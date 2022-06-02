Which Brita water bottles are best?

A quality water bottle can keep you hydrated everywhere you go, whether on a trip to the office or the beach. Brita is one of the leading manufacturers of water bottles, and is known for making quality water filters and bottles that can withstand the test of time.

If you are looking for the perfect Brita water bottle, the Brita 36 Ounce Plastic Water Filter Bottle is our top choice.

What to know before you buy a Brita water bottle

A brief history of Brita

Founded in the 1960s by Heinz Hankammer, Brita was named after his daughter of the same name. Hankammer’s idea for optimizing tap water to its fullest potential inspired him to create a line of water filtration jugs in 1970. Since then, Brita has designed quality water filters and hydration containers to bring consumers delicious and clean water.

Environmental benefits

One of the most significant benefits of owning a reusable Brita water bottle is replacing single-use plastic water bottles. Brita claims to have helped customers replace up to 13 billion single-use water bottles alone in the last year alone. Switching to a reusable water bottle helps ensure that plastic bottles do not end up in our planet’s fragile ecosystems, keeping our rivers and oceans clean.

Health benefits

Along with doing good for the environment, investing in a reusable water bottle and drinking more water will help your body. Drinking water has been proven to help keep skin looking hydrated and healthy, support cell and organ function, and boost alertness and focus.

What to look for in a quality Brita water bottle

Volume

The most significant factor in determining the right water bottle for you is volume. This comes down to a matter of preference. If you are someone who intends on using their Brita water bottle often and in active environments such as hikes and physical activity, you may want to invest in a water bottle with larger volume. Conversely, if you are looking for a quality water bottle to use at the office or on your daily commute, a 20-ounce water bottle may be enough to get you from point A to point B without worry or hassle while still ensuring you stay hydrated.

Materials

Most of Brita’s water bottles are made from hard and durable plastic that can withstand daily use and drops. However, Brita offers a few other options, most notably their stainless steel water bottles. These bottles are typically well-insulated, allowing them to keep drinks cold for extended periods—something many plastic water bottles cannot do.

Color

A water bottle can be an extension of a person’s personality, so Brita has created water bottles that come in a variety of colors. Many people like to add extra personal touches to their water bottles by adding things like stickers to the outside to show off their personal tastes.

How much can you expect to spend on a Brita water bottle

A quality Brita water bottle will not break the bank. A reliable and sturdy Brita water bottle generally costs between $15-$30. The primary difference between water bottles is capacity and materials. Larger bottles usually cost more than smaller ones, and stainless steel bottles usually cost more than plastic.

Brita water bottle FAQ

Are Brita water bottles dishwasher-safe?

A. Most Brita water bottles are dishwasher-safe when put on the top rack. However, you should always read the manufacturer’s care instructions for your new bottle before washing.

What are insulated water bottles?

A. Insulated water bottles are designed to keep beverages cold for longer periods. They can also keep drinks like tea and coffee hotter for longer. One of the most common and effective ways water bottles are insulated is by using a double-wall construction. A vacuum is created between the two walls which works to prevent hot or cold from escaping.

What are the best Brita water bottles to buy?

Top Brita water bottle

Brita 36 Ounce Plastic Water Filter Bottle

What you need to know: Brita’s premium plastic water bottle offers 36 ounces of hydration with a filter that fits in the straw.

What you’ll love: It gives you purified water on-the-go and can save you money by eliminating the need to buy bottled water. The filter also helps reduce chlorine and is compatible with all Brita water bottle replacement filters.

What you should consider: A few users said they had a hard time drawing water through the straw.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Brita water bottle for the money

Brita 26 Ounce Plastic Water Filter Bottle

What you need to know: The 26-ounce Brita plastic water bottle is a smaller version of the 36-ounce version for an incredible price.

What you’ll love: It has a sleek, leak-proof design with a cap and carrying loop for ease of transportation.

What you should consider: The filter should be replaced after treating 40 gallons of water or approximately every 2 months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle, Stainless Steel, 32 Ounce

What you need to know: This is the 32-ounce version of Brita’s stainless steel premium filtered water bottles.

What you’ll love: Its durable design can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that water flows a little too slowly from the bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.