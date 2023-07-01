What to plant in July: Best vegetables and flowers to grow

Start these plants in July for a delicious fall harvest

With sunny days, consistent weather and warmer soil, July can be a great time to sow seeds and plant more starts. By picking the right vegetables and flowers for your climate, you can enjoy a bountiful harvest before fall frosts arrive or even well into winter. Plant quick-growing crops to enjoy within a few weeks, or plan ahead for harvests of your favorite fall and winter veggies.

What to plant in July

The best way to determine what to plant in July is to familiarize yourself with your United States Department of Agriculture’s hardiness zone. This number, based on an area’s average extreme minimum temperature, serves as a guide to help gardeners know which plants will thrive in their area. It’ll help you determine when to expect harvests from your garden. If you’re not sure of your hardiness zone, or if you live in a microclimate that tends to make your garden challenging, ask a local nursery for advice.

Best flowers to plant in July

Summer is peak bloom time for many flowers, but if you want fall color, July is also a great time to sow seeds for fall-blooming flowers.

You can sow poppies in July for flowers in just a few weeks. They may even self-seed for more flowers next year if you leave them untouched.

Other hardy annuals such as calendula and cornflower can also be started from seeds in July.

Echinacea is a flowering perennial and pollinator favorite that can bloom through September if you plant starts now.

Warmer climates can safely sow seeds for helianthus, or sunflowers, for fall blooming.

Hollyhocks and delphinium are dramatically tall flowers that can be biennial or perennial depending on your zone. They won’t flower this year, but they’ll be ready to add color to your garden next summer.

Some varieties of gladiolus, another garden showstopper, can be planted in July for fragrant flowers later in summer and fall.

Best vegetables to plant in July

In cooler climates, you can easily grow multiple pickings of salad greens by sowing seeds throughout summer. It’s also not too late to start root vegetables from seed, while brassicas such as cabbage and broccoli can be grown from starts for fall and winter harvests. Cooler climates also allow gardeners to plant more herbs without the risk of bolting.

Warmer climates can continue to enjoy nightshades such as peppers and tomatoes, as well as squash, sweet corn and lots of varieties of beans. If you have to deal with extreme heat in summer, consider installing shade cloths or planting in containers under trees or covered patios.

Gardeners in the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest and other regions with mild seasons can also take advantage of July weather for a second planting of root veggies such as carrots, turnips and beets. Cool and mild summers also allow for multiple pickings of greens such as arugula and lettuces. Try starting chard, bok choy or cabbage for nutrient-rich additions to your cooking all winter long.

Best gardening tools

Edward Tools Garden Trowel

A sturdy trowel such as this one makes it easy to start digging a garden. It’s made from heavy-duty carbon steel and offers a comfortable, ergonomic rubber grip. The blade is engraved with depth markers for easy and consistent planting.

Sold by Amazon

Ozero Leather Work Gloves

Available in four sizes, these genuine leather work gloves protect hands from scrapes, cuts and punctures. The cowhide and the elastic wristband feel comfortable yet sturdy enough for tough chores.

Sold by Amazon

Raindrip Automatic Drip Irrigation Watering Kit

In many parts of the country, summer often means drought conditions, so help your new plants survive with a drip irrigation system. This one comes with enough tubing and accessories to water up to 20 plants, in-ground or in containers.

Sold by Amazon

Flexzilla Garden Hose

Rugged and flexible, this sturdy hose resists kinks and easily coils up. Its anodized aluminum fittings and UV- and mold-resistant outer cover make it impressively long-lasting.

Sold by Amazon

TomCare Garden Kneeler Seat

Sit or kneel on this padded bench for gardening without the aches and pains. It features thick padding and extra-large, weather-resistant tool pockets.

Sold by Amazon

Picnic at Ascot Garden Tool Tote

This sturdy tote is made from 600-denier polycanvas and features several side pockets for easy access to tools. It also comes with three stainless steel hand tools to get your garden started.

Sold by Amazon

Greenes Fence Premium Cedar Elevated Garden Bed

Untreated cedar is a time-tested material for long-lasting and plant-safe gardening. This traditional garden bed is raised for easier access to plants, and it comes with a fabric liner for mess-free drainage.

Sold by Amazon

Vivosun Tumbling Composter

Compost is often essential for healthy soil and bountiful crops. This roomy, 43-gallon composter features durable materials and dual chambers that let compost develop on one side while you add fresh organic material to the other.

Sold by Amazon

Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Garden Weeder

Help your vegetables obtain the nutrients they need by keeping the garden clear of weeds. This ergonomic tool cuts through roots and levers weeds out of the soil.

Sold by Amazon

