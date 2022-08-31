Never inhale powdered silica, which may irritate your lungs. Never open the capsules.

What is the best silica supplement?

Silica may not be the best-known mineral supplement, but its popularity is growing thanks to a long list of benefits. It is found in beauty products that promote skin, hair and nail health, and is reputed to help with digestion, the immune system, your heart and your bones.

Silica supplements are affordable and available in a variety of forms. For its collagen production from organic bamboo, the best silica supplement is Garden of Life MyKind Organic Plant Collagen Builder.

What to know before you buy a silica supplement

What is silica?

Silica, or silicon dioxide, is a mineral found in granite, rocks, clay and most familiarly, beach sand. People get silica from their diets when eating fruits and leafy green vegetables, nuts, seeds and cereal, but not everyone absorbs silica in the same way. Silica supplements ensure that people with a silica deficiency can increase their intake and improve their health.

What is silica’s role in the body?

Our bodies have around 7 grams of silica in them. Silica’s most important role is aiding the production of the protein and collagen that strengthen bones and muscles, increase cartilage and improve skin health.

The National Institute of Health reports that there is a positive association between dietary silicon intake and bone mineral density that strengthens overall connective tissue health.

What is the difference between silica and collagen supplements?

Collagen supplements provide the main framework for increasing collagen in the joints and connective tissue. Silica is an important element that helps the body produce collagen. Collagen supplements deliver faster results, in a matter of weeks, while relying solely on silica to improve connective tissue health may take months before seeing results.

How does silica improve hair and skin health?

According to the NIH, silica optimizes collagen production and activates important enzymes that improve the skin’s elasticity and strength. Hair follicles with higher levels of silica appear brighter and have less tendency to fall out.

What to look for in a silica supplement

Organic or synthetic sourcing

Organic silica regenerates elastic fibers in connective tissue cells. Horsetail plant and bamboo are common natural sources. Diatomaceous earth, red algae and quartz crystal also are sources of organic silica.

Synthetic silica, also known as synthetic amorphous silica, has been used as a food additive for decades. There is a wide variety of perspectives in the supplement industry about its safety and efficacy as a silica supplement.

Form

Silica supplements are found in three forms. Capsules and soft-gels are the most common, but there are liquid supplements for people who struggle to swallow pills. Liquid supplements must be refrigerated after the first dose.

Dose

Daily doses of silica vary from 25 to 50 milligrams. There are supplements with higher potency, but don’t exceed 100 milligrams a day — a higher dose might be toxic.

Additional ingredients

Look for supplements that don’t have artificial colors or added sugar. Review other ingredients for any known allergens, as many supplements include fillers.

How much you can expect to spend on a silica supplement

Silica supplement prices mostly depend on the form — liquid or capsule — and quantity. Organic supplements and combination products with vitamins or minerals cost more than non-organic silica-only supplements.

Capsules and soft-gel tablets cost $10-$20 per container. Liquid silica supplements are $20-$50 per container, but typically have more doses.

Silica supplement FAQ

Are there side effects from silica supplements?

A. There are presently no known side effects to taking silica supplements. Follow the manufacturer’s dosage recommendations. Consult your health care professional if you have questions or concerns before starting a silica regimen.

What are the signs of a silica deficiency in the body?

A. As the body ages, collagen production and silica levels decrease. The four main signs that your body is deficient in silica are thinning hair, brittle nails, wrinkling skin and weak bones. Since these signs can be associated with other conditions and diseases, consult your health care provider for additional guidance.

What is the best silica supplement to buy?

Top silica supplement

Garden of Life MyKind Organic Plant Collagen Builder

What you need to know: Derived from organic bamboo, this potent supplement supports the body’s natural production of collagen.

What you’ll love: This contains is 1,500 milligrams of whole food biotin from organic sesbania that support healthy skin, teeth and bones and promote a natural glow. It is certified USDA organic, vegan and gluten-free.

What you should consider: This silica supplement is more expensive than many similar products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top silica supplement for the money

Now Foods Silica Complex

What you need to know: Made from horsetail extract, this silica blend supports the health of skin, nails, hair and joints and bones.

What you’ll love: From a family-owned company committed to sustainability, this silica supplement is tested for purity in a Good Manufacturing Practices facility. The supplement is vegan and includes minerals for additional support.

What you should consider: A small percentage of consumers reported that they did not experience the expected results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

FloraSil

What you need to know: This formula is completely plant based and ideal for vegan and vegetarian diets.

What you’ll love: Made from spring horsetail plant using a water extraction method, this supplement preserves the highest integrity for effective absorption. Non-GMO and gluten-free, the capsules also include additional minerals for bone and beauty support.

What you should consider: Some users found the pills difficult to swallow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

