Memorial Day deals you can get right now

With average gas prices expected to climb to new highs just in time for Memorial Day, saving money is at the top of the priority list for many people. One way to do that is to take advantage of the deep discounts that Amazon is currently offering. Whether you are looking for an espresso machine or a robotic vacuum, you can get as much as 53% off on selected models. To help you stretch that dollar so you can fill up your tank, here are some of the best sales you can find on Amazon right now.

Amazon’s top Memorial Day deals

Bed frames

Lucid L600 Adjustable Bed Base Frame

This Bluetooth-compatible adjustable bed frame is currently available for 29% off. It has an independent head and foot incline for reading and to reduce snoring. The frame also features under-bed lighting, dual USB charging stations and a massage mode.

Sold by Amazon

Zinus SmartBase Euro Slats Mattress Foundation

If you are looking for a functional bed frame, this model is made with sturdy wood slats that provide a durable base and 12.5 inches of clearance for ample storage. It ships in one box, is easy to assemble and is currently on sale for an impressive 52% off.

Sold by Amazon

Zinus Wen Deluxe Wood Platform Bed Frame

Normally $199, right now, you can get this sturdy platform bed frame for just $118.73. There is no box spring needed for this bed frame. It supports up to 350 pounds and comes in an appealing cherry finish. All parts, tools and instructions are included.

Sold by Amazon

Blenders

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender

Ninja is a respected name in blenders. This impressive model is currently 26% off. It offers 1,000 watts of power and comes with a 72-ounce pitcher to make servings for the whole family. The blades can turn ice to snow in seconds.

Sold by Amazon

NutriBullet ZNBF30400Z Blender

This NutriBullet blender has three speeds and a pulse function that gives you precision control over the blending process. It is a versatile appliance that can make soups, sauces, nut butter, smoothies and more. Currently, you can get it for 23% off.

Sold by Amazon

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

The list price of this smart blender is $549.95, but during this sale, you can get it on Amazon for just $499.95. It has built-in wireless connectivity, and the intelligent base will automatically adjust to the optimum blending times for the chosen container. The low profile lets you easily store the blender under most kitchen cabinets.

Sold by Amazon

Espresso machines

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

Philips’s fully automatic espresso machine has a 12-step grinder adjustment and an intuitive touch display. You can make up to 5,000 cups before descaling, and the removable parts are dishwasher safe. You can save $204.99 if you buy during this sale.

Sold by Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker

Whether you want a coffee, single espresso, double espresso or iced beverage, this versatile machine can brew what you desire. The extra-large water tank holds 60 ounces, and your beverage heats up in just 15 seconds. This model is currently on sale for 22% off.

Sold by Amazon

De’Longhi EC685M Dedica Deluxe Automatic Espresso Machine

De’Longhi’s deluxe automatic espresso machine can make an espresso, a cappuccino or a latte. It is currently available for 26% off and has such convenient features as an automatic flow stop, an adjustable frother and an adjustable double drip tray.

Sold by Amazon

Grill accessories

Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press

This cast iron grill press weighs 2.8 pounds and features a comfortable wooden handle. Besides pressing out excess fats and oils, this device gives your meat and panini sandwiches striking grill marks. Right now, it is on sale for just $13.18.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven

Normally $299.99, this outdoor pizza oven is currently on sale for just $185.95. It offers 143 square inches of cooking space, which is enough to make anything from personal pizzas to full-size pies. The compact design and 40-pound weight make it portable enough for a wide variety of outdoor events.

Sold by Amazon

Smoke and Grill Grill Basket

At 20% off, this grill basket currently costs just $23.99. It comes with a basting brush, grilling gloves and a travel case. The long handle and secure lock let you safely flip your meal without worrying about dropping food.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot products

Instant HEPA Air Purifier

The Instant company makes more than cooking appliances. This air purifier is capable of filtering up to 228 square feet five times per hour. The intelligent sensing automatically adjusts the fan to an optimum speed. This model is currently available for $139.95.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus

This nine-in-one Instant Pot functions as a pressure cooker, a yogurt maker, a saute pan, a steamer and more. It has an easy-to-read display and features 13 customizable smart programs. If you’ve had your eye on an Instant Pot, this week, you can save $30.04 when you buy one on Amazon.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex Plus

If a countertop oven is on your shopping list, this multifunctional Vortex Plus from Instant Pot can bake, broil, air fry, dehydrate, toast and more. It offers fast preheating and customizable one-touch programming. This model is currently available for 20% off.

Sold by Amazon

Mattresses

Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid Mattress

If you’ve ever wanted to try a Casper mattress, now is the time because you can currently save $579.72. This hybrid offering has gel pods for spinal alignment and support as well as three layers of breathable foam that help keep you cool at night. It comes with a 100-night trial.

Sold by Amazon

Nectar Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Right now, this Nectar twin mattress costs just $399. It has five layers of support that include gel memory foam and a heat-wicking cover. It is designed to offer support for all types of sleepers and comes with a 365-night home trial.

Sold by Amazon

Zinus 12-Inch Cooling Copper Hybrid Mattress

If you have a tight budget and you love great deals, this Zinus mattress is currently available for 49% off, making it just $163.15. The independent coil system resists motion transfer, and the copper-infused memory foam helps diffuse excessive heat for a more comfortable night’s sleep.

Sold by Amazon

Outdoor furniture sets

Best Choice Products Five-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

You can customize this furniture set to be an ideal fit for your backyard space. It is made with high-quality wicker woven around a steel frame. The weather-resistant cushions have removable covers for ease of care. Currently, this set is available for just $449.99.

Sold by Amazon

Best Choice Products Seven-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

This beautiful modular outdoor furniture set has four single chairs, two corner chairs and one table. Purchase includes 10 seat-fastener clips to keep the chairs secured. The back cushions have extra padding to provide a more comfortable experience. The set is currently on sale for $100 off.

Sold by Amazon

Devoko Five-Pieces Patio Furniture Set

During this sale, you can get Devoko’s five-piece sectional for 27% off. The set comes with two corner chairs, one armless chair, one ottoman chair and one coffee table. The wicker and cushions are weather-resistant and easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

Small kitchen appliances

Comfee’ Electric Portable Countertop Burner

Sometimes, all you need is one burner. This portable model only works with cookware that has a magnetic bottom and is between 5.5 and 8.5 inches in diameter. The nonstick glass is easy to clean, and overheat protection offers additional safety. This week, you can get Comfee’s portable burner for just $51.

Sold by Amazon

Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer

You really won’t understand the convenience of an air fryer until you try one. Right now, this already affordable Dash model is 25% off. It has an automatic shut-off and cool-touch housing for safety. The 6-quart size is suitable for four to six people.

Sold by Amazon

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

This versatile little appliance is good for more than waffles. You can use it to cook up hash browns, cookies and more. The 4-inch nonstick cooking surface is perfect for a small kitchen, dorm or RV. It is currently on sale for 27% off.

Sold by Amazon

Vacuums

Eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

If you’ve been considering a robotic vacuum, at 53% off, now might be the time to try a Eufy. This model is a vacuum/mop hybrid that is only suitable for hard floors. It comes with a charging base, power adapter, washable mopping cloths, four side brushes and more.

Sold by Amazon

Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot

This Bissell robotic hard floor cleaner is currently available for 15% off. It has a soft surface avoidance feature to automatically avoid carpets. The two-in-one functionality allows this model to operate as either a mop or a vacuum.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum

Roomba is a name synonymous with robotic vacuums. You can save $200 when purchasing this model during this sales event. It works with Alexa, empties itself, is suitable for carpets and hard floors and is tough enough to pick up pet hair.

Sold by Amazon

Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum

Shark’s impressive offering has a 120-minute runtime. You can control it using your voice via Alexa or Google assistant. The vacuum automatically senses edges and avoids furniture, while the tri-brush system can handle debris on all types of surfaces. Currently, this model is on sale for $193.89.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.