Which Puma women’s sneakers are best?

Puma is a long-standing brand with a fantastic reputation for making quality athletic shoes. If you’re looking for a new pair of sneakers, Puma is a top brand because it offers terrific shoes for everyday wear that can help you achieve your fitness goals.

The best Puma shoes, such as the Puma Fusion Nitro Basketball Shoes, have a durable build and a comfortable fit. They’re great for sports but versatile enough to wear while running errands and exercising.

What to know before you buy women’s Puma sneakers

Size and fit

You should always strive to wear shoes that are the correct size, and it’s even more crucial if you plan on using your sneakers to exercise or play sports. Exercising and sports often require quick movements, meaning your feet need to feel comfortable to avoid discomfort or pain. Those with wide feet should consider wide-width sneakers, and you should aim to leave less than an inch of wiggle room in the toe box.

Casual vs. exercising sneakers

The great thing about Puma sneakers is their versatility. Most Puma sneakers are suitable for athletic activities, such as walking, running and weight training. However, their style makes them an excellent complementary piece to most casual outfits. Puma sneakers have a more lightweight build than sneakers by other brands, so they’re often more suitable for summer and comfortable enough for everyday wear.

Basketball sneakers

Basketball sneakers are engineered to provide elite performance on the court. They’re bulkier than other Puma sneakers but lightweight enough to facilitate quick lateral movements, which is common during basketball. If you’re looking for shoes you can wear in the spring or fall when the weather is cooler, basketball sneakers are your best bet because of their durable build.

What to look for in quality women’s Puma sneakers

Durable upper

A durable upper is crucial for any sneaker because it provides stability, comfort and protection. Most sneaker uppers are made with synthetic materials, such as leather, and often have mesh fabric overlays that promote efficient airflow. Sweaty or hot feet can make you uncomfortable and affect your athletic performance, so the better the air ventilation, the longer your feet will stay cool and dry. Additionally, the laces should remain in place when tied and provide a locked-down fit.

Cushioned midsole

Puma incorporates Softride and Nitrofoam technology into many of its shoe midsoles. These technologies are specially engineered to provide the wearer with long-lasting comfort and superior shock absorption. The better a shoe can absorb shock impact means that your feet will be less affected, and it’ll take longer for your feet to fatigue. Responsive foam cushioning also improves energy transfer, making your strides feel smoother and more natural.

Rubber outsole

A rubber outsole is necessary for all sneakers since it’s the most durable material. Outsoles naturally wear out over time, but shoes with textured tread patterns on the bottom offer more grip and last longer, so you can safely walk on various surfaces. Also, the thicker the outsole, the more durable the shoe.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s Puma sneakers

You can get a pair of reliable sneakers for light exercising for $40 to $80. However, if you’re looking for durable sneakers or basketball shoes, you can expect to pay up to $120.

Women’s Puma sneakers FAQ

Are Puma sneakers water-resistant?

A. Not all Puma sneakers are water-resistant, but some trail-running shoes with a more durable build offer some protection against moisture.

Are Puma sneakers in style?

A. Puma sneakers are known for being popular among older crowds. However, they’ve seen a resurgence in popularity over the past couple of years due to Puma reinventing older shoe styles to make them more appealing to younger customers.

Should I wear low-cut or high-ankle Puma sneakers?

A. It’s a matter of preference, but it also depends on what you do while wearing them. Low-cut sneakers look more fashionable, but some athletes prefer high-ankle shoes since they offer more stability and ankle support during sports and exercise.

What are the best women’s Puma sneakers to buy?

Top women’s Puma sneakers

Puma Fusion Nitro Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are as stylish as they are functional, offering elite performance for seasoned basketball players.

What you’ll love: These shoes have a low-boot silhouette, making them ideal for speedy guards, and a flexible upper for an enhanced feel. The Fusionfit+ adaptive band gives wearers a secure, locked-down fit, and Nitrofoam technology in the midsole provides increased comfort and responsiveness during strides.

What you should consider: The stability is subpar during lateral movements when wearing thin socks.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top women’s Puma sneakers for the money

Puma Sophia Shimmer Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are versatile enough for everyday wear and have a stylish black design with yellow details.

What you’ll love: The tooling is layered at a mini-platform level for a traditionally feminine look, and the upper has a synthetic cage lacing for a secure fit. The midsole has plush Softride foam for added comfort, and the outsole has zoned rubber pods for extra grip.

What you should consider: They don’t provide as much support for running as other Puma sneakers.

Where to buy: Sold by DSW

Worth checking out

Puma Cali Star GL Shoes

What you need to know: These sneakers are great for light exercising and versatile enough to wear with casual outfits.

What you’ll love: They have a durable synthetic leather upper with suede overlays and a thick textured rubber outsole. Each shoe boasts three Puma logos, the laces have a tri-color pattern and the lateral sides have a foam strip, giving them a stylish design.

What you should consider: Some reports noted they were difficult to break in, and sizing may run small, so it’s best to purchase a half size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

