Labor Day Weekend is finally here, and with it, some of the best sales of the year. This weekend is the time to shop for anything you need. You can find deep discounts on furniture, home decor, appliances and more.

One sale you definitely don’t want to miss is the Macy’s Labor Day Sale, which features 25% to 60% off pretty much all categories, including clothing, jewelry, home, bed and bath, furniture and more. This weekend also includes Bonus Days for Star Money Members, which means members earn rewards even faster than normal. You get $10 in Star Money for every $50 spent with a Macy’s Card, or every $100 spent as a Bronze Member through Sept. 4.

Don’t miss these kitchen deals during the Macy’s Labor Day Sale

One part of the Macy’s Labor Day Sale you really can’t miss? Its kitchen deals. There are great discounts to check out this weekend.

Viking 17-Piece Cutlery Block Set

A 17-piece set designed for home chefs, these Viking knives include all the most commonly used everyday knives you need to become a master of your own kitchen. Premium German steel blades deliver balance and precision, are easy to sharpen and stand up to years of use.

All-Clad Essentials Nonstick Cookware Set

For home cooks, a set of nonstick cookware is a must-have, and this 10-piece set includes all the high-quality basics a kitchen needs. These multipurpose pieces provide everything you need to cook and serve decadent meals, and they nest in the cabinet to help you save on space.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer

Air fryers are a must-have kitchen accessory, and this one is super-versatile. With its six-in-one functionality, the Instant Pot Vortex can air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate your food. It also features a convenient window so you can check on your food without opening the fryer basket. The basket and tray are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor

A blender and food processor in one, this powerful countertop appliance delivers professional performance in a small footprint. Its 2-horsepower motor handles crushing and chopping tasks in seconds, making it perfect for frozen blending, making dough, whipping up creamy smoothies and so much more.

Le Creuset 8-Quart Enamel on Steel Stockpot with Lid

Le Creuset cookware is coveted by home cooks for good reason. It’s the gold standard in quality and durability. This is about the best deal you can get on a piece of heirloom-quality French cookware so act fast to get your hands on this one.

Calphalon Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set

If you love to bake, this 10-piece set has everything you need to turn out bread, cakes, muffins and anything else your heart desires. Each piece is made from heavy-gauge steel that heats fast and distributes heat evenly. In addition, the pieces nest together for easy storage when not in use.

Cuisinart Space-Saving Onyx 8-Piece Cutlery Set with Magnetic Block

This space-saving knife block features seven everyday knives with high-quality, precision blades. When you’re not using them, store them safely in the included magnetic block.

Corningware French White 10-Piece Bakeware Set

This darling French-inspired bakeware set was created just for Macy’s. The fluted stoneware pieces with glass lids not only heat and bake evenly but also look great as serving dishes on the table. They’re even dishwasher- and freezer-safe.

