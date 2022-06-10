Which Husqvarna chainsaw is best?

If you’ve ever needed to slice through some trees and tried to do so with only an ax, you understand the necessity of a chainsaw. Husqvarna offers chainsaws of various lengths and engine powers, so you don’t have to spend a dollar more than necessary. It also packs several technologies into the construction to make any model comfortable to use.

The best Husqvarna chainsaw is the Husqvarna 460 Rancher 24-Inch Gas Chainsaw. It has the power to shred anything and the best Husqvarna technology to make it comfortable.

What to know before you buy a Husqvarna chainsaw

Guide bar length and power

Husqvarna chainsaws guide bar length is directly proportional to its power. Longer chains use stronger engines to complete tougher jobs. When shopping for a Husqvarna chainsaw, always ask yourself how long of a chain and how powerful an engine you need so you don’t overspend.

The general guideline is to buy a chainsaw 2 inches longer than what you plan on slicing. Husqvarna has chainsaws 12-36 inches long.

Weight

With longer chains and stronger engines comes more weight. Ask yourself if you have the strength to wield a heavy, powerful chainsaw before buying it. Remember that a chainsaw is a dangerous machine to use, especially if you don’t have perfect control.

Husqvarna chainsaws typically weigh 10 to 25 pounds.

Power source

Husqvarna chainsaws are powered by cable, battery or gas.

Cable chainsaws are the lightest and generate little noise and vibration. The downside is the need to be plugged into an outlet, severely limiting where you can use it.

chainsaws are the lightest and generate little noise and vibration. The downside is the need to be plugged into an outlet, severely limiting where you can use it. Battery chainsaws also produce little noise and vibration. Plus, these option are more environmentally friendly and can be used anywhere. The downside is being the weakest of the bunch.

chainsaws also produce little noise and vibration. Plus, these option are more environmentally friendly and can be used anywhere. The downside is being the weakest of the bunch. Gas chainsaws are the biggest and most powerful by a long shot. In return for that power, you have to handle high noise, weight and vibration. Gas is also the most expensive fuel and its emissions are damaging to the environment.

What to look for in a quality Husqvarna chainsaw

Felling marks

When slicing down a standing tree, targeting where you want it to fall is a safety requirement. As such, the best Husqvarna chainsaws have felling marks on the blade that help you plan and execute the fall.

X-Torq

The best gas Husqvarna chainsaws use Husqvarna’s X-Torq two-stroke engine. X-Torq engines decrease your emissions and lower your fuel consumption rate without lowering your engine’s effectiveness.

How much you can expect to spend on a Husqvarna chainsaw

Husqvarna chainsaws typically cost $200-$2,000, mostly depending on the size. Most cost $200-$600. The largest ones typically cost up to $1,200. Only one chainsaw costs more than $1,200 and it costs $2,000.

Husqvarna chainsaw FAQ

How do I use a Husqvarna chainsaw safely?

A. Using a Husqvarna chainsaw safely requires three stages of preparation.

Step 1: Examine the chainsaw. Make sure every piece is in perfect order and double-check that the oil tank is full and the power source is at maximum.

Make sure every piece is in perfect order and double-check that the oil tank is full and the power source is at maximum. Step 2: Examine the work area. Remove any potentially hazardous material from the work area and double-check that there’s nothing you shouldn’t be sawing through in your to-be-sliced object. Additionally, if you’re cutting down a tree, make sure there’s nothing in any of its potential fall paths.

Remove any potentially hazardous material from the work area and double-check that there’s nothing you shouldn’t be sawing through in your to-be-sliced object. Additionally, if you’re cutting down a tree, make sure there’s nothing in any of its potential fall paths. Step 3: Examine yourself. Make sure you’re wearing every piece of protective clothing you can. This includes eye, ear, nose and mouth protection, a hard hat, gloves, tight-fitting clothing covering all your skin and work boots. Finally, never use a chainsaw if you’re intoxicated or physically impaired.

Once these stages are complete, you can safely use your chainsaw. If you take a break, repeat these steps before continuing.

How should a Husqvarna chainsaw be stored?

A. Keep your chainsaw in a dry and dust-free place away from sunlight. Covering it and keeping it in a locker is a good choice, especially if you have children.

What’s the best Husqvarna chainsaw to buy?

Top Husqvarna chainsaw

Husqvarna 460 Rancher 24-Inch Gas Chainsaw

What you need to know: This is among Husqvarna’s most powerful chainsaws.

What you’ll love: Its 3.6-horsepower engine and 24-inch guide bar make it perfect for shredding through even the thickest, toughest trees and brush. It has an ergonomic grip and Husqvarna’s LowVib technology to make wielding it as comfortable as possible.

What you should consider: It’s too expensive for anything other than regular use. Its weight, 14.5 pounds, makes it hard to use for long periods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Husqvarna chainsaw for the money

Husqvarna 120 II 16-Inch Gas Chainsaw

What you need to know: This affordable but powerful chainsaw is great for those who need one occasionally.

What you’ll love: The 1.88-horsepower engine and 16-inch guide bar make it a good choice for slicing through smaller, softer trees. At only 10.7 pounds, it’s easier to use for longer periods. It has an inertia-activated chain brake to stop the chain if it kicks back.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues starting the engine. Others found it hard to keep running, especially if they were heavy-handed on the throttle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Husqvarna 450 Rancher 20-Inch Gas Chainsaw

What you need to know: This middle-ground chainsaw can handle anything outside of the biggest jobs.

What you’ll love: A side-mounted tension system makes adjusting the chain simple and the automatic oiler ensures the chain is always well lubricated. It uses Husqvarna’s Air Injection cleaning system to stop debris from entering the air filter and engine.

What you should consider: It’s pricey. A few purchasers received units with backward installed chains, but it’s easy to fix with the right tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

