet? How much can they hold?

A. While these purses aren’t designed for carrying a large tablet, they could accommodate smaller devices. Beauty and the Beast shoulder-bag or mini-backpack purses should comfortably fit your smartphone, cosmetics, wallet, a small water bottle in the side pocket, some personal items and even a light T-shirt if you need a change of clothes.

What are the best ‘Beauty and the Beast’ purses to buy?

Top ‘Beauty and the Beast’ purse

Loungefly Disney Beauty and the Beast Belle All-Over Print Double-Strap Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: This attractive shoulder bag from Loungefly is a faux-leather, adjustable-strap purse that is fully lined.

What you’ll love: The bag has great detail and color, features two side pockets, a zippered front pouch and has a printed interior.

What you should consider: There is no additional inside pocket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Beauty and the Beast’ purse for the money

Loungefly Disney Beauty and the Beast Belle Roses Mini Backpack

What you need to know: This officially licensed and striking Belle mini backpack from Loungefly has padded adjustable straps, a gorgeous print and features two side pockets.

What you’ll love: The design of this bag is truly lovely, it makes a wonderful gift for Beauty and the Beast fans and is ideally sized for short day trips without being difficult to carry.

What you should consider: Some reviewers felt the straps should be a little longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Loungefly Disney Beauty and the Beast Belle Cosplay Double-Strap Shoulder Bag Purse

What you need to know: This pearlescent faux-leather double-strap shoulder bag from Loungefly has a soft feel, is a unique and thoughtful accessory for Disney fans and features a printed, lined, interior fabric.

What you’ll love: This bag is slightly larger and roomier than other Loungefly Disney purses, which makes it ideal for carrying tablets and a few more personal items than competing bags. It boasts a fabulous Belle aesthetic and has superior attention to detail in the embroidery and stitching.

What you should consider: Due to the hourglass mimicking shape, it’s slightly smaller at the top.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashley Britten writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.