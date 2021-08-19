You cannot reverse the cumulative damage caused to ears from regular exposure to loud noise at concerts, so preventing this damage by wearing earplugs is critical.

Which earplugs are best for concerts?

Whether you’re playing or attending, concerts get loud, so wearing earplugs can help protect your hearing. When buying earplugs for shows, they should reduce noise levels without limiting the quality or spectrum of sound so you can still appreciate the music to its fullest.

But, which are the best earplugs for concerts? You can find plenty of great options, including Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs, which have clever attenuation filters that reduce volume but preserve the full range of sound, so they’re ideal for concert-goers and musicians.

What to know before you buy earplugs for concerts

Sound filtering

Earplugs designed for use on factory floors or while sleeping block as much noise as possible. It doesn’t matter if they block some frequencies or make ambient noise sound muffled. However, when you buy earplugs for concerts, you still want to hear the music clearly, so the sound should be filtered, not blocked. This lets you hear the full range of musical frequencies and enjoy your favorite bands at a lower volume that won’t damage your hearing. Earplugs that can filter sounds are sometimes known as attenuating earplugs or high fidelity earplugs.

Noise reduction rating

Some earplugs will give you a noise reduction rating in decibels that tells you roughly how many decibels they’ll reduce noises around you. You can expect earplugs for concerts to have a noise reduction rating somewhere between 11 and 27 decibels.

Tip sizes

People’s ears aren’t all the same size, so you can’t expect one earplug size to fit every ear. Instead, many earplugs have interchangeable tips and come with two or three tip sizes so you can find the size that best fits your ears. What’s also great about earplugs with interchangeable tips is that you can usually buy replacement tips when yours have worn out, so you don’t need to replace the full earplugs.

What to look for in quality earplugs for concerts

Case

Many earplugs for musicians and concert-goers come with a convenient carry case, making it easier to take them around with you and reducing the chance of losing them. Keychain cases that come with a ring to fit on your keyfob are convenient because as long as you bring your keys with you, you’ll never forget your earplugs.

Neck cord

Some earplugs come with a neck cord that sits around the back of your neck. This lets you more easily take out your earplugs between sets without losing them or having to put them back in their case.

Comfort

It’s essential that your earplugs feel comfortable to wear. Those with soft silicone tips are usually reasonably comfortable if you get the right fit.

How much you can expect to spend on earplugs for concerts

The earplugs for concerts cost less than $10, though their quality is questionable. Most cost $15-$50, though you can get custom-made earplugs for several hundred dollars, which may be a good investment if you play or attend concerts regularly.

Earplugs for concerts FAQ

Should I wear earplugs to a concert?

A. Yes. It might feel and sound a bit strange at first if you’re used to going to concerts without earplugs, but it’s worth getting used to them to protect your hearing. Regular exposure to loud noises can lead to tinnitus and eventually hearing loss, so frequent gig-goers should look after their hearing by wearing earplugs.

Does wearing earplugs damage your ears?

A. If you use them correctly, no, you won’t damage your ears by wearing earplugs, but you should exercise some caution. Make sure to clean your earplugs regularly. Otherwise, bacteria can build up, and when you put them back into your ears, that bacteria could cause an ear infection. Untreated ear infections can cause hearing loss in serious cases, so it’s not worth running the risk. It only takes a few seconds to wipe down the tips of your earplugs, after all.

What are the best earplugs for concerts to buy?

Top earplugs for concerts

Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs

What you need to know: The perfect choice for people who need excellent clarity as these earplugs reduce sound without muffling it.

What you’ll love: It uses soft, comfortable silicone, comes with two tip sizes, has a pull tab that allows easy removal and comes with a handy case that fits on a keychain.

What you should consider: Not the best value for money.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top earplugs for concerts for the money

Etymotic Research High-Fidelity Earplugs

What you need to know: These are excellent earplugs for buyers on a limited budget that perform just as well as many more costly options.

What you’ll love: They have a low-profile design, come with a case and a detachable neck cord and retain a good amount of sound quality.

What you should consider: Some users find them a poor fit and uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs

What you need to know: These are ideal for people who don’t want their earplugs to stand out, thanks to the completely clear stem.

What you’ll love: They are comfortable to wear, include three tip sizes and a small carry case included and the sound is filtered, not blocked, so that you can hear the music clearly.

What you should consider: If you want a neck cord or keychain case, they’re sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

