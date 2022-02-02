Best magnets for whiteboard

Magnets for whiteboards are particularly useful for teachers, office employees or other presenters who need to be able to adhere things to or mark locations on a whiteboard.

Which whiteboard magnet is best?

Finding the right magnets can be a great way to dress up any whiteboard. Whiteboard magnets come in a variety of styles to fit any decor aesthetic.

For a simple and decorative set of magnets, the Mymazn 24-Pack of Magnets for Whiteboards is a perfect pick. It features 24 pastel-colored magnets for color coding and lightweight, magnetic adhesion to any whiteboard.

What to know before you buy magnets for whiteboards

Different uses

Before buying magnets, think about how you plan to use them. Some people simply use whiteboard magnets to mark locations on a whiteboard, while others use them to hold up lightweight items like paper. Many fridge magnets may also work on whiteboards, and vice versa, depending on your specific needs.

Magnet style

Magnets come in a few different styles that can be used on whiteboards. Some of the most common magnet styles include basic, round pushpins as well as those with clips. If you don’t have a preference on magnet type, most of these styles should work just fine for you. Determining what you want to use the magnets for will help you to choose the right ones for your lifestyle. If you want some magnets that are just decorative, you don’t necessarily need to find any with clips. However, if you have a lot of documents that you want to display on your whiteboard, magnets with clips will work best.

Quantity

Since magnets for whiteboards tend to come in bulk packs, deciding how many you’ll need is essential. Magnets for whiteboards will usually come in bulk packs of about 24-120 magnets total.

What to look for in a magnet for whiteboards

Adheres to whiteboard

Most importantly, make sure you look for whiteboard magnets that adhere correctly to a whiteboard. If you want to hold heavier things on your whiteboard, you may prefer heavy-duty magnets. If, however, you don’t need to hold a lot of things on your whiteboard, basic whiteboard magnets should suffice.

Design

The design of a magnet is often a major selling point for people. Some buyers may not care at all how their whiteboard magnets look, and may instead prioritize more affordable models. Others may use magnets for largely visual needs and will want something decorative and fun. Ultimately, you’re going to be the one looking at and using the whiteboard, so look for something that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional for your needs.

Clips, dry-erase and other features

Depending on why you want to buy magnets for your whiteboard, you might be looking for those with extra features. Clips for holding paper and other lightweight items, as well as dry-erase capabilities, tend to be the two most common extra features for magnets.

How much you can expect to spend on magnets for whiteboards

Magnets for whiteboards only come with a few different kinds of configurations, though they can vary in price from model to model. While cheap magnets for whiteboards can cost as little as $6, most packs of whiteboard magnets will range from $10-$15 for between 24-120 magnets.

Magnets for whiteboard FAQ

Where can you find heavy-duty magnets for whiteboards?

A. You can find heavy-duty magnets for whiteboards from a variety of online retailers, including Amazon. Heavy-duty whiteboard magnets may be particularly useful for those hoping to hold heavier items to the board without using several magnets at once.

Do small magnets for whiteboards work as well as larger ones?

A. Depending on how you plan to use your whiteboard magnets, smaller sizes may work just as well as larger ones. However, if you need to hold larger items to a whiteboard, you may want to purchase larger magnets or use multiple to avoid things falling to the ground.

What are the best whiteboard magnets to buy?

Top whiteboard magnets

Mymazn 24-Pack of Colorful Refrigerator and Whiteboard Magnets

What you need to know: These elegant, multipurpose magnets offer 24 units each with a different stylish color, all at a low price.

What you’ll love: These are great magnets for a whiteboard, front of a refrigerator or other magnetic surface. The front of these is made from stylish, colorful glass, which has a translucent look from each magnet’s side.

What you should consider: Buyers found these magnets to be smaller than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top whiteboard magnets for the money

Products4Future 56-Pack of Colorful Pushpin Magnets for Whiteboards and Fridges

What you need to know: This bundle comes at a fair price, offering as many as 56 different colorful push-pin-style magnets that can be used for whiteboards and other magnetic surfaces.

What you’ll love: Buyers love this whiteboard magnet bundle’s low price, which is even cheaper than most smaller bulk packs. With one clear pin and six different colors, these pushpin magnets are great for holding up single paper sheets or for marking locations on a map or image.

What you should consider: These may not be best for those that need extra-strength magnets, since their small size will only let them hold small objects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Buvunt 16-Pack of Brushed Nickel Pushpin Magnets for Whiteboards and Fridges

What you need to know: For a slightly simpler look, these straightforward brushed nickel push-pin-style whiteboard magnets come in a pack of 16 and feature strong neodymium magnets.

What you’ll love: With 16 pushpin whiteboard magnets, this magnet pack offers about as many magnets as most buyers need, in a simple silver brushed nickel finish that won’t distract from your lesson or other important presentation.

What you should consider: These pushpin magnets are even more expensive than some bulk packs offering more pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

