Mardi Gras is just days away

In New Orleans, Mardi Gras is not just a single day. It’s an entire season that ends on Fat Tuesday. For Christians who celebrate, it’s their last chance to eat all those yummy indulgent foods before beginning a 40-day fast that starts on Ash Wednesday and ends on Easter. For many, that means the day is filled with overeating the treats you’ll be giving up, such as candy, cookies, coffee or some other favorite food. Keeping that in mind, here are some of the best (but not necessarily the healthiest) foods you can binge on Fat Tuesday.

In this article: Mam Papaul’s Mardi Gras King Cake Mix Kit (2-Pack), Birch Benders Organic Pancake and Waffle Mix and The Original Donut Shop Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pods.

What types of things do you give up for Lent?

Lent is a time of penance. The 40 days of fasting represent the 40 days Jesus spent in the wilderness. It’s meant to be a time of reflection, repentance and sacrifice. Therefore, when giving something up, it shouldn’t be something easy. In fact, some people say it should be something you love.

What do people eat on Fat Tuesday?

For many people, the things they love are the things that aren’t healthy, such as candy, wine or carbs. Even individuals who don’t have a religious background may try to use Lent as a way to kick a bad habit or start a healthier lifestyle. Fat Tuesday is the one day of the year when calories don’t count. It’s a day when you can indulge, for possibly the last time, in something you truly love. If you crave it, it should be on the menu.

Best things to eat on Fat Tuesday

Mam Papaul’s Mardi Gras King Cake Mix Kit (2-Pack)

King Cake is a New Orleans Mardi Gras tradition. This kit comes with everything you need, including dough mix, yeast, praline filling, colored sugar and glaze. It even comes with a plastic baby.

Birch Benders Organic Pancake and Waffle Mix

This mix makes about 26 pancakes. It’s a whole grain, non-GMO, organic and vegan option. Just add water, mix and it’s ready for the griddle.

The Original Donut Shop Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pods

Here’s a little secret: Sundays aren’t included in Lent. If you want to cheat and have a few cups of coffee, these single-serve Original Donut Shop K-cups will do the trick. This offering includes 72 servings, so you’ll have plenty to get through Easter and beyond.

Philadelphia Candies Milk Chocolate Covered Oreo Cookies

Talk about being indulgent — these Oreo cookies are covered in milk chocolate and feature green, purple and yellow Mardi Gras decorations. You get a feather mask, a fleur-de-lis, a jester hat and more.

Moon Pie Mini Variety Pack

Since Moon Pies are round and filled with marshmallow, they’re relatively safe to toss on Mardi Gras. With this variety pack of Moon Pie minis featuring banana, chocolate and vanilla flavors, you can start your own yummy tradition.

Fort Knox Chocolate Gold Coins

These are not official Mardi Gras doubloons made of aluminum. They’re foil-wrapped chocolate coins. You can toss them or satisfy your sweet cravings by eating them all yourself.

Smarties Candy Necklace

You can do more with these necklaces than just wear them on Fat Tuesday. You can eat them. This box of 24 necklaces has orange, grape, strawberry, cherry, orange-cream and pineapple flavored candy.

Other Fat Tuesday items worth buying

If you like syrup on your pancakes, this Grade A Vermont maple syrup has a dark color, robust flavor and the jug has an easy-pour spout.

These rainbow sprinkles can turn your pancakes into a festive Mardi Gras treat.

Whipped cream isn’t just for waffles. This 7-ounce can from Whole Foods Market is made with real cream.

This Dash Mini Maker Electric Round Griddle lets you make perfect pancakes, one at a time.

If you’re more of a doughnut person, this pack of six glazed sour cream donuts makes a great treat on Fat Tuesday.

