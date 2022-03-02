Which gymnastics rings are best?

Despite their name, gymnastics rings aren’t just for impressive, Olympics-worthy gymnastics routines. With a set of these rings, you can boost your exercise routine and improve your strength, flexibility, balance and more.

Gymnastics rings hang from the ceiling via straps and are made of a durable material that fits well in hand. You can use the rings for various exercises, including pullups, dips, pushups and more. If you’re looking for a durable set of rings that offer a comfortable grip, the Garage Fit Gymnastic Rings are a perfect choice.

What to know before you buy gymnastics rings

Straps

The straps that come with the gymnastics rings are crucial because they connect the rings to the ceiling or other surfaces. The straps must be thick and made of a heavy-duty material that can handle your body weight. They shouldn’t have any stretch to them, either, to help reduce fraying and other damage.

You should also pay attention to the length of the straps. Ideally, they should be at least double your height, so you have plenty of versatility in how you can use them in your exercise routine.

Buckles

Gymnastics rings’ straps are adjustable, so you can change their length based on the exercises you’re doing. They have durable, nonslip buckles that allow you to change the length, but the buckle type varies from set to set.

Cam buckles: These are the most common buckle type for gymnastics rings. They’re highly durable, can support a good amount of weight and won’t slip on the straps. Cam buckles usually make adjusting the length of your straps more difficult, though.

Carabiners: A carabiner system is a convenient alternative to cam buckles because it's easier to adjust. It's similar to the buckles used for climbing gear, so it features preset distances along the strap that allows you to adjust the length quickly. Rings with a carabiner system are usually more expensive, though.

Gymnastics ring materials

Gymnastics rings are usually made of one of three materials, which each have their own pros and cons.

Plastic: Plastic gymnastic rings are the most budget-friendly option, but they’re extremely lightweight. That can sometimes affect their durability. They can also get slippery when your hands are sweaty, posing a serious safety risk. Make sure plastic rings have textured, nonslip grips to improve their safety.

Wood: Wooden gymnastics rings are the standard type used in Olympic competitions because wood naturally provides a good grip. It's also highly durable and has a texture that can be customized by sanding. However, wooden rings are more expensive and can suffer moisture damage in wet or humid environments.

Metal: Metal rings aren't very common and can be pretty uncomfortable to hold if left bare. You should tape metal rings or buy hand grips to protect your hands. However, metal rings offer an extremely solid feel in hand and are usually the most durable option.

What to look for in quality gymnastics rings

Weight capacity

For safe use, gymnastics rings must support your weight. If you weigh more than the rings can handle, the straps can snap, posing a serious safety risk. Most gymnastics rings have a weight capacity between 300 and 550 pounds, but you should always check to be sure that they can support you. If you like weighted exercises, make sure to account for the added weight when considering the weight capacity.

Sizing

The standard size for gymnastics rings is usually a 1.11-inch thickness, but some brands offer rings in other sizes. The standard size is typically comfortable for most adults and kids to hold and is used for most gymnastics competitions.

For exercise routines like CrossFit, though, gymnastics rings that are 1.25-inch thick are typically recommended. This larger size is usually more comfortable to hold for training.

Ease of setup

If you want to use your gymnastics rings right away, it helps to choose a set that’s easy to set up. A high-quality pair should come with simple, easy-to-follow instructions to ensure you can install them safely. In most cases, you only have to attach the straps to a two-by-four or other hardware on your ceiling and then choose the proper height for the rings.

How much you can expect to spend on gymnastics rings

Most gymnastics rings cost between $20 and $200. Plastic rings with cam buckles typically cost between $20 and $50, while wooden and metal rings with cam buckles generally range from $50 to $100. For higher-quality rings with a carabiner system, though, you’ll usually pay $100 to $200.

Gymnastics rings FAQ

Are gymnastics rings only for gymnastic routines?

A. While you’ve probably seen Olympic gymnasts doing impressive routines with gymnastic rings, the rings aren’t just for gymnastics. They come in handy for various strength training exercises, including pullups, pushups, pushups and dips.

How high should I hang gymnastics rings?

A. If you’re using the rings for strength training, you should typically hang them at a height between 9-14 feet. However, the rings are adjustable, so raising or lowering them is usually pretty easy.

What are the best gymnastics rings to buy?

Top gymnastics rings

Garage Fit Gymnastic Rings

What you need to know: These rings feature a textured grip and are highly durable, so they can be used indoors and out. They even meet Olympic regulations.

What you’ll love: They’re made of durable plastic but feature a light texture for a nonslip grip. The straps feature high-quality buckles and offer a weight limit of 550 pounds. They’re available in multiple colors, too.

What you should consider: While adjustable, some buyers feel the straps are too long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gymnastics rings for the money

Elite Sportz Equipment Elite Gymnastics Workout Equipment

What you need to know: These sturdy, affordable plastic rings feature a textured surface to offer a solid grip even when your hands are sweaty

What you’ll love: The textured surface offers a comfortable, secure grip and won’t bruise your hands. The fabric fasteners make it easy to keep the straps’ extra length out of the way.

What you should consider: Some buyers report issues with the buckles, so always test them before exercising.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Newtion Wooden Professional Gymnastic Rings

What you need to know: With a higher weight limit, these gymnastics rings are an excellent option if you’re just beginning your fitness journey and are carrying more weight.

What you’ll love: The set includes two rings, straps and adjustable buckles, as well as hand tape and a storage case. The rings, made from birch material, are wider and easier to hold. They can hold up to 660 pounds. It’s extremely easy to set up.

What you should consider: Some received the set without the tape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

