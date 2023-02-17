Which dog carrier sling is best?

Whether your dog’s exhausted after a long walk or you enter a crowded store, the only reliable solution is a dog carrier sling. You can always carry your dog around, but having your hands occupied nonstop can become more of a hassle than you bargained for.

Dog carrier slings come in various models and are typically no bigger than a large purse. The best slings, like the Buddy Tastic Reversible Pet Sling Carrier, are extremely comfortable once your dog becomes acclimated. Don’t be surprised if it suddenly starts to bounce along like the dogs in sunglasses cruising in motorcycle sidecars.

What to know before you buy a dog carrier sling

Sling types

The most common types of dog carrier slings come in two forms. The backpack sling has two front shoulder straps. Most backpack slings also have a hard bottom to help support your dog’s weight.

The second is a front-of-the-body sling. This is most similar to a crossbody or gym bag. It has one adjustable strap and is typically positioned along your waist or on your stomach.

Comfort

Unlike backpacks or purses designed for dogs, dog carrier slings tend to distribute the weight to minimize the strain on your body. Consider the last time you had to carry a backpack full of heavy textbooks for over an hour.

When you select the correct size dog sling, it evenly distributes the dog’s weight. This way, your left or right shoulder isn’t bearing the brunt of the weight for the entire duration you’re carrying your dog.

Material

Similar to dog beds, if you want your best friend to enjoy the ride and look forward to future outings in the sling, you’ll require one that uses quality material.

The most comfortable options typically use a cotton or fleece blend but can include polyester for extra durability. While polyester isn’t as comfortable as cotton, it’s adequate, and the additional strength is always welcome.

What to look for in a quality dog carrier sling

Straps

Adjustable straps play a critical role in comfort and pain reduction. Some of the best slings don’t include an adjustable strap, but this may be fine for those considered to be of average height and weight.

However, having a strap helps when multiple people take turns carrying your dog or as your dog starts to grow. You’ll find that most straps use buckles to adjust the length, but you can also find other slings that implement metal rings.

Clips

Clips are an excellent safety feature to help keep your dog from suddenly jumping out of your sling and running away. However, they shouldn’t be the first line of defense.

Typically, collar clips are meant as a secondary safety feature and connect to your dog’s harness rather than their collar. Because of their elevation, if they were to jump out, connecting the clip to their harness prevents any potential neck injuries.

As long as your dog is appropriately positioned, even if they get excited, you should be able to prevent them from jumping out.

Closures

While not a necessity, closures can be a welcome addition. Most slings use zipper closures, but you can find ones that use buttons or Velcro as well.

These closures allow your dog to peek their head out and enjoy the view without the risk of them making a break for the nearest hot dog stand.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog carrier sling

You can expect to spend $19-$61 on a high-quality dog carrier sling.

Dog carrier sling FAQ

How comfortable are dog carrier slings for dogs?

A. While English Mastiff or Great Dane owners would likely love to carry around their furry friends in a dog sling, it won’t be comfortable for their dogs or their backs. Dog carrier slings are entirely comfortable and safe when following the manufacturer’s instructions. However, they’re designed for smaller breeds or young puppies.

What’s the best way to position a dog carrier sling?

A. Having your dog slung behind you might be the most convenient, but it’s not entirely safe. It’s nearly impossible to keep them from harm’s way if they suddenly get stimulated and jump out of the sling. The best position is to have your pet against your stomach or along your hip.

What’s the best dog carrier sling to buy?

Top dog carrier sling

BUDDY TASTIC Reversible Pet Sling Carrier

What you need to know: This dog carrier is as comfortable as it is aesthetically pleasing.

What you’ll love: This carrier is available in five reversible designs with an adjustable shoulder strap for a more comfortable fit. The 100% cotton material makes it easy to throw in your washer, and it has an additional pocket with a zipper enclosure to store your dog’s goodies. It includes a clasp that attaches to your dog’s harness or collar to keep them safe and secure.

What you should consider: The bag’s design may prove too deep for smaller pets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog carrier sling for the money

Cuddlissimo Pet Sling Carrier

What you need to know: This affordable pet sling is the perfect accessory for carrying your furry friend.

What you’ll love: Available in five colors, this easy-to-clean machine-washable sling is lightweight and can hold pets weighing 8-17 pounds. You can adjust the strap according to your height as well as the large zippered pocket.

What you should consider: It has a basic, nonreversible design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuby Pet Sling Carrier

What you need to know: This high-quality dog carrier sling is all you and your furry friend need to comfortably stick close and secure on a weekend trip or morning walk.

What you’ll love: This breathable cotton-blend dog sling is made with high-quality material that doesn’t fade and doesn’t contain any toxic chemicals. It’s available in nine reversible colors, so you have an option for every occasion. Like other pet carriers, it features a small front pocket that’s large enough to hold a set of keys, waste bags or your puppy’s favorite treats.

What you should consider: The smaller design makes it suitable only for young puppies or smaller dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

