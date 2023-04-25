Introducing the Always Pan 2.0

Each year, there are new gadgets, appliances and items that are released before gift-giving holidays. That means there’s always something newer and a little better to give (and receive). This spring, the hot new item is an upgraded version of the Always Pan, a product that Oprah once called the “kitchen magician.” That’s right, just in time for Mother’s Day, there’s the Always Pan 2.0.

What is the Always Pan?

It might seem like it just came out, but the original Always Pan was launched back in 2019. The idea behind this nontoxic, nonstick, multipurpose wonder was that it could take the place of eight pieces of traditional cookware, allowing you to streamline your kitchen and simplify your life. It was marketed as being suitable for use as a fry pan, a saute pan, a steamer, a skillet, a saucier, a saucepan, a nonstick pan, a spatula and a spoon rest.

But as hard as the internet fell for this visually appealing cookware, it was not without its limitations and flaws. Specifically, it had two crucial problems. First, the Always Pan was not oven-safe. Second, the pan can lose its nonstick feature rather quickly, especially if you don’t follow all the care instructions.

Why is the Always Pan 2.0 better?

When you’re in a relationship, you can tell how much your partner cares by how well they listen. The same thing holds true as a consumer. You can tell how dedicated a company is to meeting your needs by its willingness to make requested changes.

To show the company was paying attention and listening, the Always Pan 2.0 is now oven-safe up to 450 degrees. Also, the new toxin-free, nonstick ceramic coating lasts up to 50% longer than the previous nonstick coating. And, to give you just a little more, the body and lid of the Always Pan 2.0 are made with 100% certified post-consumer recycled aluminum. Plus, it comes in eight colors to help ensure it will be a perfect fit for your kitchen, no matter what your decor.

Always Pan 2.0

This is Our Place’s flagship product. It’s a 10.5-inch pan that can cook any way you need to cook, from boiling to baking. It’s oven-safe up to 450 degrees and comes with a steam-release lid, a nesting beechwood spatula and a steamer basket/colander.

Home Cook Duo

Our Place’s two-piece bundle includes the company’s bestselling products: the Always Pan 2.0 and the Perfect Pot. These versatile products are designed to take the place of a 16-piece cookware set, giving you nearly limitless cooking options with just two items.

Cookware Set

If you want to have it all, this four-piece set includes the Always Pan 2.0, the Mini Always Pan, the Perfect Pot and the Mini Perfect Pot. With this collection, your kitchen is ready for anything, large or small.

It Takes Two Set

Now that there’s been an upgrade, the only real problem with the Always Pan is you only have one. With this convenient bundle, that’s not the case. When you purchase this set, you get the Always Pan 2.0 and the cast iron Always Pan so you can cook two dishes at the same time.

Mini Always Pan

Maybe you don’t need a 10.5-inch pan. That’s why Our Place has this mini option. You get a smaller, 8.5-inch Always Pan along with a lid and spatula for considerably less. This option is best for the individual who cooks often, but not in large portions.

