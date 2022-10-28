Which Mandalorian costume for kids is best?

The original “Star Wars” film debuted in 1977, but it still has a prominent presence in contemporary pop culture, thanks to several sequels and TV series, notably “The Mandalorian.” “The Mandalorian” is a TV series within the “Star Wars” franchise that follows the adventures of a lone bounty hunter.

If your little one is a fan, they can dress up as their favorite characters this Halloween. The best costumes, such as the Amscan Mandalorian Boy Muscle Halloween Costume, are meticulously detailed, made with high-quality fabrics and include accessories.

What to know before you buy a Mandalorian costume for kids

Age

As with regular clothing, children’s costumes are made in different sizes to accommodate different ages, so it’s essential to keep that in mind when shopping for one. Costumes for children under 12 months old are typically advertised as infant outfits.

Those for toddlers usually have an age range of 2 to 4 years old, depending on your child’s physical stature. If your child is between 4 and 12 years old, you’ll have to check the product description or refer to a sizing chart, as there’s no specific label for that age range.

Clothing vs. costumes

If your child doesn’t want to wear a full-fledged Mandalorian costume but still wants to show off their appreciation for “The Mandalorian” show, you can get them clothing inspired by the series.

For example, there are hoodies with designs of a traditional Mandalorian bounty hunter jumpsuit and sweaters with Baby Yoda details, such as his face and ears on the hoodie. These outfits still work as casual costumes, but they’re not comprehensive enough for cosplay.

Your child’s favorite character

The series’ protagonist Din Djarin, commonly known as The Mandalorian, is the most popular character. However, a few supporting characters might make it ahead of Djarin on your child’s list of his favorite character.

For example, Baby Yoda is famous for his cute and innocent appearance, making it a popular pick for younger fans. Moff Gideon, the series’ primary antagonist, might appeal to older kids who want to embrace their dark side when dressing up.

What to look for in a quality Mandalorian costume for kids

Comfort

Your child will want their costume to look as cool as possible, but it won’t mean much if they’re not comfortable. Costumes are usually worn for an extended period, so it’s crucial to get your child an outfit made with quality fabrics so that they’re comfortable for an extended period. The best material to look for is polyester and cotton. You should also ensure that there aren’t any tags or manufacturing flaws that can cause itching or discomfort.

Weapons and other accessories

Weapon accessories may be inappropriate for your child to take to school for safety reasons. However, at home or under proper adult supervision, costumes with weapons and accessories add an extra layer of creativity and are practically a must for cosplay.

As a bounty hunter, The Mandalorian has an array of firearms and equipment, so some costumes include them as accessories. The most popular weapons and accessories include a bounty hunter helmet, a combat blade, a flamethrower, a blaster, a rifle and the iconic jetpack.

Mask visibility

One of the biggest complaints about some Halloween costumes is that the masks make it difficult to breathe or see. The Mandalorian bounty hunter helmet is iconic, and no outfit is complete without it. However, your child must be able to see while wearing any masks or helmets for safety reasons, especially while trick-or-treating after dark, since visibility is significantly lower at night.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mandalorian costume for kids

Depending on your child’s age, you can find clothing or costumes for as low as $10-$30. However, for more comprehensive or detailed costumes, you can expect to pay up to $60.

Mandalorian costume for kids FAQ

Are Mandalorian costumes machine-washable?

A. Most Mandalorian outfits are machine-washable. However, it’s best to check the label, and it’s also important to note that some accessories aren’t machine-washable.

Who are some other popular Mandalorian characters?

A. Other than Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, some other famous characters include the Ugnaught Kuiil, the droid IG-11 and an original “Star Wars” character, Boba Fett.

What’s the best Mandalorian costume for kids to buy?

Top Mandalorian costume for kids

Amscan Mandalorian Boy Muscle Halloween Costume

What you need to know: This detailed costume is excellent for this year’s Halloween and is suitable for children between the ages of 4 and 6.

What you’ll love: It comes with a trademark Mandalorian mask, a poly knit jumpsuit with padding and hook-and-loop closure. Plus, it comes with a cape and a belt with a Velcro attachment that extends across the chest for an intergalactic bounty hunter look.

What you should consider: Some users complained about it being difficult to see while wearing the mask.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mandalorian costume for kids for the money

Amscan Infant Baby Yoda Halloween Costume

What you need to know: Ingrain the spirit of “The Mandalorian” into your little one this Halloween with this charming Baby Yoda costume.

What you’ll love: This costume comes with a brown robe with a Velcro closure and a pastel green hood with a detailed Baby Yoda design. It’s suitable for infants between the ages of 0 and 6 months and is comfortable enough for your baby to wear all day or night.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with socks or shoes, and there are some reports of the collar missing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Din Djarin Hoodie Jacket Costume

What you need to know: This affordable hoodie pullover is excellent for cosplay, dressing up for Halloween or wearing casually.

What you’ll love: It’s made with 85% polyester and 15% cotton, giving it a soft feel that provides all-day comfort and enough warmth for breezy spring and fall days. The meticulous design accurately recreates The Mandalorian Din Djarin’s iconic outfit.

What you should consider: It’s not a comprehensive cosplay or Halloween costume as it doesn’t come with accessories or other garments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

