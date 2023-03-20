Tips from the BestReviews cleaning expert to make your kitchen sparkle this spring

Spring cleaning is more than just sweeping, dusting and scrubbing. Getting your house neat and tidy after winter requires keeping areas organized by freeing up clutter. The kitchen and pantry are ideal areas to start as you give your home a refresh.

From cleaning to organizing, BestReview cleaning expert Ketia Daniel offered her expert advice for getting your kitchen, pantry and more in order when you begin tackling your spring cleaning goals.

Kitchen spring cleaning 101

“Prepping for a spring clean comes easy for those with a plan,” said Daniel, advising that decluttering areas prior to cleaning will lead to excellent results. “Decluttering and cleaning are what makes a successful spring clean, and knowing which order to do it in will help you not become overwhelmed.”

As you clear out spaces, it’s also important to discard or donate unwanted items, Daniel advised. This will prevent the buildup of clutter that looks unappealing and takes up useful space in your kitchen and pantry. To accomplish this, Danial said to stock up on large trash bags.

Spring cleaning is more than the usual quick cleanups you do on a regular basis. “When I think about spring cleaning I automatically know that’s a deep clean,” said Daniel, who recommends various cleaners and cleaning tools to make your spring cleaning efforts successful.

In addition to obvious spaces such as countertops, sinks and stovetops, you should also look in hidden areas for dirt and grime. Scrubbing corners and behind and under objects and appliances will give your kitchen a thorough cleaning.

Best kitchen and spring cleaning items

Swiffer 360 Duster Extendable Handle Starter Kit

According to Daniel, dusting in the kitchen is important. With an extendible handle and dust-grabbing fibers, the Swiffer 360 Duster kit is the perfect product for the job. “When cleaning a kitchen, Daniel said, this can be used to dust high cabinetry and underneath stoves and refrigerators.”

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser

Daniel said that Bar Keepers Friend powdered cleanser is the true secret to getting your stove back to new again. “It works well in sinks too! It can even get stains out of your stainless steel appliances.”

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Mr. Clean MagicEraser

Made by a trusted name in cleaning products, MagicEraser is a versatile cleaning tool that will tackle stubborn marks and debris on walls. “As you clear the pantry out, guess what’s behind everything?” Daniel said. “Those dirty and scratched-up walls that things have rubbed against. This is also great at removing wall food splatter up near the stove.”

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Hefty Strong Lawn and Leaf Trash Bags

When it comes to spring cleaning, having trash bags on hand is a must. Daniel said that these are the best bags to use because they are heavy-duty and large. They are great for tossing out spoiled food and can also be used to stash items that you will be donating to your local Goodwill, she added.

Sold by Amazon

Spring cleaning products we also love

You’ll find the products Daniel recommends invaluable as you clean your kitchen and pantry. Additionally, the BestReviews team found a few essentials to help you get your kitchen clean and organized.

Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop

A steam mop will help you keep your kitchen floor fresh and clean throughout the spring and beyond. In addition to three settings and an easy-to-use design, the Genius features a release button so you can change the cleaning pad without touching it.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

YouCopia Crazy Susan Turntable

This lazy susan features compartments and a rotating design so you can keep various items in your pantry organized and easily accessible.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Libman Scrub Brush Kit

From the kitchen sink to the countertops to the cabinets and more, these scrub brushes are ideal for all of your kitchen scrubbing needs. The set of three includes one with a long handle for cleaning areas that are difficult to reach.

Sold by Amazon

Sprayway Heavy Duty Oven and Grill Cleaner

When you begin your kitchen spring cleaning, don’t forget the oven. After a long winter of baking meals and treats, this powerful cleaner will remove tough debris and burned-on food. It does a good job removing carbon stains too; just be sure to follow the directions on the can and use it with caution.

Sold by Amazon

