Which weighted jump rope is best?

Jumping rope is one of the best exercises for burning calories and building cardiovascular endurance. It provides a full-body workout and is lower impact than running. If you really want to supercharge your fitness routine though, you need a weighted jump rope.

Weighted jump ropes are available in options that are similar to speed ropes, only heavier, or in thick braided battle ropes that move slowly but place more emphasis on the muscles in the arms and shoulders. Some, such as the Crossrope Get Lean, even allow you to switch between ropes of varying weights.

What to know before you buy a weighted jump rope

Benefits of using a weighted jump rope

Jump roping is an excellent workout for burning calories, building cardiovascular endurance and increasing bone density, but you can make your routine even more effective by using a weighted jump rope. This is because they place a greater demand on your body, requiring you to expend more effort with every jump.

Weighted jump ropes also place more emphasis on the muscles in your arms, shoulders and upper and lower back than traditional jump ropes. The more muscles incorporated into a workout routine, the harder your body works, which can lead to better results.

Using a weighted jump rope safely

Despite the benefits, weighted jump ropes aren’t suitable for all individuals. Adding weight to a jump rope increases the stress placed on the joints in your lower back, knees and ankles. This can be partially mitigated with proper form, which means jumping and landing on the balls of your feet, not your heels. This can be difficult for beginners, so it’s important to perfect your form using a standard jump rope before moving to a weighted one.

If you have pre-existing knee, ankle or back issues, it is recommended to speak with your doctor before beginning a jump roping routine.

Types of weighted jump ropes

Some jump ropes have additional weight in the handle, while others utilize a heavier rope to increase the weight. You’ll get the best results from a jump rope where the rope itself is weighted. Placing the weight in the handle doesn’t do as much to increase the difficulty of jumping rope because the weight is held close to the body. This means there is no dynamic increase in resistance as you jump faster. When the handle’s heavier than the rope, it can feel awkward, making it difficult to get a good rhythm going.

On the other hand, some weighted handles are removable, increasing the versatility of a weighted jump rope.

What to look for in a quality weighted jump rope

Weighted jump rope weight

Weighted jump ropes vary in weight. Some models weigh as little as 1/4 pound, while others can weigh several pounds. It is important to choose a weight that fits your fitness level and allows you to focus on the areas you are trying to improve. Lower weights are better for high-intensity, fast-paced cardio. Heavier ropes are better for muscle endurance and strength.

Some models come with a couple of detachable ropes of different weights. These offer more versatility, as they allow you to switch ropes based on your training goals for the day or move on to heavier ropes as your fitness levels improve.

Weighted jump rope length

Choosing a jump rope of the correct length is just as important as choosing one of the proper weight. Ropes that are too short can lead to improper form, and ones that are too long can be difficult and unwieldy to use. As a general guideline, a jump rope should be roughly three feet longer than your height. If you are in doubt, it is better to go with a longer rope designed to be cut down to length, rather than a shorter one.

Weighted jump rope material

Weighted jump ropes come in rubber, plastic and coated wire options. They are also available in thick, braided battle ropes. Plastic, rubber and coated wire can all be used for speed work, but battle ropes are intended for slower use. They tend to be heavier and better for building strength.

Of the three materials intended for speed work, coated wire is the most durable. It’s prone to stretching, snapping or tangling like rubber and plastic ropes. However, it’s also the most expensive.

Weighted jump rope handles

Weighted jump rope handles should be comfortable to grip and have enough traction that they won’t slip out of your hands when you get sweaty. This may lead some buyers to immediately lean towards models with foam-covered handles, but this material can wear out quickly, so it isn’t always the best choice. Instead, consider looking for a model with durable materials on the handle, such as rubber, silicone or leather. It’s also a good idea to choose a weighted jump rope with contoured handles, as this can help to improve your grip.

Weighted jump ropes with fitness trackers

Some models feature fitness trackers with digital displays built into the handle that can track time, number of jumps, calories burned and other fitness metrics. These electronic models may also include attachments for cordless jumping.

How much you can expect to spend on a weighted jump rope

The majority of weighted jump ropes cost between $15-$50. Some premium options made of high-quality materials or including extra ropes can cost up to $100.

Weighted jump rope FAQs

Are weighted jump ropes difficult to use?

A. Though weighted jump ropes are often used by experienced jumpers, they’re no more difficult to learn than a standard jump rope. In fact, some may find them easier than speed ropes, since they don’t move as quickly. However, they can tire you out more quickly and have more potential for causing injuries if used with improper form.

How many calories does jumping rope burn?

A. Jumping rope is an excellent way to burn calories. Depending on your weight and the intensity of your workout, you can burn anywhere from 600-1,300 calories an hour.

What is the best weighted jump rope to buy?

Top weighted jump rope

Crossrope Get Lean Weighted Jump Rope Set

What you need to know: This premium weighted jump rope set comes with two coated wire ropes of different weights and is available in four lengths to suit users of any height.

What you’ll love: The speed clips make it easy to switch out the ropes in seconds. Plus, it includes access to a mobile app with tutorials, workout routines and fitness challenges.

What you should consider: It’s notably more expensive than most other weight jump ropes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top weighted jump rope for the money

Te-Rich Weighted Jump Rope

What you need to know: A high-tech option, the Te-Rich weighted jump rope features a digital fitness tracker that can count your jumps, calories burned and the duration of your workout.

What you’ll love: It comes with a 9.8-foot rope that can be easily cut down to the proper size for your height. It also features attachments for cordless jumping if you want to use it in an indoor space without a lot of room.

What you should consider: The handles are weighted, not the rope.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Rubicon Fitness Weighted Jump Rope

What you need to know: This short battle rope is a physically demanding option that places a lot of emphasis on the muscles in your arms and shoulders.

What you’ll love: It has long, rubber-coated handles that are easy to keep a secure hold on even during the sweatiest, most intense workouts. The rope itself features a protective coating, ensuring it can stand up to constant use without fraying.

What you should consider: Its weight and thickness make it move slowly, so it isn’t suitable for speed work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

