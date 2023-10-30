Celebrate autumn

Fall is upon us, and with it comes some of nature’s most beautiful scenery. As the leaves turn and we’re surrounded by richly colored landscapes, many are inspired to capture and recreate that beauty in their homes. Redecorating with fall wallpaper is a chance to freshen up your space and celebrate the changing seasons.

All sorts of tasteful wallpaper fits the autumn theme, from traditional floral to modern abstract designs. Add some autumn room décor and a comfy throw blanket, and you’ll be thoroughly immersed in the cozy atmosphere that is sweater weather.

Which wallpaper designs are best for fall?

Botanicals are a recurring theme in fall wallpaper, particularly the maple leaves emblematic of the changing seasons. The designs best suited for fall incorporate one or more seasonal colors including red, yellow, orange and brown. Other styles, such as abstract and patterned wallpaper, work for fall, provided they feature one or more autumnal colors.

Types of wallpaper to consider

Peel-and-stick

Peel-and-stick wallpaper is ideal for seasonal decorating, as it’s easy to install and remove. Since it already contains an adhesive, you simply peel the paper from the roll and attach it to the wall. The removal process is straightforward; all you have to do is peel the paper off the wall when you’re ready to redecorate.

Pre-pasted

Pre-pasted wallpaper has a paste that’s pre-applied and dried to the back of the paper. The paste is activated by spraying the back of the paper with water, then attaching the paper to the wall. To remove the paper, you spray it with water, let the paste soften, then peel the paper off the wall. It’s relatively easy to set up and take down, though less so compared to peel-and-stick options.

Traditional

Traditional wallpaper requires the most effort to install and take down. This variety lacks an adhesive, meaning you have to apply glue or paste before attaching it to the wall. It doesn’t come off as easily as peel-and-stick or pre-pasted wallpaper; you can either rip or scrape it off in pieces, or apply a chemical remover.

Best fall wallpaper

Haokhome Vintage Peel-and-Stick Floral Wallpaper

This wallpaper is stunning with its vintage-meets-bohemian aesthetic and lively peony pattern. The peel-and-stick paper comes in three sizes ranging from 17.7 inches by 6.6 feet to 17.7 inches by 32.8 feet.

Lacheery Pre-pasted Orange Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Another bohemian design with antique flair, this wallpaper features a beautiful display of blue and yellow florals on a distressed orange backdrop. The peel-and-stick paper comes in 21-by-160-inch rolls.

Tempaper and Co. Bohemia Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

This bohemian wallpaper is a creative take on the traditional damask pattern. The watercolor pattern has a delicate, dreamy effect on the wall, combined with a soothing shade of yellow. The peel-and-stick paper comes in rolls measuring 20.5 inches by 16.5 feet.

Tempaper and Co. Floral Damask Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

If you’re more inclined toward traditional damask, this peel-and-stick wallpaper is a nice choice. The romantic pattern balances delicate white florals on a gold background and it’s available in 20.5-inch-by-16.5-foot rolls.

Lzh-lp Floral Wallpaper Vinyl Wallpaper

This wallpaper’s maple leaf pattern makes it a classic choice for fall. The inclusion of red, yellow and green leaves evokes the changing seasons, as though the weather has just begun to turn. The peel-and-stick paper comes in 17.7-by-118-inch and 17.7-by-236-inch rolls.

Floralplus Peel-and-Stick Boho Leaf Wallpaper

This leaf wallpaper incorporates orange and various shades of green in a way that resembles the changing seasons. The white background has an attractive contrasting effect against the leaves. The peel-and-stick paper comes in rolls measuring 17.7 by 78 inches or 17.7 by 118 inches.

Lark Manor Aleiah Peel-and-Stick Floral Roll

This wallpaper features an antique botanical pattern alive with flowers, leaves and wildlife. The pattern is both subtle and refined, with a beige and brown color scheme that gives it an end-of-autumn look akin to when the leaves have all turned. The peel-and-stick paper comes in 18-by-20.5-inch rolls.

Alcott Hill Buckwalter Floral Roll

This bold wallpaper makes a statement on the wall, adding rich color and depth to a room. Adorned with birds, flowers, berries and leaves, it’s available with a red or orange background, both vivid and well-suited for fall. The traditional wallpaper comes in 33-by-12-inch rolls.

Walls Republic Floral Roll

This elegant vintage wallpaper is reminiscent of Van Gogh’s celebrated Almond Blossoms painting. You have the choice between three autumnal color backgrounds including muted orange, pale yellow and red orange. The traditional wallpaper comes in 53-square-foot rolls.

Chasing Paper Rapids Wallpaper

This abstract wallpaper is colored with shades of deep red, brown and orange, featuring a droplet pattern that looks like falling leaves. The peel-and-stick paper comes in 2-by-4-, 2-by-8- and 2-by-12-foot rolls.

Tempaper and Co. Brushstroke Garden Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

This wallpaper has a modern abstract speckle pattern that’s immediately eye-catching. The speckles in various shades of brown pop against the navy background for an interesting visual effect. The peel-and-stick paper comes in 20.5-inch-by-16.5-foot rolls.

Chasing Paper Climb Wallpaper

This leaf wallpaper is understated with its muted blue and gray color scheme, conveying the end of the autumn season. The peel-and-stick paper comes in rolls measuring 2-by-4, 2-by-8 and 2-by-12 feet.

Tempaper and Co. Forest Toile Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

This wallpaper exudes vintage charm, decorated with a lush landscape of red-and-brown trees. The peel-and-stick paper comes in 20.5-inch-by-16.5-foot rolls.

Tempaper and Co. Meadow Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

This wallpaper is patterned with playful wildflower blossoms set on a warm golden brown background reminiscent of fall. The peel-and-stick paper comes in 2-by-4- and 2-by-8-foot panels.

