Which baby car seat toys are best?

Finding a great car seat toy can make traveling with a baby much easier and more enjoyable. Whether it’s a colorful toy that stimulates their development or a soft toy that makes interesting sounds, you’re sure to find a toy that will interest your child. A top pick is the Clip-on Car Seat Toy with Rattles from Funsland. It has a rattle, plays bell sounds and features plenty of soft toys, too.

What to know before you buy a car seat toy

You can find baby car seat toys in a variety of sizes, colors and styles. While most attach to the car seat, a few have options to connect to a crib or play gym.

Size

One of the most important things to think about is the size and space you have available for a baby car seat toy. This will vary based on the model of the car as well as the car seat itself. Most car seat toys are small enough to hang overhead or fit in the child’s lap. Parents should also consider how to store car seat toys when they are not in use.

Color and style

If you or your little passenger like cute characters, baby car seat toys are sure to impress. Most feature soft, lovable animals with charming smiles to engage your baby. Many baby car seat toys are brightly colored, but you can find some in black and white or muted colors.

Engagement

One of the best things about baby car seat toys is they provide stimulation and engagement for your baby while they ride in the car. Many engage multiple senses by using bright colors, crinkle sounds and varying textures. Older babies will love car seat toys that they can interact with by pressing or kicking buttons to make sounds.

What to look for in a quality baby car seat toy

There are a few key features you should look for in a great baby car seat toy to ensure your baby is safe and entertained.

Secure attachment

Car seat toys often attach to the overhead bar on infant seats or they can use them as lap toys that attach to the seat of the car. The best ones have an attachment mechanism that is hard to pull down, so babies don’t accidentally hurt themselves. Look for one with strong velcro or a plastic ring clip. Just make sure that any attachment pieces are free of small parts and safe for your baby to put in their mouth.

Development and learning

Playing with car seat toys is a great way for babies to learn. They can learn about colors, size, shape and cause and effect. Even very young infants will enjoy watching the overhead toys move around as the car drives, which is great for their eyesight and development.

Sensory engagement

The best baby car seat toys engage multiple senses. Not only does this help with development, but it will also keep your child engaged for longer, which every parent and caretaker wants from a car toy. Look for car seat toys with sounds, lights, multiple colors and different textures to provide the most engagement.

Versatility

Car seat toys that get the most use are ones children can use in multiple ways and for a long time. An infant might like the bright colors and lights, while an older child may prefer buttons or sounds they can manipulate. Keep in mind that your baby will eventually transition from rear-facing to forward-facing, so find a versatile car seat toy you can use in both configurations.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby car seat toy

Baby car seat toys vary in price depending on brand, size and additional features. You’ll likely find basic baby car seat toys are less expensive but also are less engaging. Toys with extra features will cost more. Expect to spend between $8-$35 for a baby car seat toy.

Baby car seat toy FAQ

When can my child start using a car seat toy?

A. Most baby car seat toys will list a recommended age for use, typically from newborn to three years old. As long as the toy attaches securely to the car seat and does not have small pieces, even newborn babies can benefit from the sensory experience of having a car seat toy.

Do all car seat toys make noise?

A. Each car seat toy has its own features, which can include noises. Some have electronic parts that make noise, while others use materials that crinkle. Fortunately, you can find the right car seat toy that suits your preferences and your baby’s interests.

What’s the best baby car seat toy to buy?

Top baby car seat toy

Funsland Clip-on Car Seat Toy with Rattles

What you need to know: This car seat toy has multiple appealing animal friends that make noises and crinkle. It has bright colors and features a strong clip to ensure your child stays safe.

What you’ll love: It has three hanging toys that spin and engage the senses with fun colors, sounds and textures. Parents and caretakers will appreciate that it folds for easy storage and attaches securely to the car seat.

What you should consider: The toy is bulkier than some other options and might hang very close to your baby, depending on your car seat model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby car seat toy for the money

Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Rattle with Built-in Loop

What you need to know: This budget-friendly compact toy has a lot of features, including a rattle, teether, grab rings and adorable moon plush.

What you’ll love: The colors of the soft moon and pull tabs are soothing, while the rings and teether components will keep your baby engaged for the first few years. It is also a fantastic choice for those who want a smaller, less expensive option.

What you should consider: The attachment ring is a bit flimsy, so your child will be able to pull it off their car seat within a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Taf Toys Toe Time Infant Car Seat Toy

What you need to know: This car seat toy offers multiple ways for your child to engage, including interactive buttons, grab toys and a baby-safe mirror.

What you’ll love: This is the ideal car seat toy for rear-facing babies who love to kick. They can play music with their toes, grab onto the hanging toys and giggle at their reflection. You can also adjust the height with easy velcro straps.

What you should consider: This is a more expensive toy and may not work with all cars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katie Begley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.