Which Barebells protein bar is best?

When you get hungry, you grab something quick and easy to nibble on. However, that snack usually doesn’t have the nutrients your body’s craving, so after only a short while, you become hungry again. A protein bar, on the other hand, is calorie dense, so it’s more satisfying and has a better chance of filling you until your next meal.

Barebells protein bars provide protein and fiber without the added sugar often associated with protein bars. Barebells Caramel Cashew Protein Bars have a chewy, caramel texture that satisfies.

What to know before you buy a Barebells protein bar

Protein

Protein is essential for robust health. According to the Mayo Clinic, the average active individual who weighs 150 pounds needs 82-136 grams of protein each day. Protein is important because it gives your body all of the amino acids it needs in order to build and repair your muscles. If you don’t get enough protein in your diet, you can start to lose muscle mass, which may make you weaker. A lack of protein can also slow down your metabolism and make you feel tired or cause swelling in your stomach, feet, legs and hands. Additionally, a lack of protein can cause mood changes, problems with your skin, nails and hair and make it harder for your body to heal from even minor injuries.

Barebells protein bars

Barebells has only been around for roughly five years. The company was launched to offer tasty snacks and alternatives to breakfasts and desserts. The packaging was influenced by the aesthetics of the 1950s. Barebells protein bars provide nearly half the protein needed by average individuals. They come in a wide variety of flavors, have no added sugars and are low-sodium options.

What to look for in a quality Barebells protein bar

Flavor

Arguably, the most important aspect of buying the best protein bar is purchasing a flavor you love. Barebells currently comes in seven flavors: Crunchy Fudge, White Chocolate Almond, Caramel Cashew, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Dough, Salty Peanut and Hazelnut & Nougat.

Fat

Barebells protein bars have 7-9 grams of total fat and 3.5-4 grams of saturated fat, depending on the flavor you purchase.

Cholesterol

All of Barebells protein bars are fairly low in cholesterol, ranging from just 3 grams to as much as 10 grams. While this can sound like a large range, even 10 grams of cholesterol only make up roughly 1%-3% of the daily cholesterol limits for a healthy individual.

Sodium

If you are watching your sodium intake, Barebells protein bars range from 35 to 105 milligrams of sodium per bar. Again, exactly how much sodium is included depends on the flavor you choose.

Carbohydrates

A Barebells protein bar can have 18-21 grams of total carbohydrates per bar.

Fiber

If you need to add a little more fiber to your diet, Barebells protein bars have 3-4 grams of fiber, depending on the flavor you choose.

How much you can expect to spend on a Barebells protein bar

On average, Barebells protein bars cost a little over $2 per bar or roughly $26 for one dozen bars.

Barebells protein bar FAQ

Are Barebells protein bars vegan?

A. While not all of Barebells’s protein bars are vegan, the company does manufacture two plant-based bars: Salty Peanut and Hazelnut Nougat. These bars are a blend of rice, pea and soy protein.

Are barebells protein bars a good way to lose weight?

A. The primary purpose of Barebells protein bars is to give you a tasty alternative to snacking on junk food. Barebells protein bars are calorie dense, with 200 calories in a single serving. This helps them provide satisfaction and helps fuel the body, but they aren’t recommended if weight loss is your primary focus. For example, one bar contains roughly the same amount of calories as a serving of ice cream. However, it is important to remember that the fat content and cholesterol of a protein bar is significantly less than that of a serving of ice cream while the protein and fiber content is significantly more.

What’s the best Barebells protein bar to buy?

Top Barebells protein bar

Barebells Protein Bars (Caramel Cashew, 12 Pack)

What you need to know: If you like a protein bar that doesn’t feel like you are eating cardboard, this gooey option is the one for you.

What you’ll love: This bar is a decadent experience. You get both caramel and chocolate mixed with cashews. It features 20 grams of protein, which makes up 40% of your daily protein needs, and it only has 50 milligrams of sodium.

What you should consider: For individuals with food sensitivities, these bars may contain eggs, wheat, gluten and tree nuts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Barebells protein bar for the money

Barebells Protein Bars (White Chocolate Almond, 24 Pack)

What you need to know: For the individual who likes white chocolate, this offering will satisfy your craving.

What you’ll love: This protein bar has no palm oil or added sugars. It is manufactured with almonds and white chocolate to provide a rich flavor, and it contains 20 grams of protein to fulfill nearly half of your daily protein requirement.

What you should consider: Remember, like all Barebells protein bars, these items have 200 calories, which is at the upper limits for a snack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Barebells Protein Bars (Salty Peanut, 12 Pack)

What you need to know: This protein bar is a favorite with two great tastes: chocolate and peanuts.

What you’ll love: The combination of chocolate and peanuts is irresistible for many snackers. On top of the protein content, this bar contains 4 grams of fiber.

What you should consider: While still relatively low in sodium content, this bar has the highest amount of all the Barebells protein bars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.