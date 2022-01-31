Best Adidas wrestling shoes

Do not wear your wrestling shoes off the mat or other clean, flat surfaces as it will reduce the grip and cleanliness of the rubber soles.

Which Adidas wrestling shoes are best?

If you are starting out in wrestling or any other mat-based sport, one of the most important items to get is a quality pair of wrestling shoes. One of the most popular brands of wrestling shoes is Adidas. The brand has a number of different wrestling shoes that come in different designs and price points to fit your tastes and budget. However, choosing the right pair of wrestling shoes from Adidas can still be a difficult decision. Knowing your personal preferences and what features to look out for can make the decision easier. The Adizero Men’s Wrestling Shoes are a top option.

What to know before you buy Adidas wrestling shoes

Grip style and texture

One of the most underlooked features on wrestling shoes is the grip style and texture on the soles. More basic Adidas wrestling shoes have a flatter texture and may offer less coverage on the sides of the shoes. Higher-end Adidas shoes have a thicker texture and can provide better grip when practicing or in a match.

Color and design

There are several different styles of Adidas wrestling shoes currently on the market. Many different Adidas shoes come with 10 or more different colors and designs. Depending on your personal preference, there are a number of unique options that will fit your tastes.

Materials used

While nearly all Adidas wrestling shoes are made of synthetic materials, many specific shoes from the company also come with leather and suede options. Depending on the materials of the shoe, buying a pair with leather or suede can increase their durability.

What to look for in quality Adidas wrestling shoes

Special-edition or limited-run

There are some Adidas wrestling shoes designed by sponsored wrestlers or created for special occasions. These shoes are rarer and may cost more to buy, but come with more unique designs and stylistic choices.

Shoes with breathability holes

Some Adidas wrestling shoes come with unique breathable holes on the bottom of the sole and around the sides of the shoe. This can help reduce heat in the shoe and keep users feeling cool and light even when competing.

High-top or mid-top shoes

While most Adidas wrestling shoes are traditional high-tops, many offerings from the company also come in mid-top style. This style offers more mobility and flexibility, however there is less stability around the ankle.

How much you can expect to spend on Adidas wrestling shoes

Adidas wrestling shoes cost around $50 on the low end and around $100 for higher-quality versions.

Adidas wrestling shoes FAQ

Can Adidas wrestling shoes be used for other sports?

A. Yes. Adidas wrestling shoes can be used in similar grappling or mat-based sports that also require shoes.

Are Adidas wrestling shoes true to size?

A. While Adidas wrestling shoes are true to size, many users report the shoes being slightly narrow, requiring a larger size for buyers with wider feet.

What are the best Adidas wrestling shoes to buy?

Top Adidas wrestling shoes

adidas Men’s Adizero Wrestling XIV-M Shoes

What you need to know: This is a high-quality pair of wrestling shoes designed with breathable mesh material and a high-top style.

What you’ll love: The wrestling shoes have a unique sole for added grip and improve flexibility. The shoes also come in a number of different color combinations.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the rubber soles have torn after a few months of heavy use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Adidas wrestling shoes for the money

adidas Men’s HVC Wrestling Shoe

What you need to know: This is a basic Adidas wrestling shoe with a number of color and design combinations.

What you’ll love: The wrestling shoes have a durable rubber sole and are made with a combination of synthetic materials, mesh and suede. The shoes also have a Velcro strap at the top of the shoe to secure the shoes and laces.

What you should consider: The wrestling shoes lack the same quality of rubber sole materials as more expensive products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

adidas Men’s Mat Wizard 4 Wrestling Shoe

What you need to know: These are stylish and durable wrestling shoes with a unique style of rubber sole that comes with added texture.

What you’ll love: The wrestling shoes are made of 100% synthetic materials that help prevent any tears or damage to the outer layer. Additionally, the shoes come in 12 different colors and designs.

What you should consider: The outer coating on the toes will begin to wear off after a few months of continuous use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

adidas Men’s Tech Fall 2.0 Wrestling Shoe

What you need to know: These are durable wrestling shoes that come with a mix of mesh and rubber.

What you’ll love: The shoes come in eight different classic design and color combinations that stand out. The rubber sole is also divided between the heel and the front leaving the middle of the shoe open for better speed and flexibility when in action.

What you should consider: Some users report that the shoes are not true to size and run smaller than expected, meaning you may have to buy a size larger than normal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

adidas Men’s Mat Hog 2.0 Wrestling Shoe

What you need to know: These are a unique style of wrestling shoe that comes in a mid-top style unlike many other offerings.

What you’ll love: The mid-top style provides more mobility for the user and will be slightly lighter than high-top options. Furthermore, the shoes come with several unique designs that stand out from similar wrestling shoes.

What you should consider: The mid-top shoe style is not for everyone and can leave the ankle more exposed to twisting or injury if you are not prepared.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

