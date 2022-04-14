Snow Tools

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
64°
Evansville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Road to Recovery
Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Your Local Election HQ
Black History Month
Press Releases
Top Stories
Crash shut down Lloyd Expressway at Fulton exit
Top Stories
Kentucky mobile sports betting bill dies in Senate
Video
Drivers and farmers benefit from ethanol
Video
Head-on crash at Riverside and Veterans
Video
Old car dealership in Owensboro being developed
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
AP source: Colts solidify secondary by signing Gilmore
Top Stories
Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Cup champion, …
3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop …
Dave Stewart still waiting for number to be retired …
Musgrove, Machado lead Padres to 12-1 win over Braves
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Medical Minute
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Springtime Guide to Wellness …
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Adam: Lemon Curd (04/14/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Youth First 2022 Passport …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Shaw’s Flowers: Easter …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Downtown Evansville Wine …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (04/14/2022)
Video
Contests
Guns and Hoses 2022
Taco Fest Sweepstakes 2022
Monster Jam 2022
River City Rodeo Sweepstakes 2022
Hairspray Ticket Sweepstakes 2022
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Listings
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Snow Tools
Best roof snow rake
Top Snow Tools Headlines
Latest Video
Stacey’s Easter Weekend Forecast – April 15, 2022
Parkinson’s Awareness Month
Egg Roll Bowl
Wait ’til next year: Kentucky mobile sports betting …
Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 14, 2022
Price of corn going up
More Videos
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Crash shut down Lloyd Expressway at Fulton exit
House set to pass marijuana legalization Friday
Man narrowly avoids falling skyscraper window
Old car dealership in Owensboro being developed
Head-on crash at Riverside and Veterans