When it comes to performing deadlifts, nothing beats a hex bar. With an ergonomic design, this weightlifting barbell is made to improve your form so you can lift heavier weights with less strain on your back. Powerlifters, Crossfitters, bodybuilders and amateur gym goers alike integrate this tool into their exercise programs for a range of exercises.

Whether you’re looking to get huge or take a load off of your lower back, a hex bar is a crucial addition to any serious gym routine. The best is the Cap Barbell Olympic Trap Bar, Shrug Bar, Hex Bar.

What to know before you buy a hex bar

What is a hex bar?

Also called a trap bar, a hex bar is a specially designed barbell used to perform weightlifting exercises. The bar gets its name from its design. Instead of one long pole like a barbell, a hex bar has a closed hexagonal shape. The user stands in the middle, grabbing perpendicular handles to lift the weights placed at either end of the hexagon.

Benefits of a hex bar

The hex bar’s design helps users maintain a straight bar path throughout their lifts. Barbells, on the other hand, force you to adjust your body position throughout the range of motion to ensure linear bar movement. Some lifters prefer the hex bar for this reason, as it lets them focus on form. Lifting heavy: Another advantage of the hex bar is the handle placement. Most trap bars can be gripped at the planar level of the weights, or in a slightly higher position using elevated handles. By increasing the height at which you hold the bar, you’re able to lift more weight. Combined with improved form, this can radically improve your upper back exercises.

Hex bar exercises

Hex bars are most commonly used for deadlifts. Not only does their design improve form throughout the movement, but their handles can flip so you can lift the bar alone from the proper height. This makes a hex bar a great tool for beginners who haven’t moved up to larger plates yet.

Other common lifts that can benefit from the neutral-grip hex bar include shrugs, farmer’s walks, bent-over rows, press and squats.

Weights

Hex bars take Olympic weights, which have a 2-inch diameter hole. These are made in the following weight scale per plate: 2.5, 5, 10, 25, 35 and 45 pounds. Olympic weights are not only the standard used for competition lifting, but also the most versatile design, as their diameter fits on standard-weight bars (1-inch diameter). Standard weights cannot fit Olympic bars, however.

What to look for in a quality hex bar

Design

The standard hex bar is a closed, hexagonal barbell. But a few variations keep the fundamental ergonomic design while improving other key areas for even more lifting flexibility and ease:

Rotating handles: Instead of a fixed, perpendicular handle welded to the frame, rotating handles are hinged with multiple grip options. These let you adjust your grip to the lift, but sacrifice the stability of welded handles.

Instead of a fixed, perpendicular handle welded to the frame, rotating handles are hinged with multiple grip options. These let you adjust your grip to the lift, but sacrifice the stability of welded handles. Open-design: These eliminate one side of the frame so you can perform lunges or walking exercises without worrying about banging your knees against the bar.

These eliminate one side of the frame so you can perform lunges or walking exercises without worrying about banging your knees against the bar. Square: Using an open-backed design, square trap bars can include additional handles on the parallel edge of the bar. This shape is easier to store and remove weights from.

Weight

Like Olympic barbells, most trap bars are standardized at 45 pounds. Be sure to check the weight, however, when buying yours. Fitness-brand designs are especially prone to weight variation, with some as heavy as 77 pounds.

Weight capacity

The weight capacity of your bar is crucial, as exceeding this limit can result in injury. Verify your weight limit before performing any lift. Most bars top out at around 400 pounds, which should be enough for most at-home exercises and programs. Powerlifters and others training for strength will want a bar that can hold up to 1,000 pounds.

How much you can expect to spend on a hex bar

Depending on their design and features, hex bars typically cost $100-$300.

Hex bar FAQ

How far apart are hex bar handles?

A. Standard hex bar handles are 23 inches apart on average. But they can vary between 20-27 inches. Most users should be able to adjust for this distance without having to worry about compromising their form or grip.

Do I need clips for my hex bar?

A. You should always lift weights using clips. Whether you use collars or spring-clip collars, these are a necessary safety feature that prevents injury. Clips keep the weights from sliding around or falling off the bar. If you don’t have a set, look for a hex bar that comes with one.

What’s the best hex bar to buy?

Top hex bar

Cap Barbell Olympic Trap Bar, Shrug Bar, Hex Bar

What you need to know: This is a no-frills standard hex bar perfect for heavy lifting.

What you’ll love: Available in black and chrome, it has three grip options: flush, raised and combo. The 9-inch loadable sleeve is more than enough length to take full advantage of this bar’s 750-pound capacity. Suitable for just about any program, this bar’s 52-pound base weight doesn’t deviate too much from the standard and is easy to account for when updating your programming.

What you should consider: Some users noticed the welds weren’t straight on their bars, but didn’t have issues going heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hex bar for the money

HulkFit Olympic 2-Inch Hex Weight Lifting Trap Bar

What you need to know: With an open back, this trap bar won’t restrict your movement and increases the number of exercises you can perform.

What you’ll love: The solid-steel HulkFit bar is hefty at 77 pounds. This means you can lift up to 1,000 pounds safely. It features a combo-grip design with aggressive knurling for improved grip. Together, these factors make this an excellent bar for powerlifters and strength trainers. But all users can benefit from the open-back design, and despite its size, the bar has a modest 24-inch width between handles.

What you should consider: The sharp knurling might be too rough on non-calloused hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Archon Multi Grip Trap Bar Bar

What you need to know: Archon’s innovative design integrates a hinged multi-grip into a three-dimensional hex frame, improving functionality and usability.

What you’ll love: Like an open-back bar, Archon’s hex design enables a greater range of motion, but doesn’t sacrifice the sturdiness of a closed frame. This is a great hex bar for at-home workouts. Its 500-pound capacity should be enough for most novice and intermediate lifters. And the three-dimensional frame can rotate for easy weight loading and unloading.

What you should consider: With its low weight limit, this bar won’t suit advanced lifters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

