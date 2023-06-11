What is the best lawn sprinkler?

Keeping your lawn lush and green can feel like a full-time job, but the right sprinkler can take a lot of the work off your plate. Some sprinklers spike into the ground or stand atop a tripod, whereas others lay flat on your grass. Some spin 360 degrees, spraying water in various patterns, while others take a simpler approach.

Knowing which sprinkler is right for you primarily boils down to your yard’s size and your preferred method of setting your sprinkler up, but there are other features to consider as well.

What types of lawn sprinklers are there?

Oscillating sprinkler: These inexpensive sprinklers screw directly onto a garden hose and spray water in a square or fan shape while oscillating back and forth. Oscillating sprinklers are the most commonly used type of sprinkler and for good reason. They ensure that small-to-medium-sized yards are thoroughly watered at a reasonable cost.

Pulsating sprinkler: Pulsating sprinklers have a small head on a bearing that rotates 360 degrees, propelled by the water’s force against a small paddle-like mechanism. Some pulsating sprinklers spike into the ground; some sit on tripods, and others simply sit on the ground. No matter which option you decide to use, pulsating sprinklers tend to cover a pretty good radius, although they can be too powerful for newly seeded lawns.

Revolving sprinkler: This type of sprinkler screws onto your garden hose and sets directly on the ground. It usually has two or three arms that rotate in a circular motion, providing similar coverage to a pulsating sprinkler but often with less force. Many people like revolving sprinklers for their simplistic use and a large, circular area of coverage.

Stationary sprinkler: Stationary sprinklers are the simplest form of sprinkler. They often screw onto your hose and force the water out through a group of tiny holes to water a small lawn evenly. As the name implies, they don’t oscillate, pulse or otherwise move.

How much does a sprinkler cost?

If you only need a simple stationary sprinkler with a small coverage area, you can spend as little as $5. If you need a larger-sized landscape covered but don’t want to spend too much, you can get a capable revolving sprinkler for around $10. For sprinklers capable of watering yards larger than 3,000 square feet, with heavy-duty metal designs and multiple spray patterns, you may pay $30-$40 or more.

Best lawn sprinkler

Best oscillating sprinkler

AQUA JOE Metal Base Adjustable Oscillating Sprinkler

This lawn sprinkler’s metal base is built to last, and its no-leak hose connection makes for a worry-free and waste-free experience. The AQUA JOE oscillating sprinkler covers up to a 3,600 square foot yard, slightly less than other oscillating sprinklers. Still, the durability more than makes up for it for those with small-to-medium-sized lawns.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Melnor 4500-Square-Foot Deluxe Turbo Oscillating Sprinkler

This inexpensive sprinkler resists clogging and has adjustable width and range control. Its all-plastic design raises durability concerns for some buyers, but a limited lifetime warranty comes with it.

Sold by Home Depot

AQUA JOE Max Adjustable Oscillating Sprinkler

AQUA JOE’s 20-nozzle sprinkler doesn’t have a metal base like their other oscillating sprinkler, but its unique design covers lawns up to 4,250 square feet. Unlike other oscillating sprinklers, this one has an adjustable neck that allows it to swivel 360 degrees for maximum coverage.

Sold by Amazon

Best spike-in pulsating sprinkler

Orbit 7,800-Square-Feet Brass Impact Sprinkler

Orbit’s spike-in sprinkler covers an incredible 7,800 square feet. Its equipped with a durable spike and a 360-degree rotatable head. This model also has a flow-through port, allowing you to run multiple sprinkler heads if needed.

Sold by Home Depot

Orbit Gear Drive Sprinkler

This quiet sprinkler covers 5,027 square feet and is equipped with a flow-through port for large areas. The plastic head isn’t as durable as Orbit’s brass models, but the six different spray settings offer extra versatility for those who need it.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best pulsating tripod sprinkler

Orbit Brass Impact Sprinkler on Tripod

Much like Orbit’s spike-in model, their brass impact tripod sprinkler can stand up to the harshest conditions or drops. This sprinkler waters yards up to 6,360 square feet and can be customized to cover your specific landscape more accurately.

Sold by Amazon

AQUA JOE 360-degree Telescoping Tripod Sprinkler

AQUA JOE’s tripod sprinkler design is as unique as its oscillating sprinklers. This leak-proof option has a 4,500 square foot coverage and six different spray settings — flat, fan, large, mini, multi and mist. This option is relatively expensive for the coverage area but capable nonetheless.

Sold by Amazon

Best revolving sprinkler

GrowGreen Rotating Lawn Sprinkler

This plastic revolving sprinkler is surprisingly sturdy and has 3,600 square foot coverage area. The multi-angle nozzles give it a unique spray pattern, and the attractive blue-and-black design is a nice bonus.

Sold by Amazon

Melnor Square-Pattern Sprinkler

Melnor’s revolving sprinkler has a heavy zinc base to keep it from flipping, and it can cover up to 1,225 square feet. Although this sprinkler has a relatively small coverage area, it’s well-built, and the lack of arms makes it less likely to break.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Best stationary sprinkler

Gilmour Eight-Pattern Stationary Sprinkler

At 1,225 square feet, this sprinkler has a large coverage area compared to other stationary sprinklers. Gilmour’s stationary sprinkler has eight different patterns, although some buyers complained that many settings don’t have enough pressure.

Sold by Home Depot

Orbit Plastic Ring Sprinkler

Sometimes, less is more. If you only need around 700 square feet or less watered, Orbit’s simple ring sprinkler can get the job done, and it only costs between $5-$10.

Sold by Home Depot

