How to ensure you get the best deals while holiday shopping

If you’re shopping for a popular product available in several colors, like athletic shoes or earbuds, you may be able to find deeper discounts on less popular or off-season colors.

How to find the best holiday deals

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, you might be wondering whether you can still find good deals on popular products. You can if you’re willing to do a little research — and even some negotiating.

With the holidays in full swing, it’s no surprise that deal-hunting is a competitive game of cat-and-mouse, especially with the added challenge of supply chain interruptions this year.

Fortunately, many top products are still available, and with a few weeks left in the season, there’s a good chance they’ll be marked down. If you brush up on a few smart shopping techniques, you can make sure you get the best deals of the season.

How to make sure you get the best deals on top holiday gifts

Compare discounts

Compare coupons, discounts and rewards among retailers selling the same products. When a product is more expensive at one retailer, it might be more cost-effective to buy it there if you can cash in reward points or coupons from loyalty programs. With that said, select brands may be excluded from discounts at one retailer— but they may be eligible at another one.

Research older deals

Research older deals by sifting through your emails. Old holiday sales event circulars are good reference points to determine whether it’s worth buying a product at its current price. Don’t just look at Black Friday and Cyber Monday emails, though; go back a couple of months and compare prices from other major sales events, like Back-to-School and Labor Day.

If you’re shopping on Amazon, another way to find out if you’re getting a good deal is by using CamelCamelCamel, an Amazon price tracker. It displays price information as far back as a few years for certain products, and it lets you toggle over specific dates to pinpoint prices during peak shopping days.

Use price matching

Price matching is an under-the-radar way to get better deals on products, mostly because some shoppers may not be aware of a retailer’s price matching policies. Detailed information is usually available at most retailer websites and sometimes at the end of receipts, but it may involve some digging to find it.

Some retailers will match the price of a competing retailer when you provide a current circular. There are a handful of retailers that accept competitor coupons instead of price matching, too. Other retailers match their own prices. If you buy a product and it drops in price within a few weeks, they may issue a refund or gift card for the difference.

Ask for ding-and-dent discounts

While ding-and-dent discounts are usually associated with buying floor-model appliances and electronics, you might be able to get a discount on other products. When you come across a toy box with light damage, like a dented corner or scuff, you can ask for a discount. Some may not offer one, but those that do may give up to 5%-15% off the price.

One thing to keep in mind with ding-and-dent discounts is that they may impact return policies. Certain retailers may indicate on the receipt that the product isn’t eligible for returns when it’s sold as a damaged product. In some cases, they won’t even return the item if it has manufacturer defects.

Opt for in-store pickup

Many retailers let you take advantage of online-only pricing and promotions with in-store or curbside pickup. Depending on the product, it may result in extra discounts of up to 30% off. It’s an economical alternative to having orders delivered, which may prove to be a gamble later in the season with anticipated supply chain interruptions and delayed shipping. You save on your bottom line by not paying for expedited shipping to boot.

Add items to your cart

One of the easiest ways to track price fluctuations is by adding products to your carts. Most retailers inform you when prices drop through emails or push notifications. Amazon even lets you know how much products have increased or decreased since adding them.

It’s not practical for some shoppers to hoard items in your cart. Instead, retailers like Macy’s and Ulta let shoppers save or favorite products and add them to boards or lists. More often than not, you can subscribe to alerts to find out when these items go on sale if you don’t want to keep checking back.

