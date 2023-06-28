Make guests feel comfy and cozy

Everyone likes to feel at home when they’re traveling, especially when they’re staying with friends. If you’re having guests come to stay, making your spare bedroom feel welcoming is a nice way to ensure they feel welcomed and that their visit is as enjoyable as possible. Use these fun ideas to spruce up your space for the best possible visit.

Shop this article: Musehomeinc Storage Night Stand, Mistana Teen Lilly Wide Velvet Side Chair and Inaayah Desk with Hutch

Storage space

Musehomeinc Storage Night Stand

Having a place to hang a jacket or store clothes means that guests won’t have to live out of a suitcase during their stay. This is an especially nice touch if your visitors are spending more than a few days with you. While you don’t have to have tons of storage space, try to keep part of your closet or a few drawers in a dresser open for guests to use. If you’re short on space, a nightstand can double as a dresser for a few days.

Sold by Amazon

A comfortable place to sit

Mistana Teen Lilly Wide Velvet Side Chair

Often, guest rooms are pretty sparse with furniture. But your guest may not want to lounge in bed all the time. Set up a comfortable accent chair or even a small couch for your guests to cozy up with a book or their computer.

Sold by Wayfair

A small desk

Inaayah Desk with Hutch

If your guests stay for a little while, they may want a place to set up their computers and work. This folding desk doubles as a side table and even a bookshelf. The front folds down to make a comfortable platform for a computer.

Sold by Wayfair

Fresh flowers

1-800 Flowers Floral Embrace Bouquet

Nothing says welcome better than a stunning bouquet of fresh flowers. Before your guests arrive, set up the space with a fragrant bouquet of seasonal buds. Just don’t forget to change the water every few days if you’re hosting a long stay to keep things fresh.

Sold by 1800Flowers.com

Towels

Bagno Milano Turkish Towels Luxury Towel Set

Make sure your guests have access to clean, fluffy towels during their stay. Fold up a stack that includes at least one bath sheet, a hand towel and a washcloth per person. Leave the stack on their bed for a welcoming first impression.

Sold by Amazon

A tea and coffee maker

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

If you know that your guests like to get up early and get their hit of morning caffeine, why not bring their favorite drink right to them? Plus, they won’t have to worry about learning how to use your coffee maker or waking up others in the morning. This Keurig is compact enough to place in a small guest room and makes straightforward single-serving mugs of hot coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Sold by Amazon

Favorite snacks

Virginia Diner Old Bay Seasoned Virginia Peanuts

It’s impossible not to feel the love when someone offers you your favorite snacks. Prepare a small welcome basket full of your guests’ favorite treats. Or go a step further and curate a selection of local specialties that your guest may not get to try otherwise, such as the delicious Virginia Diner Peanuts.

Sold by Amazon

Welcoming art

Maydear Bohemian Macrame Woven Wall Hanging Tapestry

Add a splash of personality and warmth to your guest room to make it feel like home. This tapestry is a nice way to decorate the space and add a cozy vibe without having to shell out for a curated art collection.

Sold on Wayfair

Smooth sheets

Brooklinen Luxe Starter Sheet Set for Queen Bed

Everyone misses their own bed while traveling, but if your guest room bed is every bit as fluffy and snuggleable as home, then your guests will sleep like babies. These bed sheets have the luxurious look and feel of a hotel but feel as smooth and cozy as home.

Sold on Amazon

Great bedding

Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover

Let your guests sink into and snuggle up with a fluffy duvet and premium cover. This cover has Brooklinen’s signature elevated finish that’s cool and comfortable for sleeping in all weather. It has a neat button closure to keep your duvet tucked away securely.

Sold on Amazon

Spare toiletries

Everenty Toothbrush Travel Kits

There’s nothing worse than arriving somewhere after hours of travel, only to find that you don’t have an essential like a toothbrush, toothpaste or a hairbrush. Keep your guest bathroom stocked with essential toiletries to make sure no one has to make a last-minute run to the store when the last thing you want to do is get back in the car.

Sold on Amazon

Shower must-haves

Malin and Goetz Essential Starter Kit

The less your guest has to worry about bringing, the better. Stock them with nice shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream and body wash. This is an especially nice touch if your visitors are traveling by plane and have to adhere to the Transportation Security Administration’s limits on liquids. Stash everything in a neat shower caddy in the bathroom or guest bedroom for easy transport.

Sold on Amazon

House slippers

Parlovable Women’s Cross Band Slippers

Let your guests slip into something a bit more comfortable around the house. These plush furry slippers envelop your foot so fully that it’s impossible not to feel at home. If you’re feeling generous, order a few pairs in various colors and let guests take them home as a parting gift.

Sold on Amazon

Laundry hamper

Youdenova Cotton Rope Laundry Hamper

Guests, especially those on a longer trip, probably won’t want to put dirty laundry back in their suitcases. Place a bag or hamper in the guest room to help guests keep things separated and easily do a load of laundry during their visit.

Sold on Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lizzy Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.