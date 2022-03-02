Which arthritis glove is best?

Arthritis gloves can help provide some relief from the swelling, stiffness and pain that accompanies arthritis. These specially designed gloves work by offering heat, rigid support or compression, or a mix of all three.

Top choice Dr. Frederick’s Original Arthritis Gloves offer sized, breathable comfort and mild compression to support your joints and relieve arthritis pain as you go about your daily activities.

What to know before you buy arthritis gloves

Types of arthritis gloves

There are a few different kinds of arthritis gloves on the market, including splint gloves, thermal gloves and compression gloves. Compression gloves are tight and exert pressure over the entire hand, while thermal gloves are thicker and trap body heat to reduce pain and stiffness. Splint gloves offer more support than compression gloves and decrease pain from movement.

Size

Your arthritis gloves should fit snugly like a regular pair of gloves, so it’s important to find the right size. Most of these gloves range in size from extra-small to extra-large. Sizing is not universal for all brands, so finding the right size can be difficult.

Full-hand vs. fingerless gloves

Full-hand gloves can be more effective in many cases, but they also make it more difficult to perform certain tasks, and you can’t use touchscreen devices with them. Make sure the fabric covers all of your impacted joints if you choose fingerless gloves.

What to look for in quality arthritis gloves

Materials

Arthritis gloves come in a wide range of synthetic and natural materials, including elastane, nylon, Spandex and cotton. Synthetic materials tend to be more budget-friendly, but they aren’t quite as breathable as natural materials like cotton, so your hands can get sweaty and hot while wearing your gloves for long periods of time.

Search for arthritis gloves that are composed mainly of cotton to avoid overheating, with a small percentage of elastane or Spandex to offer compression and stretch. Thicker gloves tend to work best for nighttime wear, while lightweight materials are better for use during the day.

Fit

Arthritis gloves, particularly compression gloves, are meant to fit snugly, but they shouldn’t be so tight that they reduce or restrict the blood flow in your hands. It shouldn’t hurt to wear the gloves at all — if it does, size up to a slightly larger pair. Conversely, don’t choose gloves that are too loose, because you won’t get the therapeutic benefits. Consult a specialist or doctor if you aren’t sure whether your gloves fit properly.

Grip

One of the symptoms of arthritis is decreased grip strength, which can make holding utensils and opening jars more difficult. Some arthritis gloves include rubberized knobbles on the palms, which can help you improve your grip.

Ease of cleaning

It’s crucial to keep arthritis gloves clean for hygienic reasons, since you’ll be touching lots of different items, sweating into them and wearing them all night and for most of the day. Most arthritis gloves are machine-washable, but check the washing instructions before cleaning them.

How much you can expect to spend on arthritis gloves

Pricing varies for different kinds of arthritis gloves. For example, arthritis compression gloves range in price from about $10-$30, depending on the quality. Thermal arthritis gloves go for $10-$40, and simple arthritis splint gloves cost $8-$30.

Arthritis gloves FAQ

Does copper help relieve the symptoms of arthritis?

A. It’s traditional to wear copper to reduce and relieve pain from arthritis, which is why many arthritis gloves have copper woven into the fabric. Research shows that copper has little to no impact on arthritis, either positive or negative. You shouldn’t pay extra or seek out gloves that contain copper, but wearing copper gloves won’t cause any harm, so you shouldn’t discount arthritis gloves that happen to contain copper.

Can you find arthritis gloves that look like regular gloves?

A. Some arthritis gloves have a therapeutic look, which you probably don’t want if you don’t want everyone to know that you’re wearing arthritis gloves. You can find plenty of arthritis gloves that look like regular winter gloves, which are less conspicuous.

What are the best arthritis gloves to buy?

Top arthritis gloves

Dr. Frederick’s Original Arthritis Gloves

What you need to know: These best-in-class arthritis gloves excel where other models fall short, from the construction quality to the stellar fit.

What you’ll love: These fingerless arthritis gloves feature durable stitching, excellent quality and a cotton and Spandex blend that’s breathable and flexible while staying firm enough to give you effective relief. The gloves offer extended coverage, warmth and compression.

What you should consider: Several people had issues with the finger seams splitting after a couple weeks of wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top arthritis gloves for the money

Vive Arthritis Gloves

What you need to know: These budget-friendly arthritis gloves cost less than premium versions, but they don’t cut any corners in efficacy or quality.

What you’ll love: These affordable arthritis gloves are meant to naturally retain body heat and provide warmth to soothe your aching joints. The minimalist smart seam stitching is less likely to cause any irritation, particularly when your hands are swollen.

What you should consider: Unfortunately, there’s no extra-large option for larger hands, and some customers say there’s premature fraying at the edges of the wrist and finger openings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Copper Compression Arthritis Gloves

What you need to know: These arthritis gloves offer dual action with great compression and a high copper content — perfect for anyone who does well with copper therapy.

What you’ll love: These arthritis gloves feature flexible and form-fitting material and grippy palms to make sure that smooth objects like jars and glasses don’t slip out of your hands. The gloves are comfortable for use all day and night, particularly for typing with good wrist coverage.

What you should consider: The fingers on these gloves are a little short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

