Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
64°
Evansville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Alabama manhunt
Your Local Election HQ
Road to Recovery
Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Candidates speak at Red, White, and Blue Picnic
Video
Top Stories
Be on the look out for Strawberry Social Scam
Video
DCSO: Police officer shot in Owensboro
$40,000 of stolen property recovered in Owensboro
Drug busts lands two in jail in Ohio County
Gallery
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Robert RBI hit in 9th, Chisox end Yanks’ 5-game win …
Top Stories
Astros’ 11-game winning streak ends, Nationals romp …
Paul scores 2, Lightning hold off Maple Leafs 2-1 …
LEADING OFF: Harper gets injection, Acuña MRI, Pineda …
Comeback Rangers ready to face Penguins in Game 7
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Every Day Heroes
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Medical Minute
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (05/13/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – McKenna’s Southern Cuisine …
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Philharmonic …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (05/13/2022)
Video
What do you need to get started baking? A BestReviews …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s Kitchen: Donnie …
Video
Contests
River City Rodeo Sweepstakes 2022
3 Degree Guarantee
Evansville Events Food Truck Festival Sweepstakes 2022
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Listings
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Socks
Best compression socks for women
Top Socks Headlines
Best crew socks
Best boot sock
Best women’s boot socks
Latest Video
Otters game suspended due to storms
Red, White and Blue Picnic
Be on the look out for Strawberry Social Scam
Cody’s 9pm Forecast – May 14, 2022
USI vs Saginaw Valley Softball
Cody’s Detailed 6:30pm Forecast – May 14, 2022
More Videos
Trending Stories
DCSO: Police officer shot in Owensboro
Drug busts lands two in jail in Ohio County
$40,000 of stolen property recovered in Owensboro
Police seek info on missing teen in Muhlenberg County
Suspect pretends to be caretaker, offers drugs