Which watering timer is best?

When it comes to watering timers, getting the right product could make or break your front lawn, garden, flower bed or other space that needs watering. Depending on what you’re looking for in a watering timer, you’ll find a wide range of features, looks and uses for these products, so it’s worth figuring out what you want before you buy.

If you’re simply looking for the best watering timer out there, the RAINPOINT Bluetooth Programmable Watering Timer is a serious contender.

What to know before you buy a watering timer

Your needs

All in all, the best watering timers are those that fulfill the needs of the buyer the most. Because of this, it’s important to consider whether you plan to use your watering timer for a lawn, garden, vegetable patch or otherwise before deciding which model to purchase.

Number of outlets

While most watering timers include a single hose bibb outlet, many also offer two or more independent water outlets. This can be particularly helpful if you’re planning to run water to multiple sources or have more fine control over the area you do want to send water. For residential settings, you can usually find watering timers with one, two, three or even four outlets.

Watering timer features

Watering timers also come with a wide range of features, including things like Bluetooth connectivity or other smart controls that can be controlled remotely. In addition, many watering timers include a variety of sensors to help automate how much water any area needs, like soil moisture monitors or rain monitors that reduce surrounding rainy weather.

What to look for in a quality watering timer

Display

Since you’ll need to use it frequently when adjusting or setting timers, a watering timer’s display is one of the most important things to keep an eye out for. Most digital watering timer displays will also offer details like information about watering programs, as well as displaying timers when they’re actively running. You can find watering timers with LCD displays or with simple rotary timers that feature a numbered display.

Programmable

Programmable watering timers offer users the ability to program what time water is supposed to run, which can be especially helpful for mitigating evaporation or for setting simple delays when you won’t be around to moderate watering more closely. Some watering timer interfaces include fairly complex programmability options, even using sensors to gauge how much water is needed when it’s humid or rainy outside.

Bluetooth and smart features

Some high-end watering timers also include things like Bluetooth connectivity or smart app control, among a wide range of other features that even further simplify your life. Some watering timers also include different modes, which can be adjusted seasonally to match the given climate, or simply to accommodate more watering use cases.

How much you can expect to spend on watering timers

Watering timers have a wide range of prices, though you can generally find cheap watering timers ranging between $12-$30. For higher-end models, you can expect to spend between $30-$80, with some of the best watering timers costing even more.

Watering timers FAQ

Can I use a watering timer for my lawn in place of installing sprinklers?

A. Watering timers for lawns are fairly common, and most basic watering can be used to water a lawn as long as you have the right hardware. Buyers also commonly use watering timers for gardens, vegetable patches, flower beds and a wide range of other outdoor plant needs.

Is it worth spending extra to buy a high-end watering timer?

A. While the only person who can answer this question is the buyer themselves, many find it useful to get watering timers with features that help them automate themselves even further, resulting in less work for the user.

What’s the best watering timer to buy?

Top watering timer

RAINPOINT Bluetooth Programmable Sprinkler and Watering Timer

What you need to know: This watering timer offers the ultimate in smart functionality, featuring Bluetooth connectivity and several easily programmable and trackable timer options.

What you’ll love: Most of all, this watering timer from RAINPOINT offers a user-friendly interface, as well as two simple modes: an irrigation mode and a misting mode. This watering timer also has a smart flow sensor, which can also be used to overall analyze water use.

What you should consider: This model was a little bit more expensive than what many buyers wanted to pay, and the range of the Bluetooth is a bit short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top watering timer for the money

RAINPOINT Programmable Watering Timer

What you need to know: If you’re on a budget and are looking for a watering timer that’s a little more straightforward, this economy-level watering timer from RAINPOINT features a simple delayed timer interface.

What you’ll love: Along with its simple-to-see large LCD display, this model’s multiscene hose timer, automatic watering and rain delay functions make a great budget pick offering all the features you’ll need. This programmable timer can also be purchased with one or two hose bibb outlets.

What you should consider: This model requires two AAA batteries that aren’t included with the purchase of the timer itself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nelson 56612 Dual Outlet Electric Watering Timer

What you need to know: Along with offering a nice, simple display, those looking for two water outlets should consider this watering timer from Nelson, which features simple-to-understand timer options.

What you’ll love: Many buyers found this timer easier to understand than other models, and it features two water outlets for those who need them. In addition, the settings are straightforward and the housing is durable enough to last through the year’s weather patterns.

What you should consider: Some users found other models at a similar price point and decided to buy elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

