Which jigger is best?

If you want to make good cocktails, a jigger will ensure they are consistently delicious. It is designed to measure out liquid so that drinks are made with the correct amount of alcohol every time. The best jiggers are molded from materials that won’t rust or damage easily, so you can bartend repeatedly without the need to replace one of your main tools.

If you’re looking for a quality jigger, the A Bar Above Japanese Style Jigger features an attractive design and lines for every quarter-ounce to give you an accurate measurement.

What to know before you buy a jigger

Shot glass vs. jigger

A shot glass is 1.5 ounces, the typical measurement for a single cocktail. If you are using a single type of liquor, you could substitute a shot glass for a jigger in a pinch. However, when you are using multiple liquors in smaller increments, it will be best to have a jigger with the appropriate measurements on it. Some jiggers come in bartender kits that also include other tools.

Why you’re buying the jigger

Perhaps you are a beginner who needs something simple, stable and easy to use. Or maybe you are a professional bartender at a high-end event and need a very accurate, detailed jigger. In either situation or any in between, know why you need this item to be sure you find the right tool for you. The level and style of bartending will determine what is necessary.

Structure

There are several different sizes and shapes of jiggers. They are designed as single cups or double-sided, flat-edged or lipped, triangular-shaped and wide-mouthed. You may require a larger, sturdy jigger for one event or a more detailed Japanese-style jigger for fine-dining style pours. In all cases, it is important to have a durable and rust-proof tool.

What to look for in a quality jigger

Clear measurements

Jiggers have measurements engraved or printed on them to indicate the amount poured. Most made in the United States identify ounces, but everywhere else in the world it’s milliliters. Most fit at least 2 ounces of liquid and indicate where to stop for smaller portions. These precise measurements let you pour the same way every drink.

Double cup

Each jigger provides some indication of the pour, but the style you get determines how detailed your drink can get. Single cups have several measurements inside, but you can get double the options with a two-sided jigger. This lets you create more complex cocktails.

Strong grip

A slowdown in service happens when you drop your tools and have to re-wash them. Several varieties of jiggers have firm grips to prevent slippage. Some double-sided jiggers have a metal grip and others have nylon or other material to encourage friction. And you want your jigger to grip the bar. A quality jigger should sit still on a bar top when not in use.

How much you can expect to spend on a jigger?

You will spend anywhere from $10-$25 on a quality jigger.

Jigger FAQ

How do I use a jigger?

A. Hold it with your thumb and index or middle finger, near the glass, but not over it — any overspill could spoil the recipe. Pour liquor into the jigger all the way to the top or exactly to the measuring line, so you get a full measure. Then simply flip your wrist and dump the contents into the glass.

Why is it called a jigger?

A. No one really knows. One theory is that British sailors, perhaps unhappy with its size, nicknamed their daily ration of grog after the smallest mast on a ship, the jiggermast. Another is that an illicit distillery was known as a “jigger” in the 1800s and that the name then was applied to the tool. A third is that the word comes from the slang term “thingamajig.”

What’s the best jigger to buy?

Top jigger

A Bar Above Japanese Style Jigger

What you need to know: This jigger is made of stainless steel and is double-sided with measurements included inside the cups.

What you’ll love: It has a modern style that includes a lip to minimize spill. The measurements allow accurate drinks to be made at a fast pace. The stainless steel build is easy to handle and won’t rust or break.

What you should consider: A few reviewers reported being disappointed with how the jigger was made — theirs was either broken or had inaccurate measurements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top jigger for the money

Oxo Steel Double Jigger

What you need to know: This is durable and double-sided, with specific measurements.

What you’ll love: A non-slip grip makes this an ideal jigger for a bartender. It’s easy to use, with measurements on both sides of the tool for detailed drinks.

What you should consider: A handful of users say the wide mouth makes it easier to spill liquid out when pouring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

A Bar Above Double-Sided Bell Jigger

What you need to know: This style of jigger is great for beginner use as it has easy-to-read increments and a wide mouth.

What you’ll love: This stainless steel jigger can be ordered with a copper or gold finish, letting it look great sitting on any bar top. Its wide mouth makes it easy to pour into and sit stable when at rest.

What you should consider: There are reports of its measurements being incorrect, resulting in heavy pours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

